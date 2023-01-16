Read full article on original website
Related
Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
WATCH: Jayson Tatum Sends Heartfelt Condolences to NBA on TNT Legend Ernie Johnson
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum sent heartfelt condolences to TNT host Ernie Johnson after his mother Lois Marjorie Johnson passed away earlier this week. Johnson’s mother was 94 years old and Ernie took time away from the NBA on TNT studio, where he achieved legendary status. Tatum went out of his way during his postgame interview to send well wishes to Johnson.
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Begrudgingly Gives Opinion on Joe Burrow
Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t always sold on Joe Burrow. He watched the LSU product during his championship campaign in 2019, then... The post Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Begrudgingly Gives Opinion on Joe Burrow appeared first on Outsider.
Shannon Sharpe Goes In On Jalen Hurts Bounty Commentary Ahead of Giants vs. Eagles
Shannon Sharpe had an adamant response to Jalen Hurts’ “bounty” comments ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game against the... The post Shannon Sharpe Goes In On Jalen Hurts Bounty Commentary Ahead of Giants vs. Eagles appeared first on Outsider.
Cryptic Post Has NFL Wondering What New England Patriots QB Mac Jones is Saying
Now at the end of his second season in the NFL, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took to Instagram where left a cryptic post. The post, which Jones simply captioned, “If–” contained several photos of Jones playing and practicing with the Patriots. The ultimate question, however, is what he means by “if.”
Executive Director Jim Nagy urges public to show out for Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl game is just 15 days away, but the week-long event kicks off on January 31 with practices open to the public at Hancock-Whitney Stadium. WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli spoke with Executive Director Jim Nagy in studio this week and discussed several topics ahead of the […]
Rob Gronkowski Reveals the Legendary Way He Celebrated NFL Wins
Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski did his fair share of winning over the course of his 11-year career. Playing... The post Rob Gronkowski Reveals the Legendary Way He Celebrated NFL Wins appeared first on Outsider.
Mike McCarthy Reacts to Dallas Cowboys Being Underdog vs. San Francisco 49ers
There are few motivating factors as strong as being counted out. Being told you’re not the favorite can sometimes provoke... The post Mike McCarthy Reacts to Dallas Cowboys Being Underdog vs. San Francisco 49ers appeared first on Outsider.
Dallas News Anchor Tries Kicking Field Goals After Brett Maher’s Brutal Game, and It Was a Disaster
So, you think it’s easy being a kicker in the NFL? A lot of fans got pretty confident in their abilities after Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four extra points in the NFC Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. A Dallas news anchor proved that...
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
Kenny Pickett Jokes About Hand Size, Wearing Gloves In NFL
When Kenny Pickett went through the NFL Draft process, many experts talked frequently about his small hand size. There was some concern that he might have trouble gripping and throwing a football in the NFL, despite putting together Heisman-caliber numbers while at Pitt. Less than a year after Pittsburgh selected...
Doncic scores 34, Mavs get defensive in 115-90 win over Heat
Luka Doncic had 34 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks turned up the defensive intensity in a 115-90 victory over the Miami Heat
Skip Bayless Predicts Pair of Stunning Upsets from This Weekend’s NFL Playoff Slate
One of the loudest voices in the sports talk industry made a couple of bold predictions about the NFL playoffs.... The post Skip Bayless Predicts Pair of Stunning Upsets from This Weekend’s NFL Playoff Slate appeared first on Outsider.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowler Lands Lead NFL Analyst Job for Super Bowl
A former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl offensive lineman will be an analyst for Super Bowl LVII in February. FOX Sports PR announced that Alejandro Villanueva will join the team for the playoffs. “Two-time Pro Bowler Alejandro Villanueva joins FOX Deportes as lead NFL analyst, including for Super Bowl LVII,” the...
NFL World Rips New York Giants’ Jersey Mandate
Trading jerseys after a game has become commonplace in the NFL. It’s almost unusual when you don’t see it happening once a contest goes final. So, just be prepared for the unusual this weekend, because the New York Giants won’t be participating in any jersey swapping. While...
Outsider.com
635K+
Followers
71K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 1