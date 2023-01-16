After almost a year of work, a committee is nearly ready to make its recommendations on how to improve safety and wellness in the Madison School District. The committee was formed last spring in response to ongoing safety concerns across the district and after a number of incidents, including a fight outside of East High School in November 2021 that was met with a heavy police response, students exposed to pepper spray sent to the hospital, and kept more than a third of the student body at home the next day because of threats related to the fight.

MADISON, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO