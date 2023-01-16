Read full article on original website
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes ‘gelling at the perfect time’ at midpoint of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Madison Common Council approves controversial zoning change
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council voted Tuesday night to move forward on a zoning proposal meant to address limited housing options along the city’s Bus Rapid Transit route. Not only did the council approve the Transit Oriented Development plan, the alders voted overwhelmingly to include historic districts in the TOD overlay. RELATED: Zoning change near Madison’s Bus Rapid...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. to buy almost 35 acres of land to expand park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park will be expanding this year, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. Dane Co. officials announced Thursday the purchase of nearly 35 acres of land to add on to the Town of Sun Prairie park. The new land is on the northeast corner of the County Highways N and TT intersection, according to the release, and is within the Koshkonong Creek Natural Resource Area boundary.
stoughtonnews.com
How does the city salt its roads?
As we enter the second month of winter, most drivers are used to the slippery road conditions that snow and ice and bring. How does the city keep the streets clear during inclement weather? City of Stoughton Director of Public Works Brett Hebert has an update on the department’s ongoing efforts to use various types of road salt to do just that.
Dane County Board Black Caucus members ‘appalled’ by sheriff’s comments on Jail Consolidation Project referendum
MADISON, Wis. — Hours before the Dane County Board was set to vote on whether to put a referendum about covering rising costs for the Jail Consolidation Project on the April ballot, members of the board’s Black Caucus said they were “appalled” by comments Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made during a Tuesday news conference. “Sheriff Barrett stood on stage with three...
Janesville Hy-Vee adds 600 helpful smiles, boost to economy
Janesville is about a month away from adding another grocery store, but it’ll add much more to the table and local economy than just food.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Black Caucus fires back at Sheriff Barrett over jail
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ Black Caucus fired back hard at Sheriff Kalvin Barrett over the jail consolidation issue. Their remarks come two days after Barrett stood alongside three of his predecessors to push his plan – and hours before the entire board will decide whether to take the issue to the voters.
Sun Prairie restaurant implements robotic food server to combat staffing shortage
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — In an attempt to combat a statewide labor shortage in the service industry, restaurants are getting creative with how they serve their food. For many restaurants, the staffing shortage was a problem even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, the pandemic-related issues made finding workers even more difficult. “About a year ago at our first location in...
Union: Energizer planning to close facilities in Portage, Fennimore
PORTAGE, Wis. — Energizer has told workers at its plants in Portage and Fennimore it plans to close both facilities in the next year or two, according to a union representing nearly 600 workers at the plants. In a statement Thursday, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said it is fighting the plans to close the facilities and move some operations...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Parents, students, staff weigh in on safety at Madison Schools
After almost a year of work, a committee is nearly ready to make its recommendations on how to improve safety and wellness in the Madison School District. The committee was formed last spring in response to ongoing safety concerns across the district and after a number of incidents, including a fight outside of East High School in November 2021 that was met with a heavy police response, students exposed to pepper spray sent to the hospital, and kept more than a third of the student body at home the next day because of threats related to the fight.
stoughtonnews.com
‘Friends’ donate $17K to Stoughton Public Library
The Friends of the Stoughton Public Library recently presented their 2022 gift of $17,000 to the library. It is the largest gift to date, and culminates fundraising events and generous donations from area businesses, service clubs, and Friends members. Funds will be used this year to support the library’s summer reading program, programming for children, teens and adults, Lucky Day and large print books, Kanopy movie streaming, Book Page, and library collections additions.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
stoughtonnews.com
Board approves open enrollment seating for 2023-24
At the Stoughton Area School District Board of Education meeting on Monday, Jan. 16, the board approved open enrollment seats for the 2023-24 school year, including “unlimited availability” for district regular education seats. There are 404 spaces available for 4K through grade 12 for next school year, as...
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
St. Mary’s employee celebrates 50 years and a lifetime at the hospital
MADISON, Wis. — Modern statistics show it’s now common for the average individual to stay at a job for about four years before getting a new one. This next woman is above average in many ways. Joanne Johnson is celebrating a huge work milestone. You will also find out why her connection to her employer started on her very first...
nbc15.com
The last Roman Candle Pizzeria is about to close
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The last remaining Roman Candle Pizzeria is fizzling out. Its owners revealed Tuesday that, in a little more than two weeks, the Middleton restaurant will close for the last time. “The decision to close after years of serving our beautiful community comes with a heavy...
Madison Streets Division gives plowing update ahead of winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Streets Division gave an update Wednesday ahead of a winter storm. Officials said 32 crews will deploy when the storm arrives in Madison to plow and salt main routes as needed. The crews will stay on the roads throughout the storm. Additional workers will begin applying sand to hills, curves and intersections starting at midnight....
oregonobserver.com
The Oregon Culver’s has a tentative opening date
Culver’s has a target opening date for its new Oregon location, according to the franchise’s Director of Public Relations and Communication Eric Skrum and Village of Oregon President Randy Glysch. Residents can mark Monday, March 27 on their calendars as a reminder to potentially stop by 1075 Park...
stoughtonnews.com
Firefighter slightly injured during King’s Lynn fire Jan. 17
All residents and pets escaped unharmed as eight area fire departments battled a garage fire at 1417 Kings Lynn Road on Tuesday, Jan. 17, though a firefighter was temporarily hospitalized. According to a Stoughton Fire Department news release, Stoughton firefighters and EMS, along with Stoughton and Oregon police departments, were...
nbc15.com
Snow is on the way
Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. An incident...
stoughtonnews.com
Wallace Theodore Pavlue
Wallace Theodore Pavlue, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. He was born on Feb. 7, 1950, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Wallace John “Butch” Pavlue and Lois (Opheim) Pavlue. Wallace grew up in Madison and graduated from Madison Central High School. He married Laurie Frank in May of 1970 and raised their four children in Stoughton, Wisconsin.
