One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
WNEM
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Michigan
(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Michigan using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Michigan from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names...
Top 5 Adventures You Need to Experience in Pure Michigan
How do I love the Great Lake State? Let me count the ways!. No matter the season the Mitten is an enchanting place to explore at any time of the year. From the Porcupine Mountains of the Upper Peninsula to the Motor City, there are so many unique and extraordinary adventures you can only experience in Michigan.
Is Michigan’s Wolf Population Growing Or Declining? Find Out Here
It's no secret that Michigan's Upper Peninsula has wolves, but how is the population doing?. Gray wolves flourished in Michigan prior to 1838, they were actually everywhere in the state. When more European settlers began to set up living in the Mitten state, wolves were discovered to be a problem for livestock and small animals so some were shot and killed, bounties were put out, and others were trapped. At the same time, most of them were actually poisoned because it is hard to get close to a wolf because of their sense of smell. The population was wiped out in the process.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
So, How Would You Describe Michigan’s Winter in 5 Words or Less?
Ah, winter in Michigan. You can love it, you can hate it, but...can you describe it in 5 words or less?. This was a question that was posed on Michigan's Reddit page by u/blochow2001. Their answer was, "Fifty shades of Gray," which is accurate and hilarious. The answers from fellow Michiganders, which you can see here, were equally hilarious.
Cozy East Leroy Treehouse Voted One of the Coolest Airbnbs in Michigan
Proving you don't have to be a kid to enjoy climbing a tree, it's a treehouse making a name for itself on the list of "The Coolest Airbnbs in Michigan for 2023". Travel and adventure blog Have Clothes Will Travel set out to find the coolest and most unique Airbnbs across Michigan. From domes to yachts and even tiny houses, these are the places that make your overnights just a little more interesting.
Things That Will Annoy Any True Michigander
Every state has things they love about their state and then there are things that residents don't like about their state. Also, giving people a platform to "complain" or "vent" is always fun. I did a Facebook survey about what things YOU the Michigander are annoyed by in Michigan. As...
cspdailynews.com
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location
Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
WLUC
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
tricitytimes-online.com
Petoskey stone has a rival
IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River
How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream
Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland county family lottery club wins $3.73M jackpot ticket
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - The latest multi-million dollar jackpot won in Michigan was awarded to a four-person lottery club from Oakland County. Even with all the luck in the world, it appears there is still power in numbers as one family of four discovered recently. "Our family decided to...
wrif.com
Michigan Man the Center of New Neflix Doc, Debuting This Week
It’s pretty cool to see a Michigan man the center of a new Netflix documentary. “The Pez Outlaw” tells the story of Steve Glew, a Michigan resident, who saw a lucrative market and exploited it. It’s a wild tale, and it debuts Wednesday (Jan. 19) on Netflix. The show is one of the many new documentaries and various series debuting in 2023.
An Open Letter to the Driver Who Actually Used Their Turn Signal
As a Michigander, I often find myself complaining about the terrible drivers that I'm surrounded by. I know I can't be the only one...People going the wrong way down one-way streets; going slow in the fast lane; and plenty more examples. However, this latest incident hits a little bit differently...
