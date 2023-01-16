(University Park, PA) — Golden Gopher sophomore forward Alanna “Rose” Micheaux scored a career high 31 points and matched a career high with 14 rebounds in leading Minnesota to a 75-67 win at Penn State last night. The Gophers outscored the Nittany Lions 27-19 in the decisive fourth quarter to snap a five-game losing streak and improve to 9-10 overall and 2-6 in the Big Ten. Penn State dipped to 11-8 overall and 2-6 in the conference. Freshman Mara Braun of Wayzata scored 15 points, including ten in the fourth quarter to help the Gophers. Minnesota visits Purdue on Saturday for a 1 P-M game.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO