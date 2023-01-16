Read full article on original website
Diane I. Kulberg
Diane I. Kulberg, age 71, of rural Cosmos, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at her home in Brookfield Township. Funeral Service will be held Monday, January 23, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township, Minnesota with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector, Minnesota, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Public Invited to Artist Reception, Exhibit at Ridgewater
(Willmar, MN) Ridgewater College will host an art gallery talk, reception and exhibit on the Willmar campus. The talk and reception are set for 2:00 p.m. this Thursday, January 19 in the Ridgewater Willmar campus theater in the Fine Arts Building. Artist and Minnesota State Colleges instructor Gregory Rose will...
One Injured in Crash South of Brownton
A Brownton man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in McLeod County Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 35-year-old Michael Pierson was taken to Hutchinson Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Pierson and and semi were southbound on Highway 15 south of Brownton when they collided.
Moorhead Man Charged in Monticello Shooting
A Moorhead man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Monticello Monday night. Eighteen-year-old Dillon Lawrence Tilbury is charged with one count of 2nd Degree Attempted Murder and one count of 1st Degree Assault. At about 8:30pm, Wright County deputies were dispatched to the Montisippi Park/compost site for...
Teen Injured in Sibley Co Crash
A Winthrop teen was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Sibley County Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol says 17-year-old Catherine Stoll was taken to New Ulm Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says she was driving eastbound on Highway 19 when the vehicle left the roadway and...
Bail Set for Willmar Arson Suspect
(KWLM/Willmar MN-) Bail has been set at $75,000 for a Willmar woman accused of trying to burn down several buildings in Willmar last weekend. 58-year-old Linda Wandersee-Callanan is charged with 7 counts of Attempted Second Degree Arson and made her first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday. Wandersee-Callanan was...
Gopher Women upset Penn State
(University Park, PA) — Golden Gopher sophomore forward Alanna “Rose” Micheaux scored a career high 31 points and matched a career high with 14 rebounds in leading Minnesota to a 75-67 win at Penn State last night. The Gophers outscored the Nittany Lions 27-19 in the decisive fourth quarter to snap a five-game losing streak and improve to 9-10 overall and 2-6 in the Big Ten. Penn State dipped to 11-8 overall and 2-6 in the conference. Freshman Mara Braun of Wayzata scored 15 points, including ten in the fourth quarter to help the Gophers. Minnesota visits Purdue on Saturday for a 1 P-M game.
Trial Date Set for Olivia Man Charged with Murder
A trial date has been set for an Olivia man charged in the stabbing death of a Bird Island teen last March. The trial of Houston Morris will be May 1st in Renville County District Court. Morris is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 13-year-old Isaac Hoff,...
