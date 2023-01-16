Read full article on original website
Primate Research Center in Oregon Leads Nation in Violations
In August 2020, an employee at Oregon Health and Science University inadvertently put two monkeys inside a cage-washing machine. One was scalded and died, and the other had to be euthanized. The year before, staff left a cage full of prairie voles without water, killing five of them. The year before that, another monkey had to be euthanized after becoming ensnared by pipes inside its own cage.
State Government Approves Name Changes Proposed by Tribes for Nine Sites
Nine proposals by Native American tribes to rename features across Washington state were approved by the Board of Natural Resources during a meeting on Tuesday morning. The proposals came in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s 2021 orders to rename geographic features throughout the country bearing derogatory names. “By...
Record Numbers of Firearms Found in Washington Airports, Nationally in 2022
Transportation Security Administration officers found a record 164 firearms in carry-on luggage at Washington airports last year, according to the TSA. Officers found the majority of firearms at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, with a record 113 firearms found during routine X-ray screening. TSA officers screened 17.2 million departing passengers and crew...
Days of Gillnetting on Lower Columbia River May Be Numbered
Now equipped with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's support, long-awaited legislation to remove nontribal gillnets from the lower Columbia River may be a step closer to reality. Senate Bill 5297, introduced to the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee last week, would remove nontribal mainstem gillnet use in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam to off-channel locations beginning in 2025. Tribal gillnetting in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day reservoirs would be unaffected by the bill.
Washington Kids Deserve 45 Minutes of Recess Time, New Bill Proposes
There's something about the ritual of recess that calms 10-year-old Maiya Burton Cahn's nerves. It's a sacred time for the Seattle fourth grader to talk and sprint around with classmates without admonishment from adults, a form of insurance that helps her and her classmates feel like they aren't being "forced to focus."
Alec Baldwin, Weapons Handler to Be Charged in 'Rust' Shooting
New Mexico prosecutors said they are filing felony criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin and the armorer of the low-budget western “Rust,” following the fatal shooting of the film’s cinematographer. The charges represent a dramatic culmination of more than a year of speculation over who would be...
Washington Lawmakers Seek to Limit Rent Gouging Statewide
A pair of bills being introduced in Olympia this legislative session are aimed at limiting the steep rent hikes that tenants have been seeing recently in communities across Washington state. Such rent stabilization is part of several measures in the state House and Senate that aim to ease housing costs...
