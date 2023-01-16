ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Kids Deserve 45 Minutes of Recess Time, New Bill Proposes

There's something about the ritual of recess that calms 10-year-old Maiya Burton Cahn's nerves. It's a sacred time for the Seattle fourth grader to talk and sprint around with classmates without admonishment from adults, a form of insurance that helps her and her classmates feel like they aren't being "forced to focus."
Washington’s Working Families Tax Credit

WASHINGTON-In 2023 Washington workers can get more money back thanks to the Washington Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC).WFTC is a program that helps low-to-moderate income families and workers receive money back on sales taxes that are already paid according to the Department of Revenue (DOR).The credit provides up to $1,200 to eligible families and is an additional credit to the federal Earned Income Tax Credit. Applications will begin on February 1, 2023 and will be accepted through December 31, 2023.According to the DOR the purpose of this credit is to stimulate the local economy, promote racial equity and support the financial stability and well-being of low-to-moderate income families. Eligibility: Valid Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number Lived in Washington a minimum of 183 days At least 25 and under 65 or have a qualifying child in 2022.
Cost of child care in Washington among the highest in the country

SPOKANE, Wash. — The cost of child care continues to put a strain on Washington families everywhere. Statewide, the average cost is $1,044 per child every month. The average household income in Spokane averages out around $60,000, meaning childcare eats into roughly 20% of that collective income. Part of the problem stems from a staffing shortage that’s putting pressure on...
State Democrats join multi-state effort to tax the ultra-wealthy

Can a multi-state partnership to advocate for a wealth tax get Democrats’ legislation passed this year in the Washington Legislature?. It’s still too early to tell, but lawmakers will have the next few weeks of the session to clear some major hurdles for the proposed legislation that would impose a 1% tax on the wealthiest residents’ financial assets.
Yes, sick time can be combined with PTO in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The start of the new year may mean some changes in company policies regarding vacation or sick time. So, how can you make sure you are getting the proper time off?. A viewer reached out wondering about companies that lump together sick time and vacation time....
State Government Approves Name Changes Proposed by Tribes for Nine Sites

Nine proposals by Native American tribes to rename features across Washington state were approved by the Board of Natural Resources during a meeting on Tuesday morning. The proposals came in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s 2021 orders to rename geographic features throughout the country bearing derogatory names. “By...
Transportation commission wants all Washington roads to be toll roads

(The Center Square) – In a report submitted to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature, the Washington State Transportation Commission proposed a new tax scheme to replace falling fuel tax revenues. Fuel tax revenues are projected to fall by $600 million, or roughly $21.4 million per year, over the next 28 years, as previously reported by The Center Square. Citing declining fuel tax revenue due to increased efficiency of...
Washington may become second state to lower blood alcohol limit

Wash. — A public hearing was held yesterday in Washington to potentially lower the blood alcohol level from .08 to .05. If passed Washington would become the second state, following Utah, to lower its limit. According to reports, 2021 was the deadliest year on Washington roads since 2006 with...
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
Bill would roll back restrictions to state's police pursuit law

OLYMPIA — A bill has been introduced in the state Legislature to roll back restrictions to Washington police pursuit law passed in 2021. House Bill 1363, sponsored by Democrat Alicia Rule and Republican Eric Robertson, would restore the initial threshold to begin a vehicle pursuit to reasonable suspicion that a crime has or is being committed. Currently, police must have probable cause to believe that a violent crime has been committed or reasonable suspicion of DUI in order to initiate a pursuit.
Rowan thinks Measure 114 will be overturned, but it will take time

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon State Police has told a federal judge that it can be ready to implement the licensing requirements under Oregon’s new gun control law by March. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he doubts that can happen. “When you’re talking about creating entire programs...
Days of Gillnetting on Lower Columbia River May Be Numbered

Now equipped with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's support, long-awaited legislation to remove nontribal gillnets from the lower Columbia River may be a step closer to reality. Senate Bill 5297, introduced to the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee last week, would remove nontribal mainstem gillnet use in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam to off-channel locations beginning in 2025. Tribal gillnetting in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day reservoirs would be unaffected by the bill.
WA Democrats hid messages on Chinese American History Month bill

A debate over establishing a Chinese American History Month is apparently the reason Democratic lawmakers in the Washington House redacted a dozen batches of emails, memos and text messages, even though public disclosure of legislative documents is required by state law. The topic of this discussion was revealed after Crosscut...
