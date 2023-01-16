WASHINGTON-In 2023 Washington workers can get more money back thanks to the Washington Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC).WFTC is a program that helps low-to-moderate income families and workers receive money back on sales taxes that are already paid according to the Department of Revenue (DOR).The credit provides up to $1,200 to eligible families and is an additional credit to the federal Earned Income Tax Credit. Applications will begin on February 1, 2023 and will be accepted through December 31, 2023.According to the DOR the purpose of this credit is to stimulate the local economy, promote racial equity and support the financial stability and well-being of low-to-moderate income families. Eligibility: Valid Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number Lived in Washington a minimum of 183 days At least 25 and under 65 or have a qualifying child in 2022.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO