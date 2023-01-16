Read full article on original website
Blake Anthony Thompkins loved to read
A graveside service for Blake Anthony Thompkins, 28, will be held Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. in Ocean Woods Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Hayes officiating. Mr. Thompkins passed away Jan. 19. Born June 17, 1994 in Conway, he was a son of George “Andy” Thompkins and Tina Robertson Thompkins.
Ernestine Gerrald Johnson loved doing hair for her customers
Graveside services for Ernestine Gerrald Johnson, 88, will be held Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m. in Aynor Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Phillips officiating. Ms. Johnson of Surfside passed away Jan. 16 in Conway Medical Center. Born March 6, 1934, she was a daughter of the late John Wilson Gerrald...
Jesse Cook loved lending a hand to help those in need
Funeral services for Jesse Cook, 92, will be held Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints. Burial will follow in Happy Home Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Cook passed away Jan. 13. Born Oct. 17, 1930 in Horry County, he was the son...
December 2022 Teacher of the Month
The December Window World Teacher of the Month is Rachel Clemente, a seventh grade English and Language Arts teacher at Black Water Middle School. Clemente was nominated for Teacher of the Month because of her caring personality and ability to teach her students new things. She was also nominated for always having a smile on her face.
2 adults, 3 minors arrested after a missing person was found dead near Galivants Ferry
Five people, including three juveniles, are in custody after a 29-year-old North Carolina man who was reported missing on Jan. 10 was found dead near Galivants Ferry. Corey Adam Soles of Chadbourn was discovered Monday near 3779 Green Sea Rd. in Galivants Ferry, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, who did not give a cause of death but said Horry County police are investigating the death as a homicide. She said more information would be released later.
2 more suspects wanted in Galivants Ferry murder investigation: HCPD
Police are seeking two more people in connection with a murder investigation in western Horry County. Ryan James Porter, 25, and Joshua Thomas Brown, 20, are wanted by the Horry County Police Department after a North Carolina man’s body was found Monday in the Galivants Ferry area. Porter is...
Dare to bare: Grand Strand fighters ready for state's first pro bare knuckle bouts
Tomar ‘T-Bo’ Washington is preparing for a vehicular collision. That’s the level of trauma the Myrtle Beach resident believes is possible in the first professional bare knuckle boxing event in South Carolina next Friday. The fighting discipline was only recently approved in the state, and the inaugural...
John David wins Atlantic Beach special election
John David won a special election in Atlantic Beach on Tuesday for a seat on town council. David, who is in the military and nearing retirement, defeated three candidates and ended the night with 32 votes. In the running for the seat were David, Lenny Evans, Michael Isom and Brian...
Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in Myrtle Beach
A 28-year-old man from the Myrtle Beach area died Thursday morning after a vehicle struck him at the intersection of Highway 17 Bypass and Coventry Boulevard, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Blake Thompkins died of multiple traumas at the scene of the incident, which happened around 7 a.m.,...
Top candidate withdraws from Conway football coach search
One round of interviews was enough for a Conway search committee to find its top choice to become the Tigers’ next football coach. The school will have to move on to its second choice. West Florence’s Jody Jenerette - who was selected after Thursday’s interviews and formally offered the...
North Myrtle Beach City Council will likely restrict when bikes are allowed on beaches
North Myrtle Beach City Council will likely place restrictions on times bicycles and other similar vehicles can be used on public beaches. If it passes a second reading during a future council meeting, bicycles, tricycles or similar human, gas, or electric powered wheeled vehicles would be banned on public beaches from May 15 to Sept. 15 between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., according to public documents.
Conway leaders give initial approval to city's first 'conservation subdivision'
Minutes after the public had its last chance to give input on a proposed large subdivision in northern Conway, city council gave its first approval on a development agreement that could bring more than 1,300 homes within a conservation subdivision. Council will tentatively have a second – and final –...
