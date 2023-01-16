Read full article on original website
SBF says latest revelation is “misleading” about FTX.US solvency
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) said on Jan. 17 that FTX.US was solvent, adding that customers should be given access to their funds. SBF was reacting to new revelations made by the FTX management about the shortfalls in the U.S. subsidiary. The claims are “misleading” because it does not consider...
ConsenSys CEO confirms layoffs, firm to focus on scaling core offerings
ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lupin said in a Jan. 18 letter that the firm is focusing on scaling its core offerings and will lay off 96 employees – 11% of its workforce to “adjust to challenging and uncertain market.”. The CEO said:. We are extremely grateful for their contributions...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Crypto market unshaken despite Genesis bankruptcy
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $11.64 billion in the last 24 hours and currently stands at $976.82 billion — up 1.19% from $965.18 billion. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap grew 1.06% and 1.94% to $404.19 billion and $189.82 billion, respectively, over the past day. The...
DCG’s CoinDesk receives buyout interest; exploring partial or full sale
Cryptocurrency news company Coindesk is seeking a buyer through investment bankers, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 18. Coindesk CEO Kevin Worth told the Journal that his company has “received numerous inbound indications of interest” in recent months. Worth did not indicate which companies are interested in buying...
Binance named among Bitzlato top 3 receiving counterparty
Binance was named as one of Bitzlato’s top three receiving counterparties, according to an order by the US Treasury Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The US authorities brought enforcement actions against the little-known exchange on Jan. 18, accusing it of facilitating the laundering of $700 million. The exchange’s Russian founder Anatoly Legkodymov was arrested in Miami.
BNB Chain deployed the most dApps in 2022, while Ethereum led the pack for NFT transactions
BNB Chain deployed the highest number of dApps throughout 2022 with 2,163 dApps, while Ethereum ranked first for amount of NFT transactions, according to a recent report by DappRadar. With 21.2 million transactions, Ethereum (ETH) became the busiest platform for NFT sales in 2022, followed by WAX (WAXP) and Polygon...
S. Korea indicts 20 people for illegal $170M crypto profiteering
South Korean prosecutors indicted 20 people on Jan. 18 for illegally remitting roughly 4 trillion won (roughly $3.2 billion) overseas to profit from the kimchi premium, according to a local news report. Cryptocurrencies are generally sold at a higher price on South Korean exchanges compared to foreign counterparts and the...
ENS DAO considers proposal to auction 10,000 ETH for USDC
The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) DAO is considering a proposal to sell 10,000 ETH for USDC via a Gnosis Auction. The governance proposal submitted on Jan. 18 seeks to diversify the ENS DAO Treasury. Currently, the DAO holds about 40,746 ETH and $2.46 million USDC. However, due to the prolonged...
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson confirms interest in CoinDesk acquisition
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson confirmed interest in acquiring the crypto-focused media outlet CoinDesk on Jan. 19. Hoskinson said CoinDesk appeared to be overpriced for its $200 million asking price, adding that he would decide after reviewing the firm’s books. Revamping CoinDesk. Hoskinson said his media interest is broad...
Active crypto developers grew 5% YoY despite market decline
BitcoinMonthly active developers grew 5% YoY, despite a more than 70% decline in crypto prices in 2022, according to a recent crypto developer report from venture firm Electric Capital. The report also outlined more than 8% YoY growth in Full-Time developers. The report said:. “Full-Time developer growth is the most...
Token Unlocks estimates $102B worth of unlocks in 2023
Token Unlocks’ 2022 Annual Report estimates that $102 billion worth of tokens will be unlocked in 2023. The data points out that December 2022 ended with $102.1 billion worth of tokens remaining locked, with a $570.8 billion Fully Diluted Value (FDV)and $468.7 billion market cap. Dividing the market cap by FDV, the report concludes that 82.1% of all tokens with fixed supply are already in free circulation in the market.
1inch launches multi-coin hardware wallet
Decentralized crypto exchange 1inch announced that it is launching a multi-coin hardware wallet. The project is in its final stages of development and is expected to launch later this year. The wallet is being developed by an independent and dedicated team within the company, with the funds acquired from the...
WBTC supply on Ethereum dropped 35% since LUNA collapse
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) supply on Ethereum (ETH) plunged by over 35% to 183,450 since Terra (LUNA) collapsed in May 2022, according to Glassnode data. WBTC’s market cap fell to as low as $3.10 billion in December 2022 from a peak of $13.03 billion in April 2022, according to CryptoSlate data.
Robinhood launches self-custody wallet
Crypto investing platform Robinhood announced the launch of its self-custody Wallet on Jan. 19. Robinhood released Wallet, an İOS app that allows users to transfer and view owned crypto and NFTs. With a waiting list of over one million people, Wallet is slowly being rolled out. Set to expand.
SEC crypto enforcement actions up 50% in 2022 – nearly half against ICOs
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) brought 30 enforcement actions against crypto market participants last year — the highest since 2013, according to a Cornerstone Research report. The number of SEC enforcement actions in 2022 was up 50% from the 20 actions launched in 2021, the report stated.
SSV.Network Launches $50 Million Ecosystem Fund to Support Ethereum PoS Decentralization
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Tel-Aviv, Israel, 20th January, 2023, Chainwire — ssv.network DAO is launching a $50 Million Ecosystem Fund dedicated to supporting the development...
FTX CEO John Ray creates taskforce to explore restarting exchange
FTX CEO John Ray III is investigating the possibility of relaunching the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 19. The CEO told the Journal that he had created a task force to investigate relaunching FTX.com, the company’s primary international exchange. He said:. “Everything is on the...
Ex-India RBI chief says crypto price collapse will unlock ‘true value’ of crypto
Former governor of the Indian central bank Raghuram Rajan said that the collapse in crypto prices last year suggests that the industry has received its deserved fate, according to Reuters. However, the fall in price will enable investors to focus on the “true value” of digital assets, distributed ledger technology...
Infrastructure protocol Intu seeks to provide complete ownership to crypto accounts
Infrastructure platform Intu seeks to allow web3 users to protect their digital assets account like a crypto wallet with minimal cost. Intu users will be protected by local cryptography and native decentralization of their chosen blockchain, according to a recent report. The co-founder of the Intu platform, James Bourque, told CryptoSlate:
KuCoin reports growth in volume, user count through crypto winter
KuCoin user count and transaction volume on spot and futures markets exceeded 27 million and $3.6 trillion respectively, according to KuCoin’s 2022 Annual Review report. Throughout 2022, the exchange welcomed over 13 million new users, which indicates a 102% year-over-year growth, according to the report. Of these new users, 7 million, corresponding to 53.8%, are located in the Asia-Pacific region.
