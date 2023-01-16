Read full article on original website
WLUC
Noquemanon Ski Marathon prepares for record participants
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year marks the 25th year of the Noquemanon Ski Marathon and it’s shaping up to be the largest one yet. The event takes place January 27 and 28. The marathon’s race director stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk about how they’re preparing and the need for volunteers.
WLUC
Al Quaal tube slide will not have operating staff this season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Al Quaal tube slide in Ishpeming will not be staffed for the winter season. City Manager Craig Cugini said the city requires 10 employees to work the hill, and there were only three applicants. The job was posted on the city’s website and sent out to Northern Michigan University students.
WLUC
Volunteers working early hours to prepare hills for ski jumping tournament
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road Friday, January 20 to the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex, where preparations are underway for the weekend’s ski jumping tournament. Thursday’s winter storm put crews behind schedule, but you can still expect gates to open for action...
WLUC
136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 136th annual Suicide Ski Hill Jumping Tournament is on at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex in Negaunee. Crowds gathered to watch skiers compete from across the country. Besides the jumping tournament, there was also a beer tent, food trucks, and bonfires. Skiers say that Suicide...
WLUC
The UPside - Jan. 16, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Socks are the most requested clothing item and least donated item at homeless shelters, but a class in Marquette is helping to change that. Rock the Socks is an annual sock drive for those in need run by a class at Marquette Alternative High School. It first started in Cindy DePetro’s English class as a way to pay it forward and show that teenagers care. Now every year the students vote on if they are going to participate again. They then run the campaign by setting up drop-off locations, organizing socks, and delivering them.
WLUC
Brookridge Heights kicks off All Together Now campaign
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home is bringing people a little closer this year. Throughout 2023, Brookridge Heights Assisted Living will bring the Marquette community together with its All Together Now campaign. Every month, the home will host an activity to bring people together. Brookridge kicked off...
WLUC
Young’s in Iron River to host 5th annual ‘Winterfest’ Saturday
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Young’s in Iron River will host its 5th annual “Winterfest.” The free event started as a way for the nonprofit organization to interact with the community. For the first time in four years, the dog sled rides return. Staff said a staple...
WLUC
Marquette Lions Club to provide free eye screenings at Westwood Mall
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Free eyesight screenings will be available in Marquette Saturday and Sunday for children. The Marquette lions club will be providing the screenings as part of “Project KidSight.” They’ll be available in the Westwood Mall during the flea market. Marquette lions club president Mary Rule...
WLUC
Fitness instructor combines yoga, boxing philosophies in Body Pnch classes
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fitness instructor at Unity Yoga Co-Op says boxing is a great introductory sport because it can be done by anybody, anywhere, with minimal equipment. Emmanuel Sally says beginner boxing is all about going through the motions, which happens to be great for mobility, flexibility, and...
WLUC
Dickinson County residents form nonprofit to bring community free snowshoeing event
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Grab your friends and family for a lantern-lit snowshoe walk on Saturday, January 21st in Iron Mountain. Stomp the Snow is taking place at the Pine Grove Country Club from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Family Snowshoe Charity Association presenting Stomp the Snow was formed...
WLUC
Negaunee teachers learn how to address mental health first aid
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee and Westwood High School teachers learned how to identify and address if a student is experiencing a mental health emergency. The course presented by Marquette Alger RESA lasted eight hours with various activities to best equip teachers. First aid trainer for MARESA Rachel Bloch said teachers have a good opportunity to reach out to students during the day.
WLUC
Members of Ishpeming, Escanaba churches travel to Washington, D.C. for March for Life event
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of U.P. catholic churches are traveling to our nation’s capital. 56 members of catholic churches in Ishpeming and Escanaba are traveling to Washington D.C. to participate in the annual march for life. This is the third time the church has attended the event.
WLUC
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
WLUC
Escanaba snowfall leaves vehicles in the ditch
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s sudden snowfall left many drivers in the ditch Thursday morning. At 6 a.m., there was no sign of snow but by 7:30 a.m., roads and cars were covered. “Out in the county, some of the side roads that aren’t plowed, your vehicle will be...
WLUC
Marquette County schools decide to stay open or close during heavy snowfall Thursday morning
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - While many school districts in Marquette County closed Thursday, some decided to stay open. Negaunee, Gwinn, and NICE Community School District were the only Marquette County public school districts that did not close Thursday morning. NICE did eventually dismiss early. The superintendent says this morning’s...
WLUC
OSF St. Francis Hospital recommends finding a primary care provider
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital wants you to add ‘finding a primary care provider’ to your list of new year’s resolutions. The health care provider says people overlook getting a primary care provider for many reasons. But they’re important if you need medication or non-emergency medical attention.
WLUC
‘I know MSP is the best’: MSP Gladstone Post adds three new troopers
GLLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is always looking for new recruits. Now, you could be assigned to a post of your choice. “It’s definitely weird being on the other side of actually enforcing the law instead of driving past cops and troopers going like, ‘I wonder what they’re thinking right now,’” said Trooper Garrett McDonald with the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today reveals its next All Booked Up reading choice
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another month of All Booked UP has come and gone. Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson reflect on January’s read, “Remarkably Bright Creatures” with their friends from the Peter White Public Library. But first, topics of the day. Trudgeon and...
WLUC
UP hockey players nominated for Hobey Baker Award
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Five student-athletes from Lake Superior State University (LSSU), Michigan Technological University (MTU), and Northern Michigan University (NMU) have been nominated for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award. Head coaches of NCAA Division I schools nominate the top three players in their league and the top three...
WLUC
Northern Sun Winery stays busy during winter season
BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Sun Winery might look empty, but that doesn’t mean operations are stopped. What you don’t see from the parking lot is the underground cellar. That’s where most of the activity happens this time of year. “We’ve got everything prepped and everything...
