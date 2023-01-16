Read full article on original website
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Metro Atlanta Homicides Rose for Third Straight Year in 2022, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96The Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Metro Atlanta school gets free school supplies for classrooms
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Metro Atlanta charter school was given free school supplies Friday to help alleviate how much teachers spend out of their own pockets. “I feel like whatever my students need, it’s kind of on me. As a teacher, I want to make sure they’re provided with everything they need, all the resources to get the job done,” said Tiarrea Gasqe, a math and science teacher at Centennial Academy.
John Lewis Invictus Academy holds summit to inspire male students
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today, the John Lewis Invictus Academy hosted a summit to inspire male students. Guest speaker WAOK host Rashad Richey says raising young men starts with the parents. “When you say my phone is lost, your phone did not lose itself. So when you call...
Atlanta Public Schools superintendent addresses graduation rates and teen violence
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools held her annual State of the District Address Thursday with a strong emphasis on community collaboration and new technology. This year the district hosted community stakeholders at Illuminarium Atlanta. The venue, which sits right against the Beltline near...
Former Atlanta Police chief defends training site controversy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Protesters are meeting on the site where Atlanta Police want to build a sprawling training center. The planned site was the scene of a shootout with police this week that killed a protester. Police told Atlanta News First that the only reason anyone was...
More than 350 students unenrolled from Westlake, school cites overcrowding
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 350 students have been unenrolled from Westlake High School in Atlanta. The school claims the students didn’t live in the district. A Fulton County Schools spokesperson said Westlake determined last year that more students were at the school than had been...
Supporting GA kids aging out of foster care
The baby is expected to make a full recovery. Protestor killed, trooper hospitalized in shooting. A trooper is in the ICU after being shot near the Atlanta Police Training Facility. Sinkhole opens on East Piedmont Road in Cobb County. Updated: 5 hours ago. The sinkhole has not affected vehicle traffic.
Police: Hispanic-owned businesses targeted by thieves in three metro Atlanta counties
KENNESAW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police from four jurisdictions are investigating hateful acts against metro Atlanta’s Hispanic community. They say thieves are targeting Hispanic-owned businesses. Sandra Covarrubias says in the more than 20 years her family has run their grocery stores in both Smyrna and Kennesaw nothing like...
Top committee chairmanships from House Speaker Jon Burns go to rural lawmakers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns has announced his list of committee assignments, and many of the most powerful committees are being headed by lawmakers outside metro Atlanta. Chairing the powerful appropriations committee is state Rep. Matt Hatchett (R-Dublin), while state Rep. Stan Gunter...
DFCS chair ‘hell bent’ on ending office hoteling for kids in state foster care
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of Georgia’s family and children’s care agency told lawmakers on Tuesday her agency is determined to end the practice of foster kids living in government offices, an issue exposed by an Atlanta News First Investigates report last year. “The battle...
Griffin-Spalding County schools return for half-day Friday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Students who attend Griffin-Spalding County Schools will return to class this Friday. They will only be there for a half-day. Classes are expected to resume normal hours on Monday. Officials say 32 percent of the district’s 9,500 students remain without a home after last...
Atlanta Braves to host open auditions to be the next ‘Voice of the Braves’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves will host open auditions Jan. 21 to search for the next “Voice of the Braves” at the Braves Fest sponsored by Delta Airlines. Online applications started in October and they already received over 135 applications where applicants sent their audition...
Seven people arrested for domestic terrorism in metro Atlanta on Wednesday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seven people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism on Wednesday, the same day that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot and killed the alleged shooter was killed near the future site of a police training facility for the Atlanta Police Department. According...
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-75/85 South in Atlanta, GSP investigating
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash in Atlanta. It happened around midnight on I-75/85 SB at John Lewis Freedom Parkway. Atlanta Police say an adult male was struck by a vehicle while walking on the highway in the area of I-75/85 SB/Andrew Young International Blvd NE. They say the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
Killer Mike, Lil C-Note, Birdman Williams on Young Thug witness list
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The witness list in the massive racketeering and gang-related trial of rapper Young Thug includes some prominent musicians and executives in th entertainment industry. The rapper known as Killer Mike - real name Michael Render - and Corey Jackson, a.k.a. Lil C-Note and a...
Former Atlanta United player, Anton Walkes dies at 25
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Atlanta United defender Anton Walkes has died at the age of 25. Walkes died after a boating accident in South Florida on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Walkes’ current team Charlotte F.C. confirmed his death on social media Thursday morning. “We are deeply saddened...
Fight for affordable housing
Person killed near future site of Atlanta police training facility identified. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they cleared 25 campsites near the future site of the police training facility. Armed man with machete shot in Doraville, police say. Updated: 7 hours ago. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old...
Restaurant Report Card: Taki Japanese fails with 58; Fuego Mundo earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Ashford Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County, the health inspector uncovered serious violations at a popular Asian restaurant. Taki Japanese Steakhouse in Dunwoody failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, several containers of sauces were stored on the floor and chopped steak, cabbage mix, and cream cheese were at unsafe temperatures.
Mother of rapper in Young Thug trial arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mother of one of the defendants in the gang-related trial of Young Thug was arrested this week after allegedly trying to pass tobacco products to her son. According to Fulton County jail records, Latasha Kendrick was arrested on Tuesday and charged with criminal...
New video shows moments before students climbed from Paulding County school bus
DALLAS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A substitute bus driver in Paulding County has been suspended as the school district and the Dallas Police Department conduct separate investigations into an incident at a bus stop. Samantha Lee said her 8-year-old daughter was terrified Wednesday afternoon when she couldn’t get off...
Small Business Administration opens Business Recovery Centers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The Small Business Administration has announced it will open additional Business Recovery Centers at the Locust Grove Public Library, in Henry County and at the William Griggs Recreation Center in LaGrange Jan. 20. ORIGINAL STORY: The Small Business Administration (SBA) will open a...
