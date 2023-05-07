POE-ING AND PROTESTING! On Friday’s packed Open Source RVA, heard at noon on WRIR 97.3 FM, Don Harrison welcomes Maeve Jones, The Poe Museum’s executive director. The museum is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a big three-day Edgar Allan Poe Birthday Bash starting Saturday that includes appearances from noted authors and Poe fans R.L Stine and Nnedi Okorafor. Then Dina Weinstein explores hot button issues being debated / protested at the General Assembly this session. She welcomes RaeAnn Pickett, communications director of the Virginia League for Planned Parenthood, which has a lobbying day slated on Jan. 26 to challenge dozens of anti-abortion bills being filed by legislators. Dina also speaks with Katina Harris of the Richmond Education Association, Boaz Young-el of the Virginia Education Association, and Herbie Williams of the Chesterfield Education Association about the importance of the Fund our Schools rally held outside the Virginia State Capitol on MLK Day. SPEAKING OF WHICH, our special correspondent Goad Gatsby also files an explosive report from Monday’s gun rights rally outside the Capitol. TUNE IN AND GET SOURCED! Noon on WRIR 97.3 FM and wrir.org.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO