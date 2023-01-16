ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

William Hess
4d ago

They had to do a study to tell you that your weed will dry out and the resin that contains THC will disintegrate if you store it for 2 years. Why the hell do you want to store weed for 2 years? Smoke it if you got it.

Dale Smith
4d ago

if someone has enough cannabis to store for 2 years I want them as my best friend. That's going to be a lot of flower.

chilli
4d ago

light and air destroy terps along with changes in temperature. that dispensary weed is half the potency they advertise. I'm in the industry and know a thing or two about a thing or two

