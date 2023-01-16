Tila Moon Macfarlane, 47 passed away in Chiloquin Oregon on December 30, 2022. She is survived by her father, David Macfarlane Sr., Brothers; Travis, David Jr., Wendell, and Stephen Macfarlane, her 5 children and many other family and friends. She enjoyed life and loved having fun. She is preceded in death by her mother, sister and Aunt. A celebration of life will be held January 21, at 12 p.m., at Goos Olgi Gowa Center, Highway 62.

CHILOQUIN, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO