Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herald and News
Johnson, Virginia Patricia
Virginia Patricia Johnson passed away January 10, 2023, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was born January 6, 1941, in Port Huron, Michigan, to Louis Lawrence and Veronica Frances Mosurak. She leaves behind husband of 66 years, Loren Johnson. At Virginia's request, no services will be held. For a complete obituary, please see ohairwards.com .
Herald and News
Macfarlane, Tila Moon
Tila Moon Macfarlane, 47 passed away in Chiloquin Oregon on December 30, 2022. She is survived by her father, David Macfarlane Sr., Brothers; Travis, David Jr., Wendell, and Stephen Macfarlane, her 5 children and many other family and friends. She enjoyed life and loved having fun. She is preceded in death by her mother, sister and Aunt. A celebration of life will be held January 21, at 12 p.m., at Goos Olgi Gowa Center, Highway 62.
Comments / 0