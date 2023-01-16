ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Notebook: LSU women hang on vs. determined and improved Arkansas

No. 3 LSU looked like it was going to pick up where it left off in the first meeting during its rematch with Arkansas on Thursday. Despite falling behind 20-6 in the first five minutes, the Razorbacks had other ideas. LSU made 9 of its first 14 shots but hit only 4 of 18 the rest of the half as Arkansas remained within striking distance at 38-30. LSU went on to win 79-76.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NOLA.com

Versatile Brother Martin football player makes in-state commitment

Brother Martin’s Clayton Lonardo commited to play football at Southeastern Louisiana after he played multiple positions during the Crusaders’ run to a state runner-up finish as a senior. Lonardo began the season at quarterback and moved midway through the season to play receiver. He previously played receiver as...
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Letters: Frightened of bridges? Not as much as this man.

Yes, some people are afraid of bridges! High bridges, long bridges, narrow bridges. This reminds me of the time years ago when I was working on the "Old Bridge" on U.S. 190, Mississippi River, Baton Rouge. I was on the east side of the bridge when one day a man...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Our Views: Badland hotels to be curbed as crime hotspots

When you’re talking about shutting down a legitimate business, it’s tricky legally for a city, or any government. But as chronicled in the pages of The Advocate over the past year, the crime centers in cheap budget motels in Baton Rouge are more than just that what lawyers would call “public nuisances.”
BATON ROUGE, LA

