No. 3 LSU looked like it was going to pick up where it left off in the first meeting during its rematch with Arkansas on Thursday. Despite falling behind 20-6 in the first five minutes, the Razorbacks had other ideas. LSU made 9 of its first 14 shots but hit only 4 of 18 the rest of the half as Arkansas remained within striking distance at 38-30. LSU went on to win 79-76.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO