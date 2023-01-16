Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
NOLA.com
Notebook: LSU women hang on vs. determined and improved Arkansas
No. 3 LSU looked like it was going to pick up where it left off in the first meeting during its rematch with Arkansas on Thursday. Despite falling behind 20-6 in the first five minutes, the Razorbacks had other ideas. LSU made 9 of its first 14 shots but hit only 4 of 18 the rest of the half as Arkansas remained within striking distance at 38-30. LSU went on to win 79-76.
NOLA.com
LSU women survive their biggest scare of season to beat Arkansas
Pushed to the brink and trailing in the fourth quarter for the first time this season, LSU coach Kim Mulkey said her team grew up during Thursday’s 79-76 victory against Arkansas. Perhaps no player has grown up more than freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson. With the No. 3 Tigers...
NOLA.com
Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard transferring to one of the Tigers' SEC rivals
Former LSU freshman quarterback Walker Howard is staying in the Southeastern Conference and going to one of the Tigers' rivals. Howard committed to Ole Miss, he announced Wednesday morning in a social media post, a week after entering the NCAA transfer portal. Howard, a Lafayette native and the son of...
NOLA.com
Guard Justice Hill steps away from LSU basketball team for personal reasons
LSU guard Justice Hill was missing from the starting lineup for just the second time this season in Wednesday night’s Southeastern Conference game with Auburn in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU spokesman Kent Lowe confirmed to The Advocate in the first half that Hill, who came to the...
NOLA.com
Versatile Brother Martin football player makes in-state commitment
Brother Martin’s Clayton Lonardo commited to play football at Southeastern Louisiana after he played multiple positions during the Crusaders’ run to a state runner-up finish as a senior. Lonardo began the season at quarterback and moved midway through the season to play receiver. He previously played receiver as...
NOLA.com
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
NOLA.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
NOLA.com
Letters: Frightened of bridges? Not as much as this man.
Yes, some people are afraid of bridges! High bridges, long bridges, narrow bridges. This reminds me of the time years ago when I was working on the "Old Bridge" on U.S. 190, Mississippi River, Baton Rouge. I was on the east side of the bridge when one day a man...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Badland hotels to be curbed as crime hotspots
When you’re talking about shutting down a legitimate business, it’s tricky legally for a city, or any government. But as chronicled in the pages of The Advocate over the past year, the crime centers in cheap budget motels in Baton Rouge are more than just that what lawyers would call “public nuisances.”
Comments / 0