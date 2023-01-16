Read full article on original website
Importance of higher education: WVU President speaks at K-State forum
As Kansas State University continues to look forward, the school hosted a discussion Friday with West Virginia University President Gordon Gee surrounding the past, present, and future of higher education. Gee started his career as a university president at West Virginia from 1981 to 1985. After serving at three other...
Kansas Board of Regents approves KSU Criminology program
Kansas State University is now one step closer to offering a bachelor’s degree program in criminology. K-State Provost Chuck Taber spoke with the Kansas Board of Regents at their meeting Wednesday. They discussed a proposal for the university to implement a program that allows students to obtain a Bachelor of Science or a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology.
Hagemeister elected USD 383 board president, Morris-Hardeman to serve as VP
The Manhattan-Ogden School Board reorganized Wednesday evening, electing a new president and vice president for 2023. Curt Herrman, who served as president over the past year, nominated Karla Hagemeister to lead the board. She previously served in the role in 2020. “We have some great challenges coming up next year...
K-State, Network Kansas announce partnership aimed at statewide economic growth
A new partnership was announced Tuesday between Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas to create a network of liaisons across the state, aimed at economic growth literally in all 105 Kansas counties. Vice President for Research Dr. David Rosowsky tells KMAN the effort will strengthen its broader Economic Prosperity Plan,...
Portion of Poyntz Ave closing for repairs
Street repairs began in downtown Manhattan this week, which is causing some traffic adjustments that will continue through early April. City officials say the 600 block of Poyntz Avenue will be closed through approximately Easter weekend for repairs. Poyntz has been reduced to one lane eastbound from 9th to 8th streets. Eastbound traffic is being detoured onto 8th Street to Houston Street, then east to 5th and back north to Poyntz.
Two notable thefts in Manhattan
RCPD reported two notable thefts occurring Thursday in Manhattan. A man reported to police roughly 12 to 15 thousand dollars worth of ammunition was stolen during a recent move from Georgia to Manhattan, alleging the moving company was responsible. JCPenney also reported a man stole a 10k white gold carat...
Riley County officials to make final decision on annexation for property near MHK airport.
Riley County Commissioners will consider final approval of resolution to annex land near Manhattan Regional Airport into the City of Manhattan when it meets Thursday. The consideration comes after a public hearing held last Saturday at a special meeting of the Riley County board. Commissioners John Ford and Greg McKinley both believed the annexation would help lure more potential commercial activity on smaller lots in the area. Commissioner Kathryn Focke voted against the annexation Saturday, agreeing with City of Ogden officials that the annexation would hinder growth in Ogden.
Update: RCPD says Tuesday house fire being investigated as arson
Update – 11 a.m. Wednesday. A Tuesday house fire in south Manhattan is now being investigated as being intentionally set. The Manhattan Fire Department was called out to 807 Pottawatomie Avenue Tuesday afternoon, and contained the fire, located in a front room, within 10 minutes. The home had smoke throughout and a dog escaped the home safely after a back door was opened by firefighters.
Update: KHP identifies man struck by motorist Wednesday on K-State campus
A pedestrian was injured Wednesday morning after being struck by a motorist on the Kansas State University campus. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Randall Mai, of Manhattan, was walking north across Claflin Road just west of Mid-Campus Drive around 7:30 Wednesday morning. Authorities say he was not in a crosswalk and was struck by a motorist in the westbound lane.
COMMIT: K-State adds 2024 quarterback
Kansas State added their second commit in the 2024 class with the addition of three-star quarterback Blake Barnett from Erie (Colorado) High School. “First and foremost, I want to thank god for the opportunity to play at the next level and for giving me this gift,” Barnett wrote on Twitter. “And thank you to everyone who’s been there with me through this journey and my family, my teammates and former teammates and coaches. With that being said, I’m beyond blessed and honored to say I’m committing to the University of Kansas State. Go Cats!”
#13 K-State Hosts Texas Tech Saturday
ESPN2 / WatchESPN (link here) Chuckie Kempf (play-by-play) Online: Varsity Network [free]/ www.kstatesports.com/watch [free]. Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play) K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ’07]. Record at K-State: 16-2/1st Year. Career Record: 18-2/1st Year+. vs. Texas Tech: 1-0 [0-0 at K-State]. Texas Tech: Mark Adams [Texas Tech ’79]
RCPD Report: 1/19/23
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 2300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan on January 18, 2023, around 10:15 a.m. RC McGraws Tavern was listed as the victim when it was reported two unknown men stole an exterior wood bench. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Manhattan retailer scammed out of over $100k in merchandise
A Manhattan business is out more than $100,000 in merchandise after an apparent online scam. The Riley County Police Department said Wednesday that it filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful computer acts, listing Champion Teamwear as the victim. The store reportedly was scammed by unknown suspects claiming to be employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital, who ordered over $100,000 in merchandise that was shipped to them but never paid for.
Manhattan man arrested after reports of shots fired
A Manhattan was arrested early Friday morning after a report of shots fired in the area of Brook Lane. According to the Riley County Police Department, officers were called out just after 3 a.m. A man and a woman who live in the home reported another man had tried to forcibly enter the home.
