A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
WVNews
Blaine Stewart, son of former coach, named WVU assistant
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Blaine Stewart has been named tight ends coach at West Virginia. Coach Neal Brown announced Stewart's hiring Friday.
WVNews
Huggins' coaching style hasn't changed
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Anyone who has played for Bob Huggins has stories and it doesn't take long to compile them. DerMarr Johnson, West Virginia's newest assistant coach, having replaced Larry Harrison just this week, played only one year for Huggins but he comes in ready to offer up stories about what it's like to play for Huggins.
WVNews
WVU hopes TCU win a new start
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Riddle: When is the end also the beginning?. Answer: Right now, West Virginia’s basketball team believes.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball DerMarr Johnson 1/20/23
West Virginia assistant coach DerMarr Johnson details the events that led to his transition from playing to earning his college degree to getting into coaching, first at Cincinnati and now at WVU. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
WVNews
3-point, free throw shooting key as West Virginia Wesleyan men topple Frostburg State, 81-71
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Wesleyan men’s basketball team picked up a much-needed conference win against Frostburg State 81-71 on Wednesday night. WVWC shot 9-21 (48%) from three to help lead them to victory. Wesleyan was led by Darius Green with 29 points on 9-15 shooting from...
WVNews
Report: Blaine Stewart to join WVU staff
Neal Brown reportedly is about to fill the final assistant coaching opening on his West Virginia football staff, and that new addition will have a familiar name. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, Blaine Stewart is leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff to become an assistant coach at WVU.
WVNews
Bill Austin
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — They say bad news comes in threes, but at Thursday night’s Mo…
WVNews
Cold-shooting Wesleyan women fall to Frostburg State, 66-48
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Wesleyan women’s basketball team lost 66-48 on Wednesday evening to Frostburg State inside the Rockefeller Center. The Bobcats struggled from the field, shooting only 32.3% as a team in the loss. Emma Witt poured in the first points of the game for...
WVNews
Letters from state official bring good news to Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — They say bad news comes in threes, but at Thursday night’s Morgantown Monongalia Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board meeting, it was the good news that came in threes. MPO Executive Director Bill Austin told the board that Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston responded...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Honor Guard seeking veterans to fill ranks for ceremonies, burials
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Honor Guard is looking for veterans to participate in the volunteer ceremonial group. With demand being high and participation steadily decreasing over time, Honor Guard members are hoping to increase their numbers to help serve veterans and their families, particularly for funeral services.
WVNews
Harrison County Del. Petitto encourages use of West Virginia Checkbook site
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Residents interested in learning more about state and local finances should check out the WV Checkbook website, according to Del. Mickey Petitto, R-Harrison. Petitto, a freshman lawmaker elected in November, recently participated in training provided by the office of State Auditor John "JB" McCuskey...
WVNews
Jalisa Lashae Hawkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Defendants from Clarksburg and Weston received prison terms in…
WVNews
James Coleman Yeager
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — James Coleman Yeager, 53, of Lumberport, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at United Hospital Center. He was born January 16, 1969 in Clarksburg a son of Dora Ann Pumphrey Yeager, who survives in Salem, and the late Roger Freeland Yeager Sr.
WVNews
Buckhannon's former The Donut Shop to reopen as The Donut Spot
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Out with the old, in with the new. The Donut Shop, an area staple for decades, closed at the end of 2022, much to the chagrin of area residents and leaders.
WVNews
Suzanne Knotts
KINGWOOD — Suzanne “Susie” (Stiles) Knotts, 81, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Stonerise Kingwood under the care of WV Caring Hospice. She was born in Elkins on Feb. 24, 1941, a daughter of the late Dinsmore Lafayette and Josephine Eleanor (Close) Stiles.
WVNews
Timothy Clyde Shipp
Timothy Clyde Shipp, 58, of Thornton, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born February 19, 1964, son of the late Ralph William Shipp Sr. and is survived by his mother, Bonnie Wolfe Shipp Tucker and stepfather, Tommy Tucker.
WVNews
PSC Cat Statue.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Interim president Chris Gilmer is pleased to announce the students…
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children’s implements new surgery to address laryngeal cleft
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Children’s pediatric otolaryngologist Hussein Jaffal, M.D., has implemented a new minimally invasive surgical technique to address laryngeal clefts in infants. Infants with feeding and swallowing difficulties may have a laryngeal cleft, or a gap between the vocal cords and esophagus, which can cause...
WVNews
Raymond Wolfe offers fuel assistance to low-income Prestonians
KINGWOOD — Catholic Charities Raymond Wolfe is one of several nonprofits that provide fuel assistance to low-income families in Preston County. Ashley Shaffer, program assistant at Raymond Wolfe, said last year 100 clients received fuel assistance from their programs.
WVNews
Clarksburg City Council to hold more city manager candidate interviews; mayor says recruiting service 'an option'
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will hold another round of city manager candidate interviews during a pair of special meetings next week after posting the job listing a third time. Council members are expected to interview four candidates at a special meeting on Tuesday and an...
