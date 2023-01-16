MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Anyone who has played for Bob Huggins has stories and it doesn't take long to compile them. DerMarr Johnson, West Virginia's newest assistant coach, having replaced Larry Harrison just this week, played only one year for Huggins but he comes in ready to offer up stories about what it's like to play for Huggins.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO