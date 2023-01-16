ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Huggins' coaching style hasn't changed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Anyone who has played for Bob Huggins has stories and it doesn't take long to compile them. DerMarr Johnson, West Virginia's newest assistant coach, having replaced Larry Harrison just this week, played only one year for Huggins but he comes in ready to offer up stories about what it's like to play for Huggins.
WVU hopes TCU win a new start

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Riddle: When is the end also the beginning?. Answer: Right now, West Virginia’s basketball team believes.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball DerMarr Johnson 1/20/23

West Virginia assistant coach DerMarr Johnson details the events that led to his transition from playing to earning his college degree to getting into coaching, first at Cincinnati and now at WVU. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
Report: Blaine Stewart to join WVU staff

Neal Brown reportedly is about to fill the final assistant coaching opening on his West Virginia football staff, and that new addition will have a familiar name. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, Blaine Stewart is leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff to become an assistant coach at WVU.
Bill Austin

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — They say bad news comes in threes, but at Thursday night’s Mo…
Cold-shooting Wesleyan women fall to Frostburg State, 66-48

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Wesleyan women’s basketball team lost 66-48 on Wednesday evening to Frostburg State inside the Rockefeller Center. The Bobcats struggled from the field, shooting only 32.3% as a team in the loss. Emma Witt poured in the first points of the game for...
James Coleman Yeager

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — James Coleman Yeager, 53, of Lumberport, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at United Hospital Center. He was born January 16, 1969 in Clarksburg a son of Dora Ann Pumphrey Yeager, who survives in Salem, and the late Roger Freeland Yeager Sr.
Suzanne Knotts

KINGWOOD — Suzanne “Susie” (Stiles) Knotts, 81, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Stonerise Kingwood under the care of WV Caring Hospice. She was born in Elkins on Feb. 24, 1941, a daughter of the late Dinsmore Lafayette and Josephine Eleanor (Close) Stiles.
Timothy Clyde Shipp

Timothy Clyde Shipp, 58, of Thornton, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born February 19, 1964, son of the late Ralph William Shipp Sr. and is survived by his mother, Bonnie Wolfe Shipp Tucker and stepfather, Tommy Tucker.
PSC Cat Statue.JPG

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Interim president Chris Gilmer is pleased to announce the students…
WVU Medicine Children’s implements new surgery to address laryngeal cleft

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Children’s pediatric otolaryngologist Hussein Jaffal, M.D., has implemented a new minimally invasive surgical technique to address laryngeal clefts in infants. Infants with feeding and swallowing difficulties may have a laryngeal cleft, or a gap between the vocal cords and esophagus, which can cause...
