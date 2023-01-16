ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Analyst Doesn’t Think Bengals’ Playoff Matchup With Bills Should Be in Buffalo

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

Cincinnati travels to Buffalo for the divisional round.

CINCINNATI — Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith is banging the drum for perceived inequities in the AFC divisional round. The managing editor thinks Bengals -Bills should be a neutral site affair, just like the AFC title game potentially could be.

"There's really no reason at all that Bengals-Bills should be played at Buffalo," Smith tweeted . "As opposed to being determined by a coin flip or on a neutral field. The NFL just decided to change its rules for home field in both the wild card and championship rounds, but not the divisional round."

The Bills get an advantage as the home team. Oddsmakers have them as four-point favorites and the franchise is 14-3 all-time in home playoff games.

Still, Cincinnati didn't win more games having played the same amount at Buffalo. Squeak one out against Baltimore, beat Pittsburgh Week 1, or topple Cooper Rush, and the Bengals would stay at home this entire week.

Comments / 75

Big Chief
4d ago

Love the NFL. Not a fan of either team "but" I tell it as I see it. 🙏 Damar Hamlin is doing just fine, "AND" that being said, "game should RESUME BACK at CINCINNATI" "NOT" Buffalo 😡 This straight out BS the NFL straight out screwed Cincinnati of home field. Furthermore, It was Buffalo who unfortunately caused the incident and "POSTPONED" the game for later date. Well this turned to be totally UNFAIR for Cincinnati.

Reply(12)
16
Timbo
3d ago

The NFL is a joke! It’s always about the teams that they hype, it screwed the Bengals all around. They gave the Bills the chance to play on neutral ground if they play the Chiefs, but the Bengals got screwed because they would’ve won that Monday night game and they would’ve been the #2 seed. It’s a joke!

Reply(4)
7
Smitty D
3d ago

I think the game should be played in Cincinnati not Buffalo we play the game with them and we had to cancel the game out because of the serious issue the most of all he's okay now I'm glad God healed him and saved his life but I think we resume the same game and Cincinnati in the jungle

Reply(1)
5
 

