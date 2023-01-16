ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Sean Payton Airs Saints' Asking Price in Requisite HC Trade

By Zack Kelberman
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UrxxB_0kGiLuJ000

Payton will interview with Broncos brass on Tuesday.

As most are well aware, the Denver Broncos (or any team) cannot hire top head-coaching candidate Sean Payton without compensating the New Orleans Saints, who control Payton's contractual rights through 2024.

The damage?

"Ultimately, the compensation for the Saints would be a mid- or late-first-round pick," Payton said Monday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd , correctly noting that Denver owns a first-rounder, courtesy of the Bradley Chubb trade .

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Arguably this year's hottest coaching commodity, Payton's revelation comes one day before his sitdown with Broncos brass in Los Angeles — and roughly a week after Pro Football Talk reported that same brass has a "loose understanding as to what it will take to do a deal" for the former Super Bowl-winner.

Because the choice they acquired initially came via the 49ers, who've advanced to the NFC Divisional Round playoffs, Denver is slated to go on the clock 29th overall as of this writing.

Whether Payton chooses the Mile High City over other, perhaps more attractive locales has always been the biggest question. The 59-year-old, who compiled a 161-97 record across 16 seasons in New Orleans, will meet with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper later this week and also drew an interview request from the Texans, whom he's "absolutely" considering.

"They've got really good draft capital. Really good draft capital. ... I think there's growth potential immediately there," Payton said of Houston.

The " early front-runner " Broncos can offer New Orleans what's in the war chest while, unlike many competitors, appeasing Payton with the richest HC in league history — upward of $20 million annually.

If that isn't enough to finalize an agreement, the organization could move on to presumed 1B and 1C candidates Jim Harbaugh and Dan Quinn, the latter of whom is scheduled to interview Friday.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Would 'Absolutely' Consider This Coaching Position

The NFL has no shortage of juicy storylines heading into the offseason. Many high-level players may be on new teams next season via free agency or trade. One name that everyone is watching is Sean Payton. After taking a year off from coaching, he is now the most coveted free-agent coach. He went on Colin Cowherd’s show and said he would “absolutely” consider a coaching position many think he shouldn’t, the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly 'Wants' 1 Coach For Denver

After their disaster of a 2022 season, the Denver Broncos are hoping to land a big fish to lead them forward. But for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, there's apparently one coach he wants specifically. On Thursday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd said that Wilson wants former Saints head ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Sean Payton's True Feelings On Russell Wilson Revealed

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton interviewed for the Denver Broncos head coaching job. According to multiple reports, the interview lasted several hours. However, Payton left the building without signing a new deal as he has several more interviews lined up. ...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

NFL fans react to Sean Payton’s massive contract demands

Sean Payton is a hot commodity this offseason, as the former New Orleans Saints coach considers a return to the NFL sidelines. Teams should be prepared to pay a record salary and give up some prime draft picks to land the Super Bowl-winning coach. The Advocate’s Jeff Duncan reported on Wednesday that Payton is seeking Read more... The post NFL fans react to Sean Payton’s massive contract demands appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Comeback

Insider reveals potential Tom Brady & Sean Payton team

For the past few weeks, there has been a lot of talk about the potential futures of star quarterback Tom Brady and prominent former head coach Sean Payton as both are potentially interested in new teams with some reports even predicting that the two will team up at their next destination. And one NFL insider Read more... The post Insider reveals potential Tom Brady & Sean Payton team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Details Emerge From Sean Payton's Interview With Broncos

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is making the rounds this week, taking several interviews with teams looking to fill their vacancies. One of which was with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. According to FOX Sports' Peter Schrager, Payton's interview lasted "several hours" yesterday in Los Angeles ...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cameron Jordan Announcement

Earlier this season, New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan received a major fine from the NFL. Jordan was fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury during the team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The star pass rusher made it clear he was not faking and appealed the league's decision. Well, ...
ATLANTA, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team would do almost anything to hire Sean Payton

Sean Payton is the hottest head coach candidate available this offseason, and several teams are jostling to hire him. However, one team may be more eager than others to win him over. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is desperate to hire Payton and would give the coach “just about anything he wants,” according to Mark... The post Report: 1 team would do almost anything to hire Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals huge Sean Payton contract demands

Hiring Sean Payton will be a very expensive proposition for any team that does so, according to a report. Payton is seeking to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Payton is looking for a four-year contract worth between $20 million and $25 million per season.... The post Report reveals huge Sean Payton contract demands appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ROBERT, LA
The Spun

Sean Payton Meeting With Another NFL Team On Friday

The Sean Payton coaching sweepstakes is in full swing. On Monday, Payton sat down with the Houston Texans. On Tuesday, the former Saints head coach took a visit with the Denver Broncos. Now, he's off to New York for a meeting with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. "Sean Payton will meet with ...
MANHATTAN, NY
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy