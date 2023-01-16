ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

West Virginia hires DeMarr Johnson as assistant coach

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia coach Bob Huggins has hired DerMarr Johnson as an assistant coach.

Huggins announced Johnson’s hiring Monday. It comes after associate coach Larry Harrison was fired last week. Johnson most recently was director of player development at Cincinnati.

Johnson played under Huggins at Cincinnati in the 1999-2000 season and spent seven seasons playing in the NBA. He played professionally overseas until 2016 before returning to Cincinnati to complete his undergraduate degree.

“Obviously, DerMarr is a guy who I know very well,” Huggins said. “He’s extremely well-liked by former players, coaches and fans alike.”

Johnson will begin his duties after the university completes its procedures for new hires.

West Virginia (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) hosts No. 14 TCU on Wednesday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jarry makes 46 saves in return, Penguins top Senators 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have spent much of the last month fending off injuries and erratic and occasionally uninspired play. The return of goaltender Tristan Jarry and defenseman Jeff Petry provided a welcome reminder of what the Penguins can be when they’re closer to full strength. Jarry made 46 saves in his return from a lower-body injury and Petry picked up an assist and skated a team-high 25:25 following a 16-game absence due to an upper-body issue as the Penguins raced past Ottawa 4-1 on Friday night. “I’ve had a little bit of time off,” said Jarry, who hadn’t played since getting hurt in the first period of the Winter Classic against Boston on Jan. 2. “So obviously it’s never easy having to watch games and it’s never easy having to watch guys go out every night and give it their all and you can’t be out there with them.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy