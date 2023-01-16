Speaker challenges Owatonna to 'walk the talk' with MLK

On the 40th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. Day becoming a federally recognized holiday, students slept in on their day off from classes, as a cool morning rain drizzled over Owatonna.

Though it was still dark, and the town was still sleepy, inside Plaza Morena was bright and warm. A variety of community members — including city officials, religious leaders, attorneys, judges, historians and more — filled the restaurant for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast, hosted by the Owatonna Human Rights Commission in partnership with Plaza Morena and Riverland Community College. After filling up on a hot breakfast and coffee, those in attendance listened intently to Dr. Char Kunkel, a professor of sociology and identity studies at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, speak about what it means to talk a walk with Martin Luther King Jr.

It was only appropriate for Kunkel to begin her challenge to Owatonnans to walk with King by reading what she believes is an important snippet from the iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered on Aug. 28, 1963, on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as a part of the March on Washington:

”We have also come to his hallowed spot to remind America of the fierce urgency of now. This is no time to engage in the luxury of cooling off or to take the tranquilizing drug of gradualism.

Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy. Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice. Now is the time to lift our nation from the quick sands of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood. Now is the time to make justice a reality for all of God’s children.

It would be fatal for the nation to overlook the urgency of the moment. This sweltering summer of the Negro’s legitimate discontent will not pass until there is an invigorating autumn of freedom and equality. 1963 is not an end, but a beginning. Those who hope that the Negro needed to blow off steam and will now be content will have a rude awakening if the nation returns to business as usual.

There will be neither rest nor tranquility in America until the Negro is granted his citizenship rights. The whirlwinds of revolt will continue to shake the foundations of our nation until the bright day of justice emerges.

But there is something that I must say to my people who stand on the warm threshold which leads into the palace of justice. In the process of gaining our rightful place, we must not be guilty of wrongful deeds. Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred.

We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline. We must not allow our creative protest to degenerate into physical violence. Again and again, we must rise to the majestic heights of meeting physical force with soul force. The marvelous new militancy which has engulfed the Negro community must not lead us to a distrust of all white people, for many of our white brothers, as evidenced by their presence here today, have come to realize that their destiny is tied up with our destiny.

And they have come to realize that their freedom is inextricably bound to our freedom. We cannot walk alone. And as we walk, we must make the pledge that we shall always march ahead. We cannot turn back.”

Kunkel said she picked this specific excerpt because of how “pertinent” King’s words remain today, in a time where the country is experiencing much political divide. Overall, Kunkel said it’s apparent “how little has changed” since those words were first spoken.

“I think about Martin Luther King’s words that remind us that our destiny is your destiny. The destiny of the other — the racialized, gendered or transgendered — others’ destiny is tied up in mine, and in yours,” Kunkel said. “The destiny of the other is our destiny.”

This is not new or unknown, Kunkel said, stating this ideal has been preached for many years: we are not free until all of our are free.

“We must walk together,” she said. “We need collective action more than dreams.”

King’s allies

In addition to talking about King, Kunkel highlighted two of the many people she attributes to helping the beloved civil rights activist achieve all he is credited for. The first was Bayard Rustin, the gay Black man who is directly responsible for organizing the March on Washington. Kunkel said he was also one of the drivers behind King’s belief in nonviolence as a means for social change, teaching the Reverend about the teachings of Gandhi that Bayard himself studied in India prior the civil rights movements.

The second important person Kunkel spoke of is perhaps lesser known to be a part of King’s circle of influence, because she was indeed on a much more outer circle as a parallel ally. Leyah (Leah) Chase, the Black “queen of Creole cuisine” and owner of Dooky Chase’s Restaurant in New Orleans, played a strategic part in the movement by opening an integrated restaurant during a time where segregation was an enforced law. Kunkel said speaking of Chase during the annual breakfast event, held inside a restaurant owned by a person of color, was apropos to all Chase stood for.

“She brought races together over food — she defied the law, she broke the law, to bring people together,” Kunkel said, stating many civil rights leaders met at Dooky Chase’s to organize. “From her sphere of influence — a restaurant owner, a woman of color in the 1950s — she worked to change the laws and conditions of segregation for African Americans.”

“Leah Chase said about her own restaurant, ‘In my dining room, we changed the course of America over a bowl of gumbo and some fried chicken,’” Kunkel continued. “I think having a breakfast for Martin Luther King, it is important to break bread, to share culture over food.”

Owatonna’s challenge

Kunkel left the audience with three challenges to take into 2023, challenges meant for people who “believe in the message of dreams of a just world” and who want to make a difference.

The first challenge is to build a community. As Kunkel stated, just as King had Rustin and others in his inner circle, we too need allies and accomplices in the world to “get the work done and have our backs.”

The second challenge is to get uncomfortable and cross boundaries. Kunkel said doing this kind of work — making social changes — is going to cause people to experience tension, but it is within that tension that change takes place.

“We can only really learn when we encounter something we don’t know,” Kunkel said. “That is how change and growth really happens.”

The third and final challenge from Kunkel for Owatonna is to get specific. Kunkel said often, people can be “too abstract” and global with their desires, which can become vague and unclear. She said it is important to have measurable goals and that we should “dare to set a date.” For example, Kunkel said the Owatonna community could decide they will establish free lunches for all students by 2024.

“One year from today, I want you to come back here for breakfast and say, ‘In this past year we did this, and it to honor and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.,” Kunkel said. “We celebrate by walking the talk, and it is time to walk with Martin Luther King.”

Questions from the audience

After being tasked with the challenges, a few members of the audience asked Kunkel for advice on areas they would personally like to see change or improve in their community. Jamie Vanoosbree, member of the Human Rights Commission and the Alliance for Greater Equity, asked Kunkel how Owatonna could work on becoming a more welcoming community.

“We have a goal of growing significantly in the next decade, but we have heard that Owatonna is not very welcoming to people who don’t look like us,” Vanoosbree said. “How do we work on becoming more welcoming and just doing that better?”

Kunkel said the most important part of this obstacle is going to be talking to the people who have made the comments that Owatonna appears to be unwelcoming and determine in what ways they are projecting that message. She said it could come down to something as simple as having more signage, but the best place to start is to talk to the people in the school system.

John Worden wanted to know how to tackle conversations around systemic racism, because the term generally causes “polarizing feelings” from the name alone. He asked how to “bypass feelings to get to the facts,” in order to have discussions that could influence policy change.

Kunkel said there are numerous resources available and that there is “more data out there than you can consume,” and she said forming a study group to look at the data together could be a good place to start.