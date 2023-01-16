Read full article on original website
WOWK
No. 7 Texas at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball has a massive test on Saturday when it hosts the 7th-ranked Texas Longhorns in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know. No. 7 Texas at West Virginia game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Time: 6 p.m. ET. Location: WVU...
voiceofmotown.com
Local Player Commits to Play for the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, a Morgantown, West Virginia native committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers!. Jaeden Hammack, a 6’1 170 pound wide receiver/cornerback for University High, was a first team all state player for the Hawks this past season and is considered one of the top players in the state of West Virginia in the 2023 class.
WOWK
Motivated Bell made statement in No. 14 TCU win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jimmy Bell Jr. stepped on the WVU Coliseum court ready to prove himself. WVU’s 6-10, 285-pound senior forward spent the days before his team’s game against No. 14 TCU reading text messages about his upcoming matchup. Bell was tasked with battling Eddie Lampkin Jr., a similarly-sized forward for the Horned Frogs standing 6-11 and weighing a listed 263 pounds.
WOWK
Devin Carter officially signs with WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football has officially added one of its top transfers of 2023. Neal Brown announced Thursday that wide receiver Devin Carter has signed a grant-in-aid and will join the Mountaineers. He will play out his final year of eligibility after playing five seasons at NC State.
REPORT: Blaine Stewart to Join WVU Football Staff
West Virginia adding familiar name to the football coaching staff
WOWK
Johnson, Bell lead West Virginia over No. 14 TCU 74-65
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)West Virginia’s physical brand of basketball under coach Bob Huggins was too much for TCU to handle. The Mountaineers took advantage of a bruising inside performance behind 285-pound forward Jimmy Bell Jr. to build a big early lead and outlast No. 14 TCU 74-65 on Wednesday night.
Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Tops Frogs, Earns First Big 12 Win
Recapping West Virginia's win over TCU.
WOWK
Jayhawks outlast Mountaineers in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Despite leading by double figures at the half, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) fell to Kansas, 77-58, inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Wednesday night. Junior forward Kylee Blacksten led WVU’s scoring efforts, tallying 13 points for her...
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
Expressway from Morgantown to Pittsburgh is expanding
The Mon/Fayette Expressway, which connects the Morgantown of West Virginia to just south of Pittsburgh, is expanding, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.
West Virginia teacher who wears high-heels auditions for Survivor
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — “My name is Jesus Marin, 44, from West Virginia….and I’m not your normal teacher.” Senor Jesus Marin teaches Spanish at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale, West Virginia. For the past 20 years, students in Marshall County have benefited from his enthusiastic and colorful classroom style. He is well […]
Cow in West Virginia has been missing for over a week
A community in West Virginia is looking for a missing cow. The cow has been missing since January 3. The owner told 7News that the cow was last seen near Oklahoma road in Dallas Pike. The cow does not have a name but is six years old. The cow likes sweet feed or corn if […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
KOME Asian Buffet & Bar opens in Star City
KOME Asian Buffet and Bar held a soft opening to friends and family Wednesday night.
Sunset Ellis Restaurant hiring ahead of reopening
A historic restaurant in Harrison County is looking to hire several positions to prepare for its reopening.
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
Metro News
Harrison County shooting under investigation
GYPSY, W.Va. — Police in Harrison County are investigating a report of a shooting in the community of Gypsy. Reports indicate the incident occurred in a home on First Street around 3:15 p.m. Monday. One person was reported injured, and another has been taken into custody.
Tree shatters school bus window during Marion County crash
Crews were called to a crash near Barrackville where a tree shattered a school bus' back windshield.
Man charged with malicious wounding no longer employed by Mannington Police Department
An individual charged with felony malicious wounding is "no longer employed" by the City of Mannington.
wajr.com
One arrested following Preston County pursuit
Preston County, W.Va. One arrest has been made following a pursuit in Preston County on Thursday. Police observed Kevin Mayor, 69, sitting in the parking lot of a business he was barred from entering. When the mayor left the parking lot on Route 7, he refused to stop when police tried to pull him over.
