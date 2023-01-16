Read full article on original website
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Fight Leads to Woman’s Home Being Burglarized, Four Suspects Arrested
The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested four female suspects, two of which are juveniles, for allegedly breaking into the home of a woman following a fight Wednesday night. According to TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, the incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night at a trailer park community located in the 3300 block Martin L. King, Jr. Boulevard.
wbrc.com
Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting they say happened Thursday evening. Police were called to the 900 block of 47th Place North after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man at that location suffering a gunshot wound. Officials have not told us...
Michael Davis not ‘the bad guy’ in death of Jamea Jonea Harris, attorney says
Michael Lynn Davis, charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting on the Strip, is not the ‘bad guy’ in what happened early Sunday morning, his attorney said Thursday. Davis, 20, and former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 21, are charged in the slaying of 23-year-old...
wvtm13.com
Shooting reported in Fairfield Thursday morning
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Fairfield Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Forest Drive at 4:37 a.m. They found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
Attorney for Alleged Shooter in Strip Murder Case Say He’s Not the ‘Bad Guy’
A defense attorney for the Maryland man accused of fatally shooting a Birmingham woman on the Tuscaloosa Strip Sunday morning said he isn't the "bad guy" in this case and intends to defend himself vigorously. For background, 20-year-old Michael Davis was one of two men arrested and charged with capital...
Birmingham Police seeking help to identify Target robbery suspect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation. According to BPD, officers arrived at the Target located in the 4600 block of Highway 280 on reports of a robbery on Jan. 10. When officers arrived, they learned that a […]
Darius Miles was “Unaware” of Previous Lawyer Statement, Seeks Counsel from Tuscaloosa Law Group
A Tuscaloosa lawyer is speaking on behalf of Darius Miles, who said her client was "unaware" of statements released from a Birmingham law group earlier this week. Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder after a Sunday morning shooting left a 23-year-old Birmingham mother dead. Court documents claim Miles did not fire the bullet that killed her, but said he provided a handgun to a friend, 20-year-old Michael Davis from Maryland, and that Davis shot and killed the victim.
Police Searching for 13-Year-Old Missing from Tuscaloosa Walmart
State and local law enforcement are asking for help locating a 13-year-old who was last seen at the Walmart Supercenter on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Alerts were sent to mobile devices in Tuscaloosa shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, asking for help finding 13-year-old Jakeeian Henderson. Henderson is described as wearing...
St. Clair County Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen in Tuscaloosa
A Central Alabama woman has been declared missing and was last seen in Tuscaloosa, police in St. Clair County said Friday. The sheriff's office there said 42-year-old Pamela Jaye has been missing since early Thursday morning. Jaye, who lives in the Chula Vista Mountain area of Alabama, was last seen...
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox Condemns “Senseless, Reckless, Inhumane” Shootings
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox condemned a sharp spike in violent crime Wednesday morning as January shapes up to be one of the deadliest months in the area's recent history. For context on the problem, the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit only investigates around 20 homicides in the county annually and that number has been stable since 2019.
Search underway for missing Jefferson County woman last seen Tuesday
GoFundMe Created For Tuscaloosa Strip Shooting Victim’s Son
Early Sunday morning on January 15th, a minor altercation on the Tuscaloosa Strip led to bullets flying and the life of 23-year-old Birmingham woman Jamea Jonae Harris being taken. Jamea was a mother of a 5-year-old and as a result of the violence that took place that early morning, her...
‘Heartbroken’ Darius Miles says he is innocent in death of Jamea Jonae Harris, lawyers say
A former University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa is maintaining his innocence, his lawyers said. “Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over the death of Jamea Jonae Harris,’’ according to a statement released by his team of lawyers.
Family of Alabama singer CJ Harris raising money to cover funeral costs
As the family of "American Idol" contestant CJ Harris prepares to lay him to rest, they are warning people to not donate money to online accounts set up in his name.
Suspect arrested in makeshift shelter in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Police announced the arrest of an individual with over 20 prior arrests Sunday. According to CPD, one of their patrol units stopped to offer assistance to a disabled vehicle on I-65. As the officer approached, one person dropped their food and a case of water and ran into the woods. […]
Report: Alabama Guard Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder
The junior was reportedly charged in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting.
Man killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 10:15 p.m. on calls of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying unresponsive in the backyard of a residence […]
UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
Male victim found shot in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A possible juvenile or young adult was found shot in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street North on a report […]
Midday shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed
A midday shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex left one man dead and another in jail. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched at noon Saturday to a report of a shooting at 5140 36th Ave East, which is the Sun Valley Apartments. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Terrence Knott Jr. dead on the scene, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
