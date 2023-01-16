Read full article on original website
WBBJ
New nonprofit launches in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new nonprofit organization launched in Jackson. Jackson Community Garden held its first meeting at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center on Friday. The nonprofit plans to focus on providing free food to local residents. They intend to build greenhouses, which will grow fresh produce...
WBBJ
Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King continues in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continued on Wednesday. Lane College honored MLK Day with a chapel service. The event began at 11 a.m. and featured a musical performance from students. It honors the impact King left behind in the United States and around...
WBBJ
Foster care organization to launch in West Tennessee
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One organization is bringing additional resources for foster care to West Tennessee. A news release states Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, will be launching in Gibson County. The nonprofit is hosting a community-wide kickoff event on Sunday,...
WBBJ
Mrs. Faye Helen Ingram
Mrs. Faye Helen Ingram was born on April 18, 1951 in Madison County, Tennessee. She departed this life on January 12, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Open Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
WBBJ
Miss Teen Volunteer America Pageant to be held in March
JACKSON, Tenn. – A national competition is returning to the Hub City. Jackson plans to host the Miss Teen Volunteer America Pageant from March 8 through March 11. Contestants from over 40 states will make their way to the city. Last year’s pageant was also held in Jackson, where Ellie Schmidt, who is from the state of Washington, took home the crown.
WBBJ
Barbara Ann Marbury Callery
Barbara Ann Marbury Callery, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at The Magnolia in Oxford, MS, where she resided for 2 years. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 11 AM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Bro. Grover Westover officiating. Burial to follow at Brownsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 10 AM until the service hour.
WBBJ
Presentation held on Financial Empowerment Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — A presentation was held for the Jackson City Council on Wednesday. It was in regards to the Office of Financial Empowerment and how it can help the Hub City. Jackson’s Financial Empowerment Center offers professional, no-cost, one-on-one financial counseling to all Jackson and West Tennessee residents....
WBBJ
Blue Oval community holds first meeting of 2023
JACKSON, Tenn. — Blue Oval community held their first meeting of the year. Blue Oval community held its first meeting on Wednesday, where they planned out opportunities for the coming months. They plan to talk with the Tennessee and West Tennessee Home Builders Associations in February to encourage housing...
WBBJ
Madison County Imagination Library to hold ‘Dolly Day!’ event
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local families will have the chance to learn more about Imagination Library at a fun event this weekend. The Madison County Imagination Library is hosting “Dolly Day!” at Turntable Coffee Counter, located at 300 East Main Street in Jackson. A team will be set...
WBBJ
Business relocates, another to open in Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business is coming to the Hub City, while another is relocating!. According to Buchanan Realty Group, Sassy Grace & Southern Gent has moved next door to Buff City Soap. “With the new brands coming in, we needed more room! We are so excited! The...
WBBJ
Event gets women together to learn motorcycling skills
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business held an event for women on Wednesday. Bumpus Harley-Davidson in Jackson held a Ladies Garage Party. The event was a hands-on, ladies motorcycle seminar. It was for women to come together and learn important motorcycling skills. Those in attendance enjoyed free food and...
wnbjtv.com
Controversial New Law Creates Crisis in the Classroom
JACKSON, Tenn. - This year’s third grade class is bracing for a change. A new Tennessee retention law requires third grade students to pass an English Language Arts test before they can move on to the fourth grade. Madison County mayor A.J. Massey has a son in third grade.
WBBJ
Konisha Williams joins health dept. as Health Promotions Director
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new face is joining the team at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department. Konisha Williams has been named Public Health Program Director for Health Promotions. Williams is a Dyersburg native who graduated from Lane College, with a background in mental health and social work. She...
WBBJ
Black Tie and Boxing to return this weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — The annual Black Tie and Boxing event is returning to Jackson on Saturday. The boxing event is being held for the sixth year in a row at the Carl Perkins Civics Center. Black Tie and Boxing has previously raised funds for diabetes, but it now has a new partnership.
WBBJ
Exhibit opening for contents of Dresden church cornerstone box
UNION CITY, Tenn. — A piece of history will be unveiled this weekend at a local museum. The Discovery Park of America announces they will exhibit all 24 artifacts found inside a cornerstone box from the Dresden First United Methodist Church, which was heavily damaged during the December 2021 tornadoes.
WBBJ
Robert Franklin “Rob” Mynatt
Robert Franklin “Rob” Mynatt, age 58, resident of Jackson, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, January 15, 2023 at his home. Rob was born June 14, 1964 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Jim Mynatt and Dianne Kelsey Mynatt Marnell. He graduated from Collierville High School in 1982 and was employed at Delta Airlines and then at FedEx. Rob was a member of Colonial Hills Church in Southaven, Mississippi and was an avid golfer who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Rob will be remembered for being a dedicated father and Christian.
WBBJ
HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lab tests have confirmed reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Weakley County. According to a news release, a commercial broiler chicken flock on Sullivan Road in Greenfield was reported to have detected HPAI. A control zone of more than six miles has been set up...
WBBJ
Ayers Foundation gets new Chief Executive Officer
PARSONS, Tenn. — The Ayers Foundation has a new member to help with expansion. According to a news release, Dr. Burton Williams has joined them as Chief Executive Officer. The foundation says that Williams will be working closely with Janet Ayers. “I am very pleased that Dr. Williams will...
WBBJ
New Deputy Mayor, HR director appointed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County has a new Deputy Mayor and Director of Human Resources. According to a news release, Assistant District Attorney Terica Smith, a Jackson native, was appointed to the new role by Madison County Mayor AJ Massey. Her education includes a Political Science degree from Tennessee...
WBBJ
New career path available for Lane College students
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new opportunity for students at is now available at a local college. “They would like to major in nursing and they don’t have a pathway. Until now. We do now. We have a pathway,” said Charlie Folsom Jr., the Student Affairs Admission Manager at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.
