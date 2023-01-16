ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Metallica confront taboos on new single ‘Screaming Suicide’: “It’s a human experience, we should be able to talk about it”

Metallica have shared new single ‘Screaming Suicide’, the second to be lifted from their forthcoming 11th studio album ’72 Seasons’. The new song arrives alongside a video directed by Tim Saccenti, who also helmed the video for ’72 Seasons’ lead single ‘Lux Æterna’. In a statement accompanying its release, the band said the new song “addresses the taboo word suicide”.
NME

Liam Gallagher claims Noel has been “on the phone begging for forgiveness”

Liam Gallagher has tweeted that his brother Noel Gallagher has recently been in touch with him “begging for forgiveness”. The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter earlier today (January 18), writing: “Just had RKID on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or fuck him off”.
NME

Noel Gallagher left “gobsmacked” after girl asks him what he does for a living

Noel Gallagher has said he was left “gobsmacked” recently after a girl asked him what he does for a living. The former Oasis singer-songwriter appeared on Absolute Radio yesterday (January 17) upon announcing the fourth High Flying Birds album ‘Council Skies’ and sharing a new single, ‘Easy Now’.
NME

YG Entertainment continues teasing new girl group BABYMONSTER with dance performance video

YG Entertainment is continuing to tease its new girl group BABYMONSTER, this time unveiling five of its members with a dance performance video. Earlier today (January 19), the South Korean music label released the new video starring five of BABYMONSTER’s members: Ruka, Haram, Asa, Rora, and Ahyeon. The group perform a dance to Young Money’s ‘Senile’ featuring Tyga, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, choreographed by YGX dancer and Street Woman Fighter star Lee Jung. BABYMONSTER are completed by Dain and Prita, who do not appear in the video.
NME

Watch footage of David Crosby’s last gig

Following the death of David Crosby, fans have been sharing footage of his last live performance. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is...
COLORADO STATE
NME

Steven Spielberg feared COVID was “an extinction-level event”

Steven Spielberg has said he feared the COVID-19 pandemic was going to become an “extinction-level event”. The director discussed the pandemic during an interview with The Daily Star newspaper, where he explained that he created his latest film The Fabelmans in response to his concerns. “I was terrified...
NME

Brendan Fraser didn’t speak to Dwayne Johnson on ‘Mummy’ set

Brendan Fraser has revealed why he didn’t speak to Dwayne Johnson on the set of The Mummy Returns. Fraser explained that most of Johnson’s scenes were CGI, as he appears towards the end of the blockbuster, and that the pair didn’t meet on set. The actor discussed...
NME

Taylor Swift calls touring with Paramore “a dream come true”

Taylor Swift has looked ahead to her upcoming ‘Eras’ tour and called the opportunity to have. on the bill “a dream come true”. The singer-songwriter and Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams have known each other since they were teenagers, growing up in the Nashville music scene. Swift...
ARIZONA STATE
Variety

Jonathan Majors‘ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance

After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
NME

Watch The xx’s Romy mash up Harry Styles and Stormzy in the Live Lounge

Romy delivered a mash up of Stormzy, Harry Styles and more during her appearance in the Live Lounge yesterday (January 17) – check out the video below. The co-vocalist and guitarist with The xx performed a two-track solo session for BBC Radio 1, kicking off with her trance-inspired Fred Again.. collaboration ‘Strong’.
NME

Amy Winehouse biopic: watch Marisa Abela film scenes in London

Footage showing Marisa Abela filming for the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic has emerged online – check it out below. The Industry actor will play the late singer in Back To Black from director Sam Taylor-Johnson, who is best known for directing the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy and Fifty Shades Of Grey.
NME

Jeremy Renner’s face wounds removed from poster following snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner‘s face wounds have been removed from the Mayor Of Kingstown poster, following his recent accident. The actor was left in critical condition in a hospital ICU after he was crushed by his snowplough on New Year’s Day. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star suffered blunt chest trauma, orthopaedic injuries, and several cuts to his face.

Comments / 0

Community Policy