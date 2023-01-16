Read full article on original website
NME
Metallica confront taboos on new single ‘Screaming Suicide’: “It’s a human experience, we should be able to talk about it”
Metallica have shared new single ‘Screaming Suicide’, the second to be lifted from their forthcoming 11th studio album ’72 Seasons’. The new song arrives alongside a video directed by Tim Saccenti, who also helmed the video for ’72 Seasons’ lead single ‘Lux Æterna’. In a statement accompanying its release, the band said the new song “addresses the taboo word suicide”.
NME
Liam Gallagher claims Noel has been “on the phone begging for forgiveness”
Liam Gallagher has tweeted that his brother Noel Gallagher has recently been in touch with him “begging for forgiveness”. The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter earlier today (January 18), writing: “Just had RKID on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or fuck him off”.
NME
One of David Crosby’s final tweets was a funny take on heaven
Some of David Crosby’s last tweets saw him poking fun at the idea of heaven, calling ‘Eleanor Rigby’ the best song by The Beatles and praising Greta Thunberg. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He...
NME
Adam Lambert criticises idea of Theo James playing George Michael in biopic
Adam Lambert has criticised the prospect of Theo James playing George Michael in a biopic. Earlier this week, reports claimed a biopic charting the Wham! frontman’s life was in the works with The White Lotus star in talks for the lead role. When the news was shared on The...
NME
Billie Eilish seeks restraining order against fan who “broke into her house to profess love”
Billie Eilish is filing a restraining order against a fan who allegedly broke into her house on multiple occasions. The artist said that the series of incidents had caused her “substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress” over her safety and that of her family. The Evening Standard reports...
NME
‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ actor John Larroquette says he was paid in weed for role
John Larroquette has said he was paid in weed for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Speaking to Parade, the actor said that Tobe Hooper, the director of the 1974 horror film, offered the alternative form of payment for narrating the movie’s prologue – a rumour that has long circulated on the internet.
NME
Noel Gallagher left “gobsmacked” after girl asks him what he does for a living
Noel Gallagher has said he was left “gobsmacked” recently after a girl asked him what he does for a living. The former Oasis singer-songwriter appeared on Absolute Radio yesterday (January 17) upon announcing the fourth High Flying Birds album ‘Council Skies’ and sharing a new single, ‘Easy Now’.
NME
Phoebe Bridgers on taking inspiration from Taylor Swift’s approach to privacy: ‘She’s such a deep, wise human being”
Phoebe Bridgers has spoken about taking inspiration from Taylor Swift’s approach to privacy in the face of fame in a new interview. As her profile has risen over the last few years, so too has interest in Bridgers’ personal life, including her relationship with actor Paul Mescal. Speaking...
NME
YG Entertainment continues teasing new girl group BABYMONSTER with dance performance video
YG Entertainment is continuing to tease its new girl group BABYMONSTER, this time unveiling five of its members with a dance performance video. Earlier today (January 19), the South Korean music label released the new video starring five of BABYMONSTER’s members: Ruka, Haram, Asa, Rora, and Ahyeon. The group perform a dance to Young Money’s ‘Senile’ featuring Tyga, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, choreographed by YGX dancer and Street Woman Fighter star Lee Jung. BABYMONSTER are completed by Dain and Prita, who do not appear in the video.
NME
‘Scream 6’ trailer: Jenna Ortega takes on Ghostface in New York
The trailer for Scream VI has officially been released – check it out above. The new film sees Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera reprise their roles as sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, picking up where the 2022 reboot left off. Barrera speaks to the “darkness” inside of her in...
NME
Watch footage of David Crosby’s last gig
Following the death of David Crosby, fans have been sharing footage of his last live performance. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is...
NME
Steven Spielberg feared COVID was “an extinction-level event”
Steven Spielberg has said he feared the COVID-19 pandemic was going to become an “extinction-level event”. The director discussed the pandemic during an interview with The Daily Star newspaper, where he explained that he created his latest film The Fabelmans in response to his concerns. “I was terrified...
NME
Brendan Fraser didn’t speak to Dwayne Johnson on ‘Mummy’ set
Brendan Fraser has revealed why he didn’t speak to Dwayne Johnson on the set of The Mummy Returns. Fraser explained that most of Johnson’s scenes were CGI, as he appears towards the end of the blockbuster, and that the pair didn’t meet on set. The actor discussed...
Sundance movie review: Tedious 'Pod Generation' is all concept, little story
"The Pod Generation" completely fumbles a potentially intriguing science-fiction premise by relying on exposition instead of crafting a provocative narrative.
NME
Taylor Swift calls touring with Paramore “a dream come true”
Taylor Swift has looked ahead to her upcoming ‘Eras’ tour and called the opportunity to have. on the bill “a dream come true”. The singer-songwriter and Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams have known each other since they were teenagers, growing up in the Nashville music scene. Swift...
Jonathan Majors‘ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance
After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
NME
Watch The xx’s Romy mash up Harry Styles and Stormzy in the Live Lounge
Romy delivered a mash up of Stormzy, Harry Styles and more during her appearance in the Live Lounge yesterday (January 17) – check out the video below. The co-vocalist and guitarist with The xx performed a two-track solo session for BBC Radio 1, kicking off with her trance-inspired Fred Again.. collaboration ‘Strong’.
NME
Amy Winehouse biopic: watch Marisa Abela film scenes in London
Footage showing Marisa Abela filming for the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic has emerged online – check it out below. The Industry actor will play the late singer in Back To Black from director Sam Taylor-Johnson, who is best known for directing the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy and Fifty Shades Of Grey.
NME
Jeremy Renner’s face wounds removed from poster following snowplough accident
Jeremy Renner‘s face wounds have been removed from the Mayor Of Kingstown poster, following his recent accident. The actor was left in critical condition in a hospital ICU after he was crushed by his snowplough on New Year’s Day. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star suffered blunt chest trauma, orthopaedic injuries, and several cuts to his face.
NME
A$AP Rocky shares new single ‘Same Problems?’, says fourth album is “finished”
A$AP Rocky has shared a new track called ‘Same Problems?’, and revealed that his fourth studio album is “finished”. The New York-born artist premiered the song last month as part of his Amazon Music Live Thursday Night Football performance, with the studio version landing on streaming services yesterday (January 18).
