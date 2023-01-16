ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NESN

Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco

After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Tom Brady press conference has Josh Allen worried: ‘Too sentimental’

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is wary of Tom Brady’s latest press conference following Monday’s season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round. The Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared an emotional farewell to the media and thanked those for their support, which left Allen, 26, feeling puzzled over the future of Brady’s playing career. “When it happened last year and he retired, I told people ‘I’ll believe it when he’s not playing the first game,'” Allen said during an appearance Tuesday on the “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” podcast, referring to Brady’s first retirement last year. “But, the way that he talked in his press conference...
TAMPA, FL
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson seen dining in NJ

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson enjoyed some downtime at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, dining at one of Atlantic City's newest restaurants. Johnson was on a dinner date with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer at Tropicana, where the pair noshed on traditional Japanese cuisine at Ossu Japanese Tavern. The Super Bowl champion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic

The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Insider reveals potential Tom Brady & Sean Payton team

For the past few weeks, there has been a lot of talk about the potential futures of star quarterback Tom Brady and prominent former head coach Sean Payton as both are potentially interested in new teams with some reports even predicting that the two will team up at their next destination. And one NFL insider Read more... The post Insider reveals potential Tom Brady & Sean Payton team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Top Football Coach Fired

In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
NFL

Move the Sticks: Ravens, OC Greg Roman part ways; Divisional Round preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the Ravens and OC Greg Roman parting ways. Then, the pair give their take on the Titans hiring Ran Carthon as their new GM. After that, the duo preview the Jaguars-Chiefs and Giants-Eagles Divisional Round playoff games. Next, the pair look ahead to the Bengals-Bills Divisional Round game. To wrap up the show, the guys focus on the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game.
FanSided

Will the Eagles play an international neutral-site NFL game in 2023?

The NFL has officially announced the teams who are hosting international games during the 2023 season. Three games will be played in London, and two will kick off in Germany. Here’s a historical fact that most of you are aware of. The lone time the Philadelphia Eagles played an international game was during the 2018 season in London. That one resulted in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The question this time around revolves around whether or not Philly could be involved in a similar affair. The chances appear to be slim.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
12up

12up

