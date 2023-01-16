Read full article on original website
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
Here's what Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said about his recent interview with Colts
Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy addressed media members for the first time since his head coaching interview with the Indianapolis Colts. Bieniemy is no stranger to being asked about his past head coaching interviews. Often time he’s quick to say that his focus lies in the task at hand — which in every case has been an upcoming playoff game.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles know what can ruin their Super Bowl dream — and it's not the Giants
PHILADELPHIA − All of the experiences mean something to Jalen Hurts. That includes his college career at both Alabama and Oklahoma, constantly competing for national championships. It includes the lowest points, too, such as his benching at Alabama, the brutal playoff loss last season to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ...
Tom Brady press conference has Josh Allen worried: ‘Too sentimental’
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is wary of Tom Brady’s latest press conference following Monday’s season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round. The Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared an emotional farewell to the media and thanked those for their support, which left Allen, 26, feeling puzzled over the future of Brady’s playing career. “When it happened last year and he retired, I told people ‘I’ll believe it when he’s not playing the first game,'” Allen said during an appearance Tuesday on the “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” podcast, referring to Brady’s first retirement last year. “But, the way that he talked in his press conference...
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Mic'd-up video showed what Dak Prescott really said following Brett Maher's PAT struggles
The Dallas Cowboys cruised past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Monday’s NFC Wild Card matchup, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Kicker Brett Maher had a game to forget with an astonishing four missed extra points. It was so bad that even Jerry Jones was fielding questions about a possible change at kicker (he said he was sticking with Maher).
Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson seen dining in NJ
Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson enjoyed some downtime at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, dining at one of Atlantic City's newest restaurants. Johnson was on a dinner date with girlfriend Kelsey Holmer at Tropicana, where the pair noshed on traditional Japanese cuisine at Ossu Japanese Tavern. The Super Bowl champion...
Sean Payton’s Reported Salary Demands for Next NFL Head Coaching Job Emerge
Sean Payton, the Super Bowl-winning former coach, is the buzziest name in NFL hiring circles. But whichever team lands the coach will pay a hefty price in both salary and draft compensation. Payton retired from the Saints after the 2021 season. But he’s still under contract in New Orleans, which...
Jets Reportedly Interviewing Former NFL Head Coach For Offensive Coordinator
After failing to score a touchdown in their final two games of the season, the New York Jets fired offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and have since cast a wide net in searching for a new OC. Their latest interview candidate is a particularly interesting one. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the ...
Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors
As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
Report: 'Everything Lining Up' for Broncos to Hire Sean Payton
The sides conducted a multi-hour interview Tuesday.
Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic
The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Divisional Playoff picks
The New York Giants (10-7-1) will visit the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 7-point road underdogs and that spread has gotten slightly worse (+7.5) since then. Let’s take a look at who some of...
Insider reveals potential Tom Brady & Sean Payton team
For the past few weeks, there has been a lot of talk about the potential futures of star quarterback Tom Brady and prominent former head coach Sean Payton as both are potentially interested in new teams with some reports even predicting that the two will team up at their next destination. And one NFL insider Read more... The post Insider reveals potential Tom Brady & Sean Payton team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
Ben Roethlisberger has big praise for Bengals QB Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a way of making fans of almost anyone. That would apparently include former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. While Burrow and the Bengals make another playoff push, Big Ben appeared on his “footbahlinwithben” show and said the following about Burrow (starts at 42:53):
Move the Sticks: Ravens, OC Greg Roman part ways; Divisional Round preview
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the Ravens and OC Greg Roman parting ways. Then, the pair give their take on the Titans hiring Ran Carthon as their new GM. After that, the duo preview the Jaguars-Chiefs and Giants-Eagles Divisional Round playoff games. Next, the pair look ahead to the Bengals-Bills Divisional Round game. To wrap up the show, the guys focus on the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game.
Will the Eagles play an international neutral-site NFL game in 2023?
The NFL has officially announced the teams who are hosting international games during the 2023 season. Three games will be played in London, and two will kick off in Germany. Here’s a historical fact that most of you are aware of. The lone time the Philadelphia Eagles played an international game was during the 2018 season in London. That one resulted in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The question this time around revolves around whether or not Philly could be involved in a similar affair. The chances appear to be slim.
