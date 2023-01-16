ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
WGAL

Fire damages home in Lebanon County

A fire damaged a home Thursday evening in Lebanon County. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire, but there was significant damage to the first floor of the home. It's not yet clear what...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police

A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. teenager reported missing

A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

House fire in Hershey leaves residents displaced

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person is injured, and three others are displaced after a residential fire in Dauphin County. The fire happened on the 600 block of Swatara Avenue in Derry Township on Thursday night. According to the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department captain Rob Ohliger, the...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home

A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Man Arrested for Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts in Central PA

Man Arrested for Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts in Central PA. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Georgia man is charged with stealing catalytic converters in five areas of Central Pennsylvania. Officials say the arrest stemmed from a traffic stop near Elizabethtown in Lancaster County. Police believe the driver, 35-year-old Christopher Lee, had just stolen a catalytic converter from a disabled car on the highway. Through phone records, police say they've also been able to connect Lee with similar thefts in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties, as well as in Westminster, Maryland. State police have also charged Christopher Heath of York in the case -- they believe he was buying the stolen parts.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire breaks out at residence in Lebanon County

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A residential fire broke out in Lebanon County on Thursday evening. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire. The residence sustained substantial damage as a result of the fire.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police in Susquehanna Township are searching for missing teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are searching for a missing teen. A'layaisha Bartow, 16, has not been seen since Sunday, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, unknown color pants and red and black Air Jordan sneakers. If you have any information on her whereabouts...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police investigate shots fired in Manheim Borough

MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim are investigating an incident of shots fired in Manheim, Lancaster County, during the overnight hours of Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Main Street at 2:14 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered spent shell casings but no victims or suspects.
MANHEIM, PA
PennLive.com

Truck stolen from central Pa. dealership: police

The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the theft of a truck at a Franklin County dealership. Police said the gray 2017 Toyota Tundra Crew Max was stolen at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 11 at Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, Franklin County. Police said that four days earlier,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs man killed in central Pa. crash

A 69-year-old man who died Monday night after another vehicle crashed into his at a York County intersection has been identified. Larry Cook, of Washington Township, died of blunt force injuries around 11 p.m. Monday in the area of Roland Road and the Baltimore Pike in Washington Township, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. His death was ruled accidental.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department release warning about scam

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheNorthern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning residents about scammers posing as police. "The NLCRPD main phone number of 717-733-0965 has again been spoofed by scammers calling out of the Texas or southern state areas. Remember, if the NLCRPD is trying to reach you by phone the police officer will clearly identify themselves and be able to provide very specific reasons for the call. If you receive a scam call using our phone number, feel free to report it to us at the number above or you may call the county non-emergency dispatch center at 717-664-1180 to request to speak with an officer."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Roadway in Columbia closed by water main break

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break has closed a street in Columbia, Lancaster County, until further notice, authorities said Friday. The break was reported shortly after noon on the 1100 block of Central Avenue, according to Columbia Borough Police. The street will be closed until further notice,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

﻿Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27 News

Police looking for Cumberland County package thief

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township are asking for help identifying a package thief. They say they were called to Meridian Way on Wednesday for a non-active theft, and after viewing surveillance footage, found the same suspect had been seen stealing packages in the area on Jan. 12. Anyone with […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pedestrian killed in central Pa. crash: police

A vehicle struck and killed a man Monday night while he was crossing a Chambersburg street, police said. Bernandino Lopez-Chum was fatally struck around 8:43 p.m. on the 400 block of Loudon Street, according to police. Police said Lopez-Chum was crossing the street “mid-block” when the crash happened. Google maps...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy