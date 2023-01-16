Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Fire damages home in Lebanon County
A fire damaged a home Thursday evening in Lebanon County. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire, but there was significant damage to the first floor of the home. It's not yet clear what...
Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police
A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
WGAL
Police in Manheim, Lancaster County, investigate shots fired incident
MANHEIM, Pa. — Police say someone fired shots early Friday morning in Manheim, Lancaster County. It happened around 2:15 a.m. near the 200 block of South Main Street. Police said they found spent shell casings but no victim. The incident does not appear to be random, according to police.
Central Pa. teenager reported missing
A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
WGAL
House fire in Hershey leaves residents displaced
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person is injured, and three others are displaced after a residential fire in Dauphin County. The fire happened on the 600 block of Swatara Avenue in Derry Township on Thursday night. According to the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department captain Rob Ohliger, the...
Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home
A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
iheart.com
Man Arrested for Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts in Central PA
Man Arrested for Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts in Central PA. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Georgia man is charged with stealing catalytic converters in five areas of Central Pennsylvania. Officials say the arrest stemmed from a traffic stop near Elizabethtown in Lancaster County. Police believe the driver, 35-year-old Christopher Lee, had just stolen a catalytic converter from a disabled car on the highway. Through phone records, police say they've also been able to connect Lee with similar thefts in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties, as well as in Westminster, Maryland. State police have also charged Christopher Heath of York in the case -- they believe he was buying the stolen parts.
WGAL
Fire breaks out at residence in Lebanon County
HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A residential fire broke out in Lebanon County on Thursday evening. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire. The residence sustained substantial damage as a result of the fire.
Police in Susquehanna Township are searching for missing teen
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are searching for a missing teen. A'layaisha Bartow, 16, has not been seen since Sunday, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, unknown color pants and red and black Air Jordan sneakers. If you have any information on her whereabouts...
abc27.com
Police investigate shots fired in Manheim Borough
MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim are investigating an incident of shots fired in Manheim, Lancaster County, during the overnight hours of Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Main Street at 2:14 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered spent shell casings but no victims or suspects.
Truck stolen from central Pa. dealership: police
The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the theft of a truck at a Franklin County dealership. Police said the gray 2017 Toyota Tundra Crew Max was stolen at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 11 at Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, Franklin County. Police said that four days earlier,...
PennLive.com
Coroner IDs man killed in central Pa. crash
A 69-year-old man who died Monday night after another vehicle crashed into his at a York County intersection has been identified. Larry Cook, of Washington Township, died of blunt force injuries around 11 p.m. Monday in the area of Roland Road and the Baltimore Pike in Washington Township, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. His death was ruled accidental.
WGAL
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department release warning about scam
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheNorthern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning residents about scammers posing as police. "The NLCRPD main phone number of 717-733-0965 has again been spoofed by scammers calling out of the Texas or southern state areas. Remember, if the NLCRPD is trying to reach you by phone the police officer will clearly identify themselves and be able to provide very specific reasons for the call. If you receive a scam call using our phone number, feel free to report it to us at the number above or you may call the county non-emergency dispatch center at 717-664-1180 to request to speak with an officer."
Roadway in Columbia closed by water main break
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break has closed a street in Columbia, Lancaster County, until further notice, authorities said Friday. The break was reported shortly after noon on the 1100 block of Central Avenue, according to Columbia Borough Police. The street will be closed until further notice,...
WGAL
Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
local21news.com
PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
2 people convicted of rioting outside central Pa. police station: DA
Two people were convicted Thursday for their roles in the riots at the Lancaster City Bureau of Police station the night of Sept. 13 into the morning of Sept. 14, 2020, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office. Lee Wise, 31 of Camp Hill, and Taylor Enterline, 23...
abc27.com
Men accused of stealing TVs while faking heart attack in Cumberland County
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police say two men allegedly stole two televisions while one faked a medical episode. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on Jan. 15 two men entered a BJ’s Wholesale Club checkout line with two Samsung TVs valued at $2,349.98.
Police looking for Cumberland County package thief
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township are asking for help identifying a package thief. They say they were called to Meridian Way on Wednesday for a non-active theft, and after viewing surveillance footage, found the same suspect had been seen stealing packages in the area on Jan. 12. Anyone with […]
Pedestrian killed in central Pa. crash: police
A vehicle struck and killed a man Monday night while he was crossing a Chambersburg street, police said. Bernandino Lopez-Chum was fatally struck around 8:43 p.m. on the 400 block of Loudon Street, according to police. Police said Lopez-Chum was crossing the street “mid-block” when the crash happened. Google maps...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1