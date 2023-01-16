ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Newswatch 16

Fire damages apartment in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — We're learning more at this hour about a fire in Luzerne County. It took first responders about two hours Friday morning to knock out the flames at the Country Club Apartments in Dallas Township. Smoke filled up the first-floor apartment leading people to call for...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. school bus, truck involved in fiery crash

A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and school bus closed a section of Interstate 78 West Friday morning in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on I-78 West at mile marker 48.2 in Upper Macungie Township, between exit 49A Route 100 South and exit 45. Crews reported a truck fire and called for a hazardous materials team to respond.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man charged after shooting in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man faces aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges after a shooting in Luzerne County late Thursday night. It happened on Linden Street in West Pittston just after 11:30 p.m. Police say a 26-year-old man fired several shots at two women from the bedroom window...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Shots fired at communication tower caused nearly $6K worth of damage

RANSOM TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information on who may have fired multiple gunshots at a communications tower in Ransom Township. According to a press release, the incident happened between November 3rd, 2022, and January 5th, 2023 when an unknown person fired four gunshots at the Capital Area Communications […]
RANSOM TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for allegedly shooting at two women in West Pittston

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Police arrested a man who they say fired eight shots at two women allegedly tampering with his vehicle, injuring one Thursday night in West Pittston. According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, Thursday around 11:40 p.m. officers responded to shots fired call in the 200 block of […]
PITTSTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire destroys home in rural Schuylkill County

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. It was reported around 11 a.m. on Kiehner Road, about a mile north of Route 443, in Wayne Township. Firefighters struck three alarms and multiple departments responded to the scene. A photographer for 69 News says...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

One dead after fire in the Poconos

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a fire in Monroe County Friday night. Crews were called out around 10:30 p.m. Friday to the place on Wilson Court in Coolbaugh Township, near Tobyhanna. Firefighters found the victim on the floor inside the burning building. The coroner says...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Resident and dog rescued in Plymouth Borough fire

PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday afternoon, crews were called to a fire in Plymouth Borough to fight a fire. At about 4:15 p.m., the Luzerne County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News multiple fire departments responded to a fire on the 200 block of Vine Street to battle a fire. Chief Brian Oppelt with […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

SUV crashes into a Dunmore home

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are on the scene where an SUV crashed into the porch of a home in Dunmore Wednesday morning. According to the Dunmore Police Department, an SUV crashed into a porch around 11:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Boyle Street. Officers said a man was at a nearby residence […]
DUNMORE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos

TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
DANVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police

Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir with fishing poles

Luzerne County, Pa. — Divers found two men in the water still with their fishing poles at Pike's Creek Reservoir after a search that lasted over a week. Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing to state police on January 9. Family members also told police that both Daniel and Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4 Pike's Creek Reservoir...
NOXEN, PA
WBRE

Two arrested in drug raid, fentanyl, gun seized

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug detectives say they arrested two people after a search warrant was served on a home resulting in a gun, and multiple drugs being seized. According to Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Division Street and […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police investigating shooting in Scranton’s Green Ridge section

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are at the scene of an early- morning shooting in Scranton’s Green Ridge neighborhood. Police say the shooting happened Wednesday around 3:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Deacon Street in the Electric City. Around 9:30 a.m., police were seen still investigating in the area. Eyewitness News crews saw […]
SCRANTON, PA
PennLive.com

Drought watch lifted for 5 Pa. counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch has been lifted for five Pennsylvania counties. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the drought watch was lifted for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

