Read full article on original website
Related
Fire damages apartment in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — We're learning more at this hour about a fire in Luzerne County. It took first responders about two hours Friday morning to knock out the flames at the Country Club Apartments in Dallas Township. Smoke filled up the first-floor apartment leading people to call for...
Pa. school bus, truck involved in fiery crash
A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and school bus closed a section of Interstate 78 West Friday morning in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on I-78 West at mile marker 48.2 in Upper Macungie Township, between exit 49A Route 100 South and exit 45. Crews reported a truck fire and called for a hazardous materials team to respond.
Man charged after shooting in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man faces aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges after a shooting in Luzerne County late Thursday night. It happened on Linden Street in West Pittston just after 11:30 p.m. Police say a 26-year-old man fired several shots at two women from the bedroom window...
Shots fired at communication tower caused nearly $6K worth of damage
RANSOM TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information on who may have fired multiple gunshots at a communications tower in Ransom Township. According to a press release, the incident happened between November 3rd, 2022, and January 5th, 2023 when an unknown person fired four gunshots at the Capital Area Communications […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
Pa. man left battered woman on the side of the road: state police
A Northampton County man is in county prison on allegations he attacked a woman in November and left her on the side of a road. Adam Cox, of Stockertown, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault-attempt to cause serious bodily injury, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment stemming from the Nov. 25 incident.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at two women in West Pittston
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Police arrested a man who they say fired eight shots at two women allegedly tampering with his vehicle, injuring one Thursday night in West Pittston. According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, Thursday around 11:40 p.m. officers responded to shots fired call in the 200 block of […]
Hunlock Township man arraigned for malnourished calves
SHICKSHINNY — A man from Hunlock Township where humane officers from the SPCA of Luzerne County seized more than 30 malnourished cow cal
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire destroys home in rural Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. It was reported around 11 a.m. on Kiehner Road, about a mile north of Route 443, in Wayne Township. Firefighters struck three alarms and multiple departments responded to the scene. A photographer for 69 News says...
Body of missing woman found in eastern Pa.; death under investigation
Authorities are investigating the death of Jennifer Brown, a Montgomery County woman who went missing earlier this month, after discovering her body Wednesday. “We hoped and prayed she would be safe, and she is not,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday. Brown’s body was found in Royersford,...
One dead after fire in the Poconos
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a fire in Monroe County Friday night. Crews were called out around 10:30 p.m. Friday to the place on Wilson Court in Coolbaugh Township, near Tobyhanna. Firefighters found the victim on the floor inside the burning building. The coroner says...
Crash ties up traffic on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in part of Lackawanna County Thursday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 183 in Moosic. That's just past the Moosic/Davis Street exit (182). This is a developing story; check back for updates. See news happening?...
Resident and dog rescued in Plymouth Borough fire
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday afternoon, crews were called to a fire in Plymouth Borough to fight a fire. At about 4:15 p.m., the Luzerne County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News multiple fire departments responded to a fire on the 200 block of Vine Street to battle a fire. Chief Brian Oppelt with […]
SUV crashes into a Dunmore home
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are on the scene where an SUV crashed into the porch of a home in Dunmore Wednesday morning. According to the Dunmore Police Department, an SUV crashed into a porch around 11:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Boyle Street. Officers said a man was at a nearby residence […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police
Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
Missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir with fishing poles
Luzerne County, Pa. — Divers found two men in the water still with their fishing poles at Pike's Creek Reservoir after a search that lasted over a week. Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing to state police on January 9. Family members also told police that both Daniel and Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4 Pike's Creek Reservoir...
Two arrested in drug raid, fentanyl, gun seized
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug detectives say they arrested two people after a search warrant was served on a home resulting in a gun, and multiple drugs being seized. According to Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Division Street and […]
Police investigating shooting in Scranton’s Green Ridge section
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are at the scene of an early- morning shooting in Scranton’s Green Ridge neighborhood. Police say the shooting happened Wednesday around 3:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Deacon Street in the Electric City. Around 9:30 a.m., police were seen still investigating in the area. Eyewitness News crews saw […]
Drought watch lifted for 5 Pa. counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch has been lifted for five Pennsylvania counties. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the drought watch was lifted for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also said...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0