As many enjoy this mild January by ice fishing, there is a risk of spreading aquatic invasive species. For instance, plant fragments could get stuck on your equipment. “If you just have a fragment stuck on your auger blade that might have been picked up when you punched a hole and moved to another lake, you do have the possibility of spreading that population from one body of water to another,” said Wisconsin DNR Lake Superior Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator Alex Selle.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO