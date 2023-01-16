Read full article on original website
Jonathan Kasdan talks Maul in Solo: A Star Wars Story: “It was something I had wanted”
Fresh off the success of Willow on Disney Plus, Comic Book Movie caught up with writer Jonathan Kasdan to discuss the show, and sneak in a couple of Star Wars quesrtions that cast our minds back 5 years – FIVE YEARS! – to the second Star Wars Story, the appearance of the former Darth Maul and why he believes Enfys Nest needs to be seen again.
Star Wars: The Old Republic: R-4 Anomaly
English (Publication Language) 344 Pages - 04/25/2023 (Publication Date) - DK (Publisher) English (Publication Language) 400 Pages - 05/02/2023 (Publication Date) - Disney Lucasfilm Press (Publisher) New music arrives from the worlds of Star Wars: The Old Republic. Celebrate 11 years of Star Wars: The Old Republic. Watch a teaser...
Willow: Behind the Magic documentary hits Disney Plus 25th January
Great news, now that the debut season of Willow is finished we can all look at the making of the show in a new documentary, Willow: Behind the Magic which lands on Disney Plus a week today, Wednesday 25th January. On the heels of the season finale of Lucasfilm’s all-new...
‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Is Fantastic as a Bodybuilder Grappling with a Self-Destruction Borne of Rage
Star Wars Fan Fun Day 2023: Femi Taylor announced
10.30AM – 4.00PM. ONLINE TICKET PRICES —– ADULT £12 CHILDREN £6. Fantha Tracks will be there in Force for the big day and Dinner With The Stars the evening before, so be sure to come over and say hi. Sale. Hardcover Book. Baver, Kristin (Author)
David Collins talks Willow: “Telling stories with sound”
Supervising sound editor David Collins discusses his career and his innovative work on the recently completed Willow, a project that saw him put his many skills to their best use. “Willow has its own language like Star Wars,” Collins adds, “and as we do with a new project like Star...
Megacon brings the galaxy to Orlando
The guest list for Megacon Orlando, which takes place at the Orange County Convention center – occassional home of Star Wars Celebration – on 30th March to 2nd April, and announced for the show are a quintet of great guests from the GFFA. Coming to the show from...
Comic Review: Star Wars: The High Republic (2022) #4
Tensions are rising as Jehda’s Festival of Balance approaches. The Convocation of the Force hopes the festivities will bring the various churches and religions of the Holy City together, but mistrust and hostility run wild. Jedi Vildar Mac and Matty Cathley were caught sneaking into the Temple of the...
Freddie Prinze Jr. to appear on season 3 of Pop Talk!
Freddie Prinze Jr. – that’s Kanan Jarrus to you and me – appears on the first episode of season 3 of Pop! Talk, airing on 24th January and giving Freddie the chance to talk Funko, including some of characters he’s played in the past. From Star...
Marvel April 2023 solicitations: Ewoks, Yoda and Hidden Empire ends
The April 2023 solicitations arrive for the Marvel Star Wars range of titles, bringing us Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red #1, The High Republic #8, Hidden Empire #5, Yoda #6, Sana Starros #3, Return of the Jedi: Ewoks #1, Bounty Hunters #33, Doctor Aphra #31, Star Wars #33 and Darth Vader #33.
Richard Woloski: Rebel Spy Reject
If you’re a fan of Skywalking Through Neverland, or a reader of the excellent two-volume Today In Star Wars History books – or fortunate enough to be his friend – then you’ll know of Richard Woloski’s epic quest to be chosen as the Rebel Spy on Star Tours, and this documentary charts his journey to be identified by the Empire and be the target of the Empire’s attentions as you ride from world to world.
