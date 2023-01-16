Read full article on original website
SPD announced new co-responder deflection initiative
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department announced a new co-responder deflection initiative on Wednesday. The Project is designed to help law enforcement partner with social workers and the local community to help those who are at risk of an overdose or mental health crisis. This initiative will...
District 186 schools go on lockdown after a 'disturbance in neighborhood'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A soft lockdown was enacted for four District 186 schools shortly after the start of the day due to a disturbance in the neighborhood on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department responded to the area immediately. The Springfield Police Department says the "disturbance in the neighborhood"...
Family of Earl Moore Jr. suing EMS workers and LifeStar
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The family of the Springfield man who died last month after being strapped to a gurney is now suing. Earl Moore Jr.'s family is suing Peggy Finley, Peter Cadigan, and their employer LifeStar EMS. Ben Crump is representing the family of Earl Moor Jr. Crump...
District 186 changes graduation requirements
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — New graduation requirements have been approved for District 186 students. The school board voted unanimously to change the credit requirements for students to graduate from high school from 26 credits to 24. School board officials said the old requirements put too much pressure on students.
Urban League calls for reform after Earl Moore Jr.'s death
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — National and local Urban League leaders on Thursday said they welcome the intervention of national civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard in the case of a Springfield man who died after being strapped face-down on a gurney. Two Springfield Lifestar EMS workers, Peter...
St. John's Breadline souper bowl fundraiser
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — St. John’s Breadline will be serving up fresh soups to go in February. On February 10, made-from-scratch soups will be available at the Catholic Pastoral Center circle driveway, 1615 W. Washington Street, Springfield, IL, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., or until sold out. Chicken...
Family of Earl Moore Jr. files wrongful death lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The two Springfield Lifestar EMS workers charged with first-degree murder appeared in court for the first time this morning. Both Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley are accused of strapping Earl Moore Jr. face-down on a gurney in December. The 35-year-old died an hour later. Now,...
How Illinois jails try to keep contraband out
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Contraband items getting into jails, including drugs and dangerous substances, has been an issue at several jails across the state. Some jails in the state, such as Sangamon and Macon County, have begun using electronic mail for inmates to prevent drugs and other dangerous substances from getting into their jails.
EMS workers charged with first-degree murder have preliminary hearings
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley were in court on Friday for their preliminary hearing. Both are charged with first-degree murder. They're accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. after strapping him face-down on a stretcher. The hearing lasted about three hours. State's Attorney Dan Wright laid...
Decatur trying to slow down growth of video gambling
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The city of Decatur is looking to slow down the growth of video gambling. During the city council meeting on Tuesday, leaders agreed to create a six-month moratorium on issuing any new video gaming licenses. City staff has requested this pause as they continue to...
EMS workers accused of murder did not waive preliminary hearing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley made their first court appearance on Thursday. The two are accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. Both Cadigan and Finley were present in the courtroom via Zoom. They did not waive their preliminary hearing. Cadigan and Finley will appear in...
18 correctional workers exposed to 'unknown substance' and hospitalized
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Nearly 20 correctional employees and possibly an inmate on Wednesday were exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro. The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, according to Anders Lindall, the AFSCME Council 31’s public affairs director. Lindall...
Puddle of Mudd to perform at the Devon
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Puddle Mudd is performing at the Devon with special guest Saliva. Tickets for this show will go on sale at a later date to be announced soon here. Some of Puddle Mudd top hits include “Blurry,” "She Hates Me," “Psycho,” "Famous,” “Drift and Die,” and “Control.”
EMS workers charged with first degree murder makes national headlines
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The lawsuit comes one month after Earl Moore Jr. died. The 35-year-old died last month while in the care of Cadigan and Finley. Springfield's police chief reacting to the national attention the case is getting. Chief Ken Scarlette said these cases highlight the need for more transparency.
ISP test of 'unknown substance' at Graham Correctional Center comes back negative
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) has tested the unknown substance that was exposed to correctional officers at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro. ISP says the test came back negative for narcotics or hazardous materials. ISP is conducting additional testing on clothing items today as...
Harlem Globetrotters in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Harlem Globetrotters are stopping in Springfield as part of their 2023 World Tour. The Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals at the Bank of Springfield Center. The game starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19. You can purchase tickets to the event here.
Crime Stoppers seeking information about suspect who broke windows on two cars
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about a burglary to a motor vehicle, criminal damage, and theft. The Springfield Police Department the damage happened at Goodwill located at 2531 N Dirksen in Springfield, IL says around 4 a.m....
AT&T refund from FTC lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Federal Trade Commission opened a claims process for former AT&T customers who have yet to claim a refund stemming from the FTC’s lawsuit against AT&T. In 2019 the FTC required AT&T to provide refunds because of its failure to disclose that millions of...
