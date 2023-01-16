ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

foxillinois.com

SPD announced new co-responder deflection initiative

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department announced a new co-responder deflection initiative on Wednesday. The Project is designed to help law enforcement partner with social workers and the local community to help those who are at risk of an overdose or mental health crisis. This initiative will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

District 186 schools go on lockdown after a 'disturbance in neighborhood'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A soft lockdown was enacted for four District 186 schools shortly after the start of the day due to a disturbance in the neighborhood on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department responded to the area immediately. The Springfield Police Department says the "disturbance in the neighborhood"...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Family of Earl Moore Jr. suing EMS workers and LifeStar

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The family of the Springfield man who died last month after being strapped to a gurney is now suing. Earl Moore Jr.'s family is suing Peggy Finley, Peter Cadigan, and their employer LifeStar EMS. Ben Crump is representing the family of Earl Moor Jr. Crump...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

District 186 changes graduation requirements

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — New graduation requirements have been approved for District 186 students. The school board voted unanimously to change the credit requirements for students to graduate from high school from 26 credits to 24. School board officials said the old requirements put too much pressure on students.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Urban League calls for reform after Earl Moore Jr.'s death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — National and local Urban League leaders on Thursday said they welcome the intervention of national civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard in the case of a Springfield man who died after being strapped face-down on a gurney. Two Springfield Lifestar EMS workers, Peter...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

St. John's Breadline souper bowl fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — St. John’s Breadline will be serving up fresh soups to go in February. On February 10, made-from-scratch soups will be available at the Catholic Pastoral Center circle driveway, 1615 W. Washington Street, Springfield, IL, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., or until sold out. Chicken...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Family of Earl Moore Jr. files wrongful death lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The two Springfield Lifestar EMS workers charged with first-degree murder appeared in court for the first time this morning. Both Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley are accused of strapping Earl Moore Jr. face-down on a gurney in December. The 35-year-old died an hour later. Now,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

How Illinois jails try to keep contraband out

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Contraband items getting into jails, including drugs and dangerous substances, has been an issue at several jails across the state. Some jails in the state, such as Sangamon and Macon County, have begun using electronic mail for inmates to prevent drugs and other dangerous substances from getting into their jails.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

EMS workers charged with first-degree murder have preliminary hearings

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley were in court on Friday for their preliminary hearing. Both are charged with first-degree murder. They're accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. after strapping him face-down on a stretcher. The hearing lasted about three hours. State's Attorney Dan Wright laid...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Decatur trying to slow down growth of video gambling

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The city of Decatur is looking to slow down the growth of video gambling. During the city council meeting on Tuesday, leaders agreed to create a six-month moratorium on issuing any new video gaming licenses. City staff has requested this pause as they continue to...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

EMS workers accused of murder did not waive preliminary hearing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley made their first court appearance on Thursday. The two are accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. Both Cadigan and Finley were present in the courtroom via Zoom. They did not waive their preliminary hearing. Cadigan and Finley will appear in...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

18 correctional workers exposed to 'unknown substance' and hospitalized

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Nearly 20 correctional employees and possibly an inmate on Wednesday were exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro. The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, according to Anders Lindall, the AFSCME Council 31’s public affairs director. Lindall...
HILLSBORO, IL
foxillinois.com

Puddle of Mudd to perform at the Devon

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Puddle Mudd is performing at the Devon with special guest Saliva. Tickets for this show will go on sale at a later date to be announced soon here. Some of Puddle Mudd top hits include “Blurry,” "She Hates Me," “Psycho,” "Famous,” “Drift and Die,” and “Control.”
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

EMS workers charged with first degree murder makes national headlines

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The lawsuit comes one month after Earl Moore Jr. died. The 35-year-old died last month while in the care of Cadigan and Finley. Springfield's police chief reacting to the national attention the case is getting. Chief Ken Scarlette said these cases highlight the need for more transparency.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Harlem Globetrotters in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Harlem Globetrotters are stopping in Springfield as part of their 2023 World Tour. The Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals at the Bank of Springfield Center. The game starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19. You can purchase tickets to the event here.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

AT&T refund from FTC lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Federal Trade Commission opened a claims process for former AT&T customers who have yet to claim a refund stemming from the FTC’s lawsuit against AT&T. In 2019 the FTC required AT&T to provide refunds because of its failure to disclose that millions of...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

