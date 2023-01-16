Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
WOWT
"Project Share Your Story" preserves voices of Vietnam veterans
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Buyers of a Nebraska gameday package weren't the only ones fooled -- so were the charities the company claimed proceeds would benefit. Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development. Updated: 12 hours ago. A...
WOWT
Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development. Updated: 12 hours ago. A new development downtown is...
WOWT
WARNING: Man allegedly exposes two victims in Papillion
Omaha middle and high schoolers came together to amplify Martin Luther King's voice through a new lens. Westside's Dance Marathon team is raising money for Children's Hospital and Medical Center. Omaha Star recommended to receive ARPA funding. Updated: 9 hours ago. A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal...
WOWT
Omaha Star recommended to receive more than $800,000 for museum, education projects
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The education of students around the state and the country were greatly affected during the height of the pandemic. The Nebraska Legislature has made more than $300 million available through the Economic Recovery Act to help communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. A publisher of a...
1011now.com
402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
WOWT
Westside High hopes to crush Dance Marathon fundraising goal two years straight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For their second year hosting Dance Marathon fundraisers, students at Westside High School are hoping to crush their fundraising goals the same way they did in 2022. “It’s kind of shocking that like, teenagers can make such a big difference, I feel like a lot of...
WOWT
Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 2 hours ago. Buyers of...
WOWT
Group drives healthcare workers to Omaha hospitals during wintry conditions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With slush and wet conditions, it’s advised you stay off the roads. But some don’t have a choice, like doctors, nurses, and medical support staff. That’s why a group of four-wheel-drive vehicle owners is providing free rides to healthcare workers who may not feel comfortable driving in these conditions.
KETV.com
Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Live in Omaha and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Omaha. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Omaha to take part in a unique, Omaha-centric dating experience.
Nebraskan and USMC Reserves Col. Georgia Parment breaks barriers, climbs ranks
“I really look back at the women who were serving 20 years ago, 40 years ago, 60 years ago - and just know they began laying the framework and the groundwork to get to where we are today."
WOWT
North Omaha Church hopeful for community donations to replace broken furnaces
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church has been known as a helping hand. However, they’ve been having problems with their furnaces. “So, we have six furnaces in this building and the parts are no longer being made,” Reverend Portia Cavitt said. Cavitt is...
KETV.com
'It's a good thing': County workers relieved worst of the storm missed Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Plow drivers in the metro were ready to work around the clock but now it looks like they won't have to. Douglas County says its preparation still makes for good practice for the next storm. County snow plows hit the streets on Wednesday, but this was...
klkntv.com
Lincoln nonprofit remains committed to southeast Nebraska amid rebranding
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite a new name, the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center hasn’t changed its commitment to serving southeast Nebraska. BraveBe, a nonprofit that works with children who have been abused, changed its name from the Child Advocacy Center last year. Executive Director Paige Piper said the...
1011now.com
NSP cancels ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
WOWT
Santo Niño De Cebú celebration held in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Members of Omaha’s Filipino community came together Sunday to celebrate the Santo Niño De Cebú. The celebration is centered around an image of the Christ Child, widely revered by Filipino Catholics. The first celebration originated in Cebu City over 500 years ago. On...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU targets ‘gateway to greatness’ in Omaha, Nebraska
The city of Omaha, Nebraska, is known for being the “Gateway to the West.”. For Grambling State University (GSU), it could soon also become known as a “Gateway to Greatness.”. GSU President Rick Gallot, GSU Vice President for University Advancement and Innovation Melanie Jones, and College of Business...
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
WOWT
Husker GameDay Experience charities say they weren’t aware of proceeds
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Watching a Husker game in a skybox, and its associated perks, convinced AJ Brink to pay $2,000 for a Nebraska GameDay Experience package he’d never received. He says there’s an extra point to the purchase that shouldn’t be missed. “We absolutely bought those...
KETV.com
Models fill Oak View Mall in hopes of walking in Omaha Fashion Week
OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of models showed up to Omaha's Oak View Mall Saturday afternoon in hopes of eventually hearing their name called to take part in Omaha Fashion Week. "Model Call" was held in the atrium of Oak View and open to models of all genders, size, race and age. Something a long-time Omaha Fashion Week participant praises the event for.
Comments / 0