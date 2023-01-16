ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

"Project Share Your Story" preserves voices of Vietnam veterans

Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Buyers of a Nebraska gameday package weren't the only ones fooled -- so were the charities the company claimed proceeds would benefit. Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development. Updated: 12 hours ago. A...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

WARNING: Man allegedly exposes two victims in Papillion

Omaha middle and high schoolers came together to amplify Martin Luther King's voice through a new lens. Westside's Dance Marathon team is raising money for Children's Hospital and Medical Center. Omaha Star recommended to receive ARPA funding. Updated: 9 hours ago. A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development

Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 2 hours ago. Buyers of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Group drives healthcare workers to Omaha hospitals during wintry conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With slush and wet conditions, it’s advised you stay off the roads. But some don’t have a choice, like doctors, nurses, and medical support staff. That’s why a group of four-wheel-drive vehicle owners is providing free rides to healthcare workers who may not feel comfortable driving in these conditions.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Live in Omaha and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Omaha. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Omaha to take part in a unique, Omaha-centric dating experience.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln nonprofit remains committed to southeast Nebraska amid rebranding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite a new name, the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center hasn’t changed its commitment to serving southeast Nebraska. BraveBe, a nonprofit that works with children who have been abused, changed its name from the Child Advocacy Center last year. Executive Director Paige Piper said the...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Santo Niño De Cebú celebration held in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Members of Omaha’s Filipino community came together Sunday to celebrate the Santo Niño De Cebú. The celebration is centered around an image of the Christ Child, widely revered by Filipino Catholics. The first celebration originated in Cebu City over 500 years ago. On...
OMAHA, NE
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU targets ‘gateway to greatness’ in Omaha, Nebraska

The city of Omaha, Nebraska, is known for being the “Gateway to the West.”. For Grambling State University (GSU), it could soon also become known as a “Gateway to Greatness.”. GSU President Rick Gallot, GSU Vice President for University Advancement and Innovation Melanie Jones, and College of Business...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Models fill Oak View Mall in hopes of walking in Omaha Fashion Week

OMAHA, Neb. — Hundreds of models showed up to Omaha's Oak View Mall Saturday afternoon in hopes of eventually hearing their name called to take part in Omaha Fashion Week. "Model Call" was held in the atrium of Oak View and open to models of all genders, size, race and age. Something a long-time Omaha Fashion Week participant praises the event for.
OMAHA, NE

