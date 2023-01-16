Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Accused bank robber caught in Central Illinois
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermilion County Sheriff's Department arrested an accused bank robber from Michigan on Friday. Officials say while deputies were searching the area for Edwards, a resident on 2500 Block of North Road called 911 and advised a male subject was knocking on their door. A...
foxillinois.com
Accused bank robber from Michigan on run in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. Jacob Robert Edwards entered the Huntington Bank in New Baltimore, Michigan, approaching the teller with a note demanding money and indicating that he had armed accomplices outside. FBI Springfield says on Thursday, Edwards stole a truck in Lafayette, Indiana. A police chase ensued in...
Atwood Police investigating after teen found dead
ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Atwood Police Department is investigating after a teenager was found dead in the town Friday morning. Chief Rob Bross said the teen, identified as Eian Urban, 19, was found at the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue. Bross further clarified that, despite rumors claiming otherwise, no other deceased individuals […]
Urbana Police looking for person with stolen credit card
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are asking for help in identifying a person who they said was in possession of a stolen credit card. Officials said the suspect recently bought a MacBook laptop from an area business. He was captured on the store’s security cameras exiting the store after making the purchase. Anyone who […]
Crime Stoppers looking to solve attempted Champaign bank robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an attempted bank robbery that happened last week. The attempt happened on Jan. 10 at the Champaign County Schools Employees Credit Union, located at 1203 South Mattis Avenue. Crime Stoppers officials said a man walked in at 3 p.m. […]
Crime Stoppers looking for Urbana woman wanted on battery charges
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a woman whom they said never appeared in court to face aggravated battery charges. Cassie Arenibar, 33, is facing two counts of aggravated battery. Out of jail on bond, officials said Arenibar never appeared in court, which resulted in an arrest […]
smilepolitely.com
No such thing as a “safe” jail: 31-year-old woman dies at Champaign County jail
On October 13, 2022, Tillie Deitz, a mother of three young children, died in the Champaign County jail. As I found in my own review of publicly available documents, Deitz admitted to being a drug user upon entering the jail and told officers she was experiencing symptoms of withdrawal. An autopsy ruled that her death was the result of an acute toxicity of fentanyl — the synthetic opiate responsible for a growing number of drug overdoses.
foxillinois.com
How Illinois jails try to keep contraband out
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Contraband items getting into jails, including drugs and dangerous substances, has been an issue at several jails across the state. Some jails in the state, such as Sangamon and Macon County, have begun using electronic mail for inmates to prevent drugs and other dangerous substances from getting into their jails.
foxillinois.com
Crews respond to fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — The Charleston Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Thursday. Around 2:15 a.m. crews responded to the 800 block of 10th St. in Charleston for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a two-story home with multiple apartments. Fire and...
Danville man asks for traffic stop review
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Danville feels unsafe driving on the roads, feeling scared whenever there’s a cop near him. Now, someone he’s known for 13 years is working to change that and bringing it forward to Danville City Council. Lloyd Randle, a former Danville Alderman, wants a review of traffic stops throughout […]
foxillinois.com
Police: 3-year-old dies after falling down stairs
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A three-year-old has died in Danville after falling down a flight of stairs according to the Danville Police Department. According to the Danville Police say around 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the OSF Emergency Room in reference to a three-year-old girl being treated for serious injuries.
19-year-old Springfield man convicted of first-degree murder in Hammond shooting
HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced today that 19-year-old Jerome Schmidt of Springfield has been convicted of first-degree murder. At approximately 3 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department responded to Michael J. Brown’s home in Hammond. Mr. Brown had gone outside to investigate […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Atlanta, IL teen found
UPDATE 3:36 P.M. - Atlanta, Illinois Police say Remington has been found. ATLANTA, Ill (25 News Now) - Police in Atlanta, Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered juvenile. 17-year-old Emma E. Remington is a white female who is 5 foot 3 inches and...
foxillinois.com
Puddle of Mudd to perform at the Devon
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Puddle Mudd is performing at the Devon with special guest Saliva. Tickets for this show will go on sale at a later date to be announced soon here. Some of Puddle Mudd top hits include “Blurry,” "She Hates Me," “Psycho,” "Famous,” “Drift and Die,” and “Control.”
Effingham Radio
Missouri Driver Suffers Fatal Emergency Medical Issue While Driving On I-70
At approximately 8:30 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Illinois State Police responded to a one vehicle crash on I-70 westbound MP 120 just east of Greenup, Illinois in Cumberland County. Upon arrival, the Illinois State Police and emergency responders found the driver unresponsive. The driver was transported to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Room in Effingham, Illinois.
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Arrest made for theft of $7,381 from Dollar General
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Teovoro Rapalo-Varelo, 29, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, after Paxton police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle at 3:39 p.m. at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Patton Street. The 2011 Cherolet Equinox that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
foxillinois.com
Heated school board meeting over unresolved issues
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Meghan Hennesy, a board member for the Mahomet-Seymour School District, walked out of a board meeting Tuesday. She can be heard on a video from the meeting saying: "A person having their voice is something is vitally important and something we should be teaching our kids. So I came here tonight to use mine."
UPDATE: I-57 reopens near Arcola after two hurt in ‘serious’ crash
Update 1:00 p.m. All lanes of Interstate 57 near Arcola have reopened to traffic. Update 11:10 a.m. State Police said two people were hurt in the crash near Arcola, one of whom was injured seriously enough to be airlifted to the hospital. Officials said the commercial vehicle slowed down in traffic to pull onto the […]
foxillinois.com
New Douglas County health center for students and families
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCCU) — A new health center for Douglas County students will soon be opening in Tuscola. The new Douglas County Health Center, also known as the Do-Co Health Center, will open February 6. The center will be a mental and physical health resource to all Douglas County students and their immediate household.
wglt.org
Former Normal police chief, 2 officers dismissed from federal lawsuit
A federal judge has dismissed allegations against former Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner and two officers in a lawsuit filed by the victim of a $12,000 theft by former officer Brian Williams, leaving Williams and the Town of Normal as defendants. U.S. District Court Judge James Shadid ruled that Lindsey...
