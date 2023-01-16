On October 13, 2022, Tillie Deitz, a mother of three young children, died in the Champaign County jail. As I found in my own review of publicly available documents, Deitz admitted to being a drug user upon entering the jail and told officers she was experiencing symptoms of withdrawal. An autopsy ruled that her death was the result of an acute toxicity of fentanyl — the synthetic opiate responsible for a growing number of drug overdoses.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO