ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Oconee Enterprise

School choice applications due Friday

Oconee County Schools Associate Superintendent Dallas LeDuff told the Board of Education last week that because. every one of the system’s 12 schools will be operating under capacity next year, parents applying for school choice will be notified that the request will be granted. Applications are due on Friday....
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

SNHU announces local students who made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (01/13/2023)– It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to...
MANCHESTER, NH
Monroe Local News

MLK Day of Service at Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe billed a success

MONROE, GA (Jan. 18, 2022) The annual MLK Day of Service at Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe was “an amazing success,” according to Elizabeth Jones who heads up the project. “Extra special thanks to W&A Engineering for helping 3 years in a row,” Jones said. “Thank you to all of our volunteers who helped to place markers and plant daffodils. You are all very much appreciated.”
MONROE, GA
wuga.org

ACC Commissioners consider turning old mall into 79-acre live/work space

At Tuesday’s meeting, Athens-Clarke County Commissioners reviewed plans to tear down part of Georgia Square Mall for the building of a 78.4-acre housing and commercial development. The plan proposes building around 200 townhomes and 1,000 multi-family units, for a total of 1,200 new residences near Atlanta Highway. Developers say...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Duluth High School student injured by knife during fight at school

A Duluth High School student was injured Thursday after they were involved in a fight with another student at the school who was armed with a knife. According to a social media post from Duluth High School Principal Eric Davidson, the fight happened Thursday morning shortly before first period. The two students engaged in the fight outside of the school's cafeteria, when one of the students displayed a knife and caused a "superficial wound," to the other student.
DULUTH, GA
Monroe Local News

1025 Church Calendar of events Jan. 22 – 29

The 1025 Church in Monroe has a full calendar of special events beginning this weekend with the Titus Bible Conference from Jan. 22 – 24, 2023. Everyone is Welcome and you’re invited to bring a Friend! The 1025 Church is located at 1025 East Spring Street, Monroe, GA.
MONROE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy