Oconee Enterprise
School choice applications due Friday
Oconee County Schools Associate Superintendent Dallas LeDuff told the Board of Education last week that because. every one of the system’s 12 schools will be operating under capacity next year, parents applying for school choice will be notified that the request will be granted. Applications are due on Friday....
Everton Blair exits Gwinnett school board after historic four years
Everton Blair served on the Gwinnett County school board during the pandemic, a major leadership change and a sharp increase in public involvement in the district.
Monroe Local News
Walton County DA’s Office to host Nonprofit Awareness Day for the community next month
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 19, 2023) Walton County District Attorney’s Office is again hosting a Nonprofit Awareness Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at the 1025 Church campus in Monroe. “The purpose of the Nonprofit Awareness Day is to raise awareness in Walton County...
fox5atlanta.com
Student stabbed during cafeteria fight at Cobb County middle school, officials say
MARIETTA, Ga. - A fight at a Cobb County middle school injured two girls and prompted by a district and criminal investigation. It happened Tuesday in the cafeteria at J.J. Daniell Middle School located along Scott Road. School officials confirm there was an altercation which led one student to stab...
Lack of power keeping Spalding schools from reopening following last week’s storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — As people across Spalding County continue to clean up from last week’s violent storms, Channel 2 Action News has learned that it’s not the damage that’s keeping schools from reopening – it’s the lack of power. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin...
Monroe Local News
SNHU announces local students who made the Fall 2022 Dean’s List
MANCHESTER, NH (01/13/2023)– It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to...
Roswell church planning mixed-use redevelopment for shopping center in $13M purchase
Editor’s Note: This story has been changed to reflect to correct purchasers’ of the property....
Cobb County middle school student attacks classmate
Two Cobb County middle school students were injured in an altercation Tuesday.
Monroe Local News
Emily Armstrong from Loganville Named to Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Cedarville University
CEDARVILLE, OH (01/11/2023)– Emily Armstrong, a Loganville student majoring in Nursing, was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours. Located in southwest Ohio,...
Monroe Local News
MLK Day of Service at Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe billed a success
MONROE, GA (Jan. 18, 2022) The annual MLK Day of Service at Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe was “an amazing success,” according to Elizabeth Jones who heads up the project. “Extra special thanks to W&A Engineering for helping 3 years in a row,” Jones said. “Thank you to all of our volunteers who helped to place markers and plant daffodils. You are all very much appreciated.”
Student attacked during lunch at Cobb middle school, attacker also injured, district officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An attack at a Cobb County middle school on Tuesday has left two students injured, according to the school district. A statement released by the school district on Tuesday afternoon says there was an “altercation” where a student injured both themselves and another student.
wuga.org
ACC Commissioners consider turning old mall into 79-acre live/work space
At Tuesday’s meeting, Athens-Clarke County Commissioners reviewed plans to tear down part of Georgia Square Mall for the building of a 78.4-acre housing and commercial development. The plan proposes building around 200 townhomes and 1,000 multi-family units, for a total of 1,200 new residences near Atlanta Highway. Developers say...
Family of student attacked at Cobb middle school says she was stabbed multiple times
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A middle schooler is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed at school. It happened at Cobb County’s Daniell Middle School. Travis Kirk said his step daughter, Summer Thomas, was stabbed multiple times inside the middle school on Tuesday. “Well, there are three puncture...
accesswdun.com
Duluth High School student injured by knife during fight at school
A Duluth High School student was injured Thursday after they were involved in a fight with another student at the school who was armed with a knife. According to a social media post from Duluth High School Principal Eric Davidson, the fight happened Thursday morning shortly before first period. The two students engaged in the fight outside of the school's cafeteria, when one of the students displayed a knife and caused a "superficial wound," to the other student.
DeKalb County homeowners concerned property is getting damaged from neighboring construction site
Ellenwood residents said it’s a cacophony of noises, constantly coming from an expanding tractor-trailer and dump truck parking lot. “I initially saw a lot of clearing of trees then then I saw the development of what appeared to be a parking lot for 18 wheelers,” said Ericka Watkins.
Cobb County homeowners complain they are seeing late or skyrocketing water bills
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some homeowners in Cobb County say they are having problems with their water bills. Some are seeing the charges skyrocket, while others are not getting their bills on time. Cobb County officials told Channel 2′s Michele Newell they believe the problem could possibly be connected...
'A disaster' | Cleanup could take months after tornadoes devastated Spalding County, officials say
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — It's been five days since tornadoes roared across north Georgia and metro Atlanta. Residents in the Griffin and Spalding County area are feeling overwhelmed after government officials announced Tuesday that clean up could take months. One Griffin couple is feeling the pressure after they received...
Monroe Local News
Matthew Talbot Chapter, NSDAR, to host free ‘Discover Your Patriot genealogy workshop
The Matthew Talbot Chapter, NSDAR (National Society Daughters of the American Revolution) will host a free “Discover Your Patriot” genealogy workshop for women in the Walton County community. The event will be held at the Monroe-Walton Library, 217 W. Spring St. in Monroe on Sunday, Jan. 29. beginning at 2 p.m.
Monroe Local News
1025 Church Calendar of events Jan. 22 – 29
The 1025 Church in Monroe has a full calendar of special events beginning this weekend with the Titus Bible Conference from Jan. 22 – 24, 2023. Everyone is Welcome and you’re invited to bring a Friend! The 1025 Church is located at 1025 East Spring Street, Monroe, GA.
‘She was a beautiful person:’ Hundreds gather at funeral to honor the life of UGA recruiter
STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends gathered on Wednesday to honor the life of the UGA football recruiter who died in a crash in Athens on Sunday. Chandler LeCroy was a part of Georgia’s football recruiting team as a recruiting analyst. She died in a car accident Sunday along with UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock.
