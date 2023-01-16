Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
All I-84 lanes near Multnomah Falls reopen following semi-truck crash
A semi-truck crash on Interstate 84 Monday closed eastbound and westbound lanes, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.
Portland police ID man killed in fatal crash on SE Powell
A man who died in a car crash Sunday on Southeast Powell Boulevard was identified by Portland police on Thursday.
ODOT responds to opposition regarding local toll proposal
The pushback against tolling plans continues a day after West Linn and Oregon City leaders held a meeting to discuss concerns over how ODOT's proposed tolls at the Tualatin and Abernathy bridges might impact their communities.
KATU.com
Semi crash partially blocks I-84 near Multnomah Falls, Benson State Park in Columbia Gorge
BRIDAL VEIL, Ore. — A semi truck crash has part of Interstate 84 closed near Benson State Park and Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge. Oregon Department of Transportation officials reported the crash at about 1:30 p.m. about two miles west of Multnomah Falls. The crash is involving...
I-205 toll project raises concerns for West Linn, Oregon City leaders and drivers
WEST LINN, Ore. — Leaders for two Clackamas County cities voiced continued concerns with the Oregon Department of Transportation's Interstate 205 toll project, set to begin at the end of 2024. In a joint meeting Tuesday, West Linn City councilors and Oregon City commissioners met to discuss a variety...
Potential I-205 tolling draws pushback from Oregon mayors, lawmakers
A plan to start tolling along I-205 is getting a lot of heat from some local mayors and Oregon lawmakers.
Are you waiting for a Portland-area In-N-Out? Don’t hold your breath
If you want to hop on a TriMet bus and get yourself a Double Double, you might have to wait awhile. While various somewhat-near-Portland locations for In-N-Out Burger have been in the works for years, exactly zero of them have materialized. Take the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway location, which was denied a...
Shootings kill 2 in Portland overnight; police investigate another death deemed ‘suspicious’
Two men died overnight in Portland shootings, while police are investigating another death as “suspicious.”. Officers responding to calls about gunshots arrived in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street shortly before midnight Thursday to find a man dead, the Portland Police Bureau said. The shooter or shooters had fled the scene.
nbcrightnow.com
Cold case: Man found dead in Columbia River identified after 24 years
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man found dead in the Columbia River 24 years ago has been identified, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased man was originally found floating in the Columbia River in Vancouver on Oct. 26, 1998. Decades later, he has finally been...
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
Bottleneck at Oregon police academy leaves recruits waiting months for basic training
Portland police hired 80 new officers in the past year, but more than half of them haven’t even started their training. They must wait up to five months for a seat in one of the state’s police basic training academy classes. After hiring practically ground to a halt...
kezi.com
Burning shed extinguished by Lebanon firefighters
LEBANON, Ore. -- A fire at a shed drew dozens of firefighters for a sizable response Wednesday morning, Lebanon Fire District said. According to the Lebanon Fire District, firefighters were dispatched to a house on Cascade Drive at about 6:58 a.m. on January 18 for a reported structure fire. When they arrived, firefighters found a shed completely engulfed in flames, LFD said. In total, 12 fire engines and 28 firefighters arrived to quell the blaze. Firefighters said their response was challenged by numerous vehicles and items in the yard blocking access to the shed.
Portland homicide detectives ‘up all night’ after 3 back-to-back deaths; 1 suspect arrested
Portland homicide detectives were “up all night and well into today” responding to three back-to-back deaths, two of which were fatal shootings, said Sgt. Kevin Allen, a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson. Christopher Grohs, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center Friday afternoon on charges of second-degree...
Clark County officials offer reward for tips on Nakia Creek Fire suspects
The Clark County Fire Marshals are asking for public assistance in locating the people suspected of starting the Nakia Creek Fire last fall.
KDRV
Student and deputy treated for fentanyl exposure after incident at Oregon middle school
WILLAMINA, Ore. - Authorities say a student and a deputy were treated at a hospital after they likely were exposed to fentanyl at a western Oregon middle school. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies went to Willamina Middle School Tuesday southwest of Portland and was asked to help check a bathroom for a suspicious odor.
focushillsboro.com
Man Riding Raft Washed Out To Sea Off The Coast Of Oregon
Man Riding Raft: On Monday, search workers from the Coast Guard and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office were looking for a man who they believe was washed out to sea. At 8:57 this morning, a guy was pushed out to sea on a tiny inflatable raft by the outgoing tide, and his raft tipped over near the opening of the bay, which ejected him into the water. The man was swept out to sea by the outgoing tide.
Police: Gun, drugs discovered inside stolen car being used for jump-start
Two stolen vehicles were found in Northeast Portland, along with guns and narcotics, Portland police said.
Police: Stolen cars, gun, fentanyl found near Eastport Plaza
Multiple vehicles and one gun were recovered following an investigation near the Eastport Plaza, Portland police said in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.
KATU.com
Sheriff: Students, deputy likely sickened by burning fentanyl in Willamina school bathroom
A student may have burned pills containing fentanyl in a Willamina school's bathroom on Tuesday, prompting a deputy and at least one student to be sent to the hospital, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, a deputy was on the middle school campus following up on...
Man shot to death at NE Portland gas station was an employee, remembered as ‘good kid’
Police identified the man shot to death at a 76 gas station in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood as Amado Santos. Neighbors and friends of the 24-year-old knew him as “Nacho.”
