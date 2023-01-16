ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Cold case: Man found dead in Columbia River identified after 24 years

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man found dead in the Columbia River 24 years ago has been identified, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased man was originally found floating in the Columbia River in Vancouver on Oct. 26, 1998. Decades later, he has finally been...
VANCOUVER, WA
kezi.com

Burning shed extinguished by Lebanon firefighters

LEBANON, Ore. -- A fire at a shed drew dozens of firefighters for a sizable response Wednesday morning, Lebanon Fire District said. According to the Lebanon Fire District, firefighters were dispatched to a house on Cascade Drive at about 6:58 a.m. on January 18 for a reported structure fire. When they arrived, firefighters found a shed completely engulfed in flames, LFD said. In total, 12 fire engines and 28 firefighters arrived to quell the blaze. Firefighters said their response was challenged by numerous vehicles and items in the yard blocking access to the shed.
LEBANON, OR
focushillsboro.com

Man Riding Raft Washed Out To Sea Off The Coast Of Oregon

Man Riding Raft: On Monday, search workers from the Coast Guard and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office were looking for a man who they believe was washed out to sea. At 8:57 this morning, a guy was pushed out to sea on a tiny inflatable raft by the outgoing tide, and his raft tipped over near the opening of the bay, which ejected him into the water. The man was swept out to sea by the outgoing tide.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy