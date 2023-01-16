Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s recruiting visitors for first Junior Day weekend of the year
Thankfully, Jim Harbaugh’s annual NFL saga ended before this weekend, the first of two in a row where the Michigan Wolverines will be hosting several underclassmen as they shift their focus from the 2023 class to 2024. Although the Junior Day is on Sunday, there is one big 2023...
Maize n Brew
Takeaways for Michigan’s road loss against Maryland
The Michigan Wolverines lost to Maryland Thursday night, 64-58, picking up their eighth loss of the year and their third loss in conference play. They couldn’t get stops, they didn’t rebound well, and they couldn’t create offense when it mattered. Sound familiar?. After beating Minnesota on Dec....
Michigan Fans Not Thrilled With Juwan Howard Right Now
On Thursday night, Michigan fell short to Maryland. It marked the Wolverines' third loss in the past four games. At the moment, Michigan is 10-8. That's not going to cut it for Juwan Howard. Following the Wolverines' loss on Thursday night, the fans in Ann Arbor made it known that their ...
Is another 2024 five-star QB emerging on Michigan’s radar?
Michigan’s football program went all-in on Detroit Martin Luther King five-star quarterback Dante Moore during the class of 2023 recruiting cycle. The Wolverines were the first program to offer Moore when he was in eighth grade, long before he ascended into one of the top overall prospects in the country.
Maize n Brew
Michigan 2022 OL Review: Back to Back
Since the trophy’s introduction in 2015, only one program had won the Joe Moore Award twice, and none of the prior winners had defended their crowns the following year. In 2022, the Michigan Wolverines changed that — building on their victory the previous year while also forging their own legacy that’ll be long remembered in Ann Arbor.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Elite RB preparing to make first visit to Michigan
The next few months are crucial for 2024 recruiting efforts for the Michigan Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh and his staff have a good chance to make in-roads on several of the nation’s best players. With offers going out left and right and visits being scheduled, we look at the very latest in Michigan recruiting.
Maize n Brew
Michigan at Maryland Preview: Run it back
Perhaps the most important takeaway from the Michigan Wolverines’ win over Northwestern on Sunday is that this can work in the Big Ten this season. Most games are not going to be track meets like the one in Iowa City or brick-fests like the one in East Lansing; most contests are going to be tight 40 minutes with similarly matched teams going back and forth.
Maize n Brew
Michigan 2022 TE Recap: ‘Next Man Up’ proves to be the mantra of the year
Early into summer camp, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh claimed his team boasted two of the best tight ends in the country. Through a roundabout way that even Harbaugh couldn’t have expected, those words proved to have an inkling of truth — especially in a season where the passing game was otherwise the source of considerable gripe.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Makes Decision In NCAA Infraction Case
Earlier this month, it was reported that Michigan was being investigated by the NCAA for alleged violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period. Per multiple reports, the alleged violations for the Wolverines include "impermissible contact with recruits during the NCAA-mandated ...
Maize n Brew
Phil Martelli discusses Will Tschetter’s improvements, preparing for Maryland rematch
Good things have been happening recently with Will Tschetter on the floor for the Michigan Wolverines. His playing time has gone up as of late and in the last two games, he combined to score 11 points across 21 minutes off the bench. It doesn’t always show up in the...
Maize n Brew
Players to Watch: Michigan needs to slow Scott, Young again for repeat performance
On Jan. 1, the Michigan Wolverines blew the socks off the Maryland Terrapins in an 81-46 showing in Ann Arbor. The Terrapins had only 13 points in the first half, and the Michigan defense held them to just 26.5% from the field. Since then, Maryland has lost two of its...
diehardsport.com
Harbaugh Meets With Five-Star QB, Former OSU Pledge
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was apparently out in Arizona visiting former Ohio State QB pledge Dylan Raiola. The No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, Raiola is the son of former Nebraska C Damion Raiola. There have been rumblings that Ohio State may get involved with five-star QB Jadyn...
Maize n Brew
Jake Moody leaves Ann Arbor as the best kicker in Michigan history
Very few players leave Ann Arbor as the best Michigan player of all time at their given position. In fairness, there are 143 years to consider with numerous All-Americans in the mix. Sure, the hyperbolic takes will rain in for sentimental favorites, but most of the time that is recency bias, or the myopic expressed appreciation for a historic one-season run. Aidan Hutchinson comes to mind.
WILX-TV
New Michigan State University football building in progress
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new football building is in progress in East Lansing. Michigan State University (MSU) shared an inside look at the new football complex. According to MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities web page, the project will include renovated and new spaces for student-athletes for wellness and recovery, student activities, improved strength and conditioning, and locker rooms; operational improvements including added equipment rooms and storage space, and a new marquee entry to the south of the building.
Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD have tough relationship
Jim Harbaugh recently announced that he would be returning to Michigan after exploring some opportunities in the NFL. Apparently there is one difficult relationship he will be returning to in Ann Arbor. In a story about Harbaugh’s return to Michigan, The Athletic’s Austin Meek said that Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel do not... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD have tough relationship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Maize n Brew
Alcoholism, Bing Drinking and Michigan Students
Alcoholism is a serious problem affecting Michigan college students at alarming rates. This is characterized by excessive drinking that leads to significant impairment or distress. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, approximately 20% of college students meet the criteria for alcohol use disorder. One of the...
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
