Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Takeaways for Michigan’s road loss against Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines lost to Maryland Thursday night, 64-58, picking up their eighth loss of the year and their third loss in conference play. They couldn’t get stops, they didn’t rebound well, and they couldn’t create offense when it mattered. Sound familiar?. After beating Minnesota on Dec....
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan Fans Not Thrilled With Juwan Howard Right Now

On Thursday night, Michigan fell short to Maryland. It marked the Wolverines' third loss in the past four games.  At the moment, Michigan is 10-8. That's not going to cut it for Juwan Howard.  Following the Wolverines' loss on Thursday night, the fans in Ann Arbor made it known that their ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan 2022 OL Review: Back to Back

Since the trophy’s introduction in 2015, only one program had won the Joe Moore Award twice, and none of the prior winners had defended their crowns the following year. In 2022, the Michigan Wolverines changed that — building on their victory the previous year while also forging their own legacy that’ll be long remembered in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Elite RB preparing to make first visit to Michigan

The next few months are crucial for 2024 recruiting efforts for the Michigan Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh and his staff have a good chance to make in-roads on several of the nation’s best players. With offers going out left and right and visits being scheduled, we look at the very latest in Michigan recruiting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan at Maryland Preview: Run it back

Perhaps the most important takeaway from the Michigan Wolverines’ win over Northwestern on Sunday is that this can work in the Big Ten this season. Most games are not going to be track meets like the one in Iowa City or brick-fests like the one in East Lansing; most contests are going to be tight 40 minutes with similarly matched teams going back and forth.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan 2022 TE Recap: ‘Next Man Up’ proves to be the mantra of the year

Early into summer camp, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh claimed his team boasted two of the best tight ends in the country. Through a roundabout way that even Harbaugh couldn’t have expected, those words proved to have an inkling of truth — especially in a season where the passing game was otherwise the source of considerable gripe.
ANN ARBOR, MI
diehardsport.com

Harbaugh Meets With Five-Star QB, Former OSU Pledge

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was apparently out in Arizona visiting former Ohio State QB pledge Dylan Raiola. The No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, Raiola is the son of former Nebraska C Damion Raiola. There have been rumblings that Ohio State may get involved with five-star QB Jadyn...
COLUMBUS, OH
Maize n Brew

Jake Moody leaves Ann Arbor as the best kicker in Michigan history

Very few players leave Ann Arbor as the best Michigan player of all time at their given position. In fairness, there are 143 years to consider with numerous All-Americans in the mix. Sure, the hyperbolic takes will rain in for sentimental favorites, but most of the time that is recency bias, or the myopic expressed appreciation for a historic one-season run. Aidan Hutchinson comes to mind.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

New Michigan State University football building in progress

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new football building is in progress in East Lansing. Michigan State University (MSU) shared an inside look at the new football complex. According to MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities web page, the project will include renovated and new spaces for student-athletes for wellness and recovery, student activities, improved strength and conditioning, and locker rooms; operational improvements including added equipment rooms and storage space, and a new marquee entry to the south of the building.
EAST LANSING, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD have tough relationship

Jim Harbaugh recently announced that he would be returning to Michigan after exploring some opportunities in the NFL. Apparently there is one difficult relationship he will be returning to in Ann Arbor. In a story about Harbaugh’s return to Michigan, The Athletic’s Austin Meek said that Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel do not... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD have tough relationship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Alcoholism, Bing Drinking and Michigan Students

Alcoholism is a serious problem affecting Michigan college students at alarming rates. This is characterized by excessive drinking that leads to significant impairment or distress. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, approximately 20% of college students meet the criteria for alcohol use disorder. One of the...
MICHIGAN STATE

