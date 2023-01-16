Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Can Thank Skip Alston For MLK Way And Parade
Each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day there is a big parade down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Both the street named after King and the parade celebrating his life are largely the work of one man from Durham – Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston.
WXII 12
Remembering former NC Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flags will continue to fly at half-staff Friday in honor of Annie Brown Kennedy who died Tuesday at 98 years old. The family of the former state representative said she died peacefully. The wake is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m....
caswellmessenger.com
Williamson makes her mark while living the dream
Each year on the third Monday of January, United States celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr., a federal holiday that commemorates Dr. King‘s life and legacy. During King’s lifetime he became an activist, scholar, peace maker, and a religious leader leading movements that resonated around the world in working for justice. Dr. King is known for his famous “I have A Dream” speech that was delivered in 1963, making a call for an end to discrimination and racial segregation. Are we living the dream?
WXII 12
4 Winston-Salem police chief finalists announced
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders have announced the four finalists for the city’s next police chief. The candidates include the following: assistant police chief Jose “Manny” Gomez; assistant police chief William Penn, Jr.; assistant police chief Wilson S. Weaver II — all of the Winston-Salem Police Department — and police chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.
WXII 12
'There’s nobody else like him:' Friends and family hold vigil for Burke St. Pub shooting victim
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friends, family and community members are remembering Kane Bowen, who died in Thursday's shooting at Burke Street Pub. They’re holding a vigil for him Friday night at Celestial Wellness, where he worked in downtown Winston-Salem. Friends of Kane say that he was a great musician,...
WXII 12
‘He was a good soul,’ woman remembers brother killed at Winston-Salem bar
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is in custody after a deadly shooting happened Thursday morning at a popular bar in Winston-Salem. Winston Salem Police Department says 74-year-old William Drake fired shots into Burke Street Pub from the street. Two people were hit, including 30-year-old Kane Bowen. Bowen's sister Kathy...
J.B. Smoove to bring 'Physical Therapy Tour' to Carolina Theatre in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — J.B. Smoove is finally coming home to perform in his home state of North Carolina. On Saturday night, the Plymouth, North Carolina, native is bringing his “Physical Therapy Tour” to the Carolina Theatre in Durham. Smoove’s performance was initially scheduled for Oct. 1, 2022,...
WXII 12
Forsyth County trailblazer Annie Brown Kennedy dies at 98
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Annie Brown Kennedy is a name you've likely heard of when it came to legal matters in Forsyth County. Kennedy was the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina's House of Representatives. She also was the first Black female lawyer in Forsyth County and the...
Greensboro man becomes 1st Black, male nurse technician to work at Cone Health’s Women and Children’s Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — At the age of 24 Ma’lik Morrison is on the brink of breaking barriers by working in the labor and delivery ward at Moses Cone Health’s Woman and Children’s Center. Morrison is the first African American male in Cone Health’s history to work at the Woman and Children’s Center. Morrison works […]
Winston-Salem narrows down police chief search to four finalists
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Winston-Salem is closing in on a decision for who will be the city’s next chief of police. On Friday, the city announced that the four finalists are Winston-Salem Assistant Police Chiefs Jose “Manny” Gomez, William Penn Jr. and Wilson S. Weaver II, as well as Danville Police Chief […]
wschronicle.com
Lt. Little comes back to Carver to assist alma mater
Lieutenant Dwayne Little of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department is Carver High School to the core. Lt. Little has always been an advocate for his alma mater and now he is putting boots on the ground to make a tangible difference at the school as a volunteer assistant athletic director.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In 1947, Peggie Jumper was 16 living in East Bend, North Carolina. Enos Jumper was 18, living in South Carolina and just got out of the Marine Corps. Enos was friends with Peggie’s brother and went to East Bend with him for a visit. “I...
WXII 12
'I'm about to die:' Burke St. Pub survivor recalls deadly shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The surviving victim of the Burke Street Pub shooting is speaking out. Makenzie Dalton said she had just gotten to the pub early Thursday morning when she heard gunshots. A bullet grazed her while another killed 30-year-old Kane Bowen. Dalton said that her heart breaks for...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem hosting first public forum to discuss hiring of police chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem is preparing to hire its new police chief; but not without the help of community involvement. "Having a leader for public safety is just not an internal decision. We need the community to be a part of this process, we need to have the community's input, we need the community to be engaged and trust the process," assistant city manager Patrice Toney said.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem State University lifts lockdown after reports of gunfire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police assisted Winston-Salem State University campus police after they received a report of shots fired. Winston-Salem police said potential areas gunshots could have came from Wilson Hall, Brown Hall and Donald J. Reaves student center. A little while later, officers said there was a report...
Families clash over Greensboro quadruple murderer’s life sentence after governor’s commutation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — “Please get them all. I’m telling you, the whole building’s on fire. Every damn part of it in flames.” Those were the words from a woman to 911 dispatchers around 2:30 in the morning on Feb. 15, 2002, asking for firefighters to respond to the Campus Walk Apartments in Greensboro. Within […]
Greensboro man goes from facing homelessness to sitting in a boardroom
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As David Merritt ambles around the workshop at the Tiny Houses Community in Greensboro, he has a certain “Abe-Lincoln-from-the-mountains” vibe: wise but reserved. When he tells you his story, it can seem a little hard to believe. “I used to be homeless,” he said. “I was on the street for almost […]
WXII 12
'It’s definitely hope for us': Last section of Greensboro I-840 Urban Loop to open Monday; will help traffic, small businesses
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Urban Loop project is set to open on Monday, which leaders said will help with traffic and nearby small businesses. WXII 12 News talked with Wright Archer, division engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, on Friday. The final four-mile stretch of the...
Man shot, killed at Winston-Salem bar; 1 arrested
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a deadly shooting at a popular downtown bar. It happened Thursday around 1:15 a.m. at Burke Street Pub, near Burke and West First streets. Police confirm one man is dead and a woman suffered a minor injury after being grazed by a...
triad-city-beat.com
‘Nice White Parents 2016’ sparks conversations about race, microaggressions and privilege
The stage lights illuminate a row of 10 perfectly aligned folded chairs, a cardboard cutout silhouette of a child angled against each one. “Hush Little Baby,” hums from beyond the stage curtains. Behind the row of chairs, a symbol seen on yard signs, T-shirts, bumper stickers and protest banners across the United States: the black-and-white flag, synonymous with Black Lives Matter. The striking difference is that this one reads, “Nice White Parents.”
