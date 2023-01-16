ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Can Thank Skip Alston For MLK Way And Parade

Each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day there is a big parade down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Both the street named after King and the parade celebrating his life are largely the work of one man from Durham – Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Remembering former NC Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flags will continue to fly at half-staff Friday in honor of Annie Brown Kennedy who died Tuesday at 98 years old. The family of the former state representative said she died peacefully. The wake is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m....
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Williamson makes her mark while living the dream

Each year on the third Monday of January, United States celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr., a federal holiday that commemorates Dr. King‘s life and legacy. During King’s lifetime he became an activist, scholar, peace maker, and a religious leader leading movements that resonated around the world in working for justice. Dr. King is known for his famous “I have A Dream” speech that was delivered in 1963, making a call for an end to discrimination and racial segregation. Are we living the dream?
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

4 Winston-Salem police chief finalists announced

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders have announced the four finalists for the city’s next police chief. The candidates include the following: assistant police chief Jose “Manny” Gomez; assistant police chief William Penn, Jr.; assistant police chief Wilson S. Weaver II — all of the Winston-Salem Police Department — and police chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County trailblazer Annie Brown Kennedy dies at 98

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Annie Brown Kennedy is a name you've likely heard of when it came to legal matters in Forsyth County. Kennedy was the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina's House of Representatives. She also was the first Black female lawyer in Forsyth County and the...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wschronicle.com

Lt. Little comes back to Carver to assist alma mater

Lieutenant Dwayne Little of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department is Carver High School to the core. Lt. Little has always been an advocate for his alma mater and now he is putting boots on the ground to make a tangible difference at the school as a volunteer assistant athletic director.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In 1947, Peggie Jumper was 16 living in East Bend, North Carolina. Enos Jumper was 18, living in South Carolina and just got out of the Marine Corps. Enos was friends with Peggie’s brother and went to East Bend with him for a visit. “I...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

'I'm about to die:' Burke St. Pub survivor recalls deadly shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The surviving victim of the Burke Street Pub shooting is speaking out. Makenzie Dalton said she had just gotten to the pub early Thursday morning when she heard gunshots. A bullet grazed her while another killed 30-year-old Kane Bowen. Dalton said that her heart breaks for...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem hosting first public forum to discuss hiring of police chief

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem is preparing to hire its new police chief; but not without the help of community involvement. "Having a leader for public safety is just not an internal decision. We need the community to be a part of this process, we need to have the community's input, we need the community to be engaged and trust the process," assistant city manager Patrice Toney said.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem State University lifts lockdown after reports of gunfire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police assisted Winston-Salem State University campus police after they received a report of shots fired. Winston-Salem police said potential areas gunshots could have came from Wilson Hall, Brown Hall and Donald J. Reaves student center. A little while later, officers said there was a report...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

Man shot, killed at Winston-Salem bar; 1 arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a deadly shooting at a popular downtown bar. It happened Thursday around 1:15 a.m. at Burke Street Pub, near Burke and West First streets. Police confirm one man is dead and a woman suffered a minor injury after being grazed by a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
triad-city-beat.com

‘Nice White Parents 2016’ sparks conversations about race, microaggressions and privilege

The stage lights illuminate a row of 10 perfectly aligned folded chairs, a cardboard cutout silhouette of a child angled against each one. “Hush Little Baby,” hums from beyond the stage curtains. Behind the row of chairs, a symbol seen on yard signs, T-shirts, bumper stickers and protest banners across the United States: the black-and-white flag, synonymous with Black Lives Matter. The striking difference is that this one reads, “Nice White Parents.”

