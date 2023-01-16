ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

ISU wins on emotional night for head coach

AMES, Iowa — ISU coach Bill Fennelly missed Wednesday's game to be at a celebration of life for his mother Carol, who died Sunday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
AMES, IA
Iowa State fans frustrated with basketball teams' broadcast schedule

AMES, Iowa — The line of students was out the door and wrapped all the way around Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night as students were excited to watch the Cyclones take on Texas, but there is some frustration among the fan base from those who don't have tickets and have to watch at home.
AMES, IA
Light snow over southern Iowa Saturday afternoon

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Saturday, we are monitoring a disturbance that is currently over the Four Corners region in the Desert Southwest. This system is expected to move into the Upper Midwest tomorrow afternoon and evening. It will begin to weaken, but it will be strong enough to produce a band of light to moderate snow generally over the southern portions of the state. A dry layer of air in the low-mid levels of the atmosphere will limit the amount and duration of snowfall for areas closer to Des Moines, but we still anticipate around a trace to 1" generally along the I-80 corridor. Portions of southern Iowa, especially south of US-34 will likely see 1-3", with most locations likely closer to the 1-2" range.
IOWA STATE
Grimes experienced record growth in 2022 in this category

GRIMES, Iowa — 2022 was a record year for the city of Grimes. City leaders say Grimes experienced record commercial development growth last year, with over $162 million in new permit valuations. Many of those permits went to restaurants, retail and other services.
GRIMES, IA
Refreeze possible after heavy, wet snow falls on central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — In Des Moines, people are digging out of the inches of heavy, wet snow dumped on central Iowa Wednesday night. "The side streets are pretty slushy and stuff. But the main streets are pretty good," Chico Brown said as he shoveled snow in front of his home in the Union Park neighborhood.
DES MOINES, IA
Stolen car hit by train in Iowa

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for the occupants of a stolen car that was hit by a train. The collision happened just before 4 a.m. on Friday. Deputies say the car was reported stolen from State Center last night. According to law enforcement,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
Fire investigation underway in Waukee

WAUKEE, Iowa — Firefighters are investigating a fire at a commercial building in Waukee. KCCI has a photojournalist at the scene now on North 10th Street. There are multiple emergency vehicles outside the Quad/Graphics building, but there are no flames visible from the outside. The Waukee Fire Department confirms...
WAUKEE, IA
WATCH: Cars struggle up Des Moines hill as heavy snow falls

DES MOINES, Iowa — A little car hockey was going on Wednesday night as the snow started to fall. The heavy wet snow had many people doing some puck-like slipping and sliding around. Cars had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ninth Street in downtown Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
Hoyt Sherman Place celebrates special milestone

DES MOINES, Iowa — The famous Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines is celebrating a special milestone this year. For its 100th anniversary, the celebration is a year long. The venue hosted its first show on Jan. 21, 1923. A lot has changed in 100 years, but the venue continues to be the spot for music, dance and live performances.
DES MOINES, IA
Take a look: Truck lands on its top in Story County

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The slick roads made driving treacherous in some places, like Story County. A photo taken by the Story County Sheriff's Department shows one truck that rolled onto its top. Sheriff's deputies say slick roads are to blame for the crash on Highway 65 near Colo.
STORY COUNTY, IA
Iowa man enters Alford plea in case involving baby's death

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Oskaloosa man who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 4-month-old child has entered an Alford Plea to lesser charges. Officials said Johnny Dale Jr., 24, entered the plea Thursday to child endangerment causing serious injury and other charges. An Alford Plea...
OSKALOOSA, IA
Windsor Heights police investigate homicide, suicide

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Windsor Heights police say that around 1:24 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to a report of a deceased person at 6406 Carpenter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found 45-year-old Kristie Allen, of Windsor Heights, dead. Police say evidence at the scene indicates that Allen was assaulted...
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, IA
Two metro bar owners charged with using GPS device to stalk woman

ANKENY, Iowa — Two metro bar owners are charged with using a GPS device to stalk a woman. Steven McFadden was arrested again. McFadden is the owner of the Grumpy Goat restaurants and Tipsy Crow bar in the metro. The owner of Zora Bar and Rooftop, Edwin Allen, was...
ANKENY, IA

