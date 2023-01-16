Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
ISU wins on emotional night for head coach
AMES, Iowa — ISU coach Bill Fennelly missed Wednesday's game to be at a celebration of life for his mother Carol, who died Sunday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KCCI.com
Iowa State fans frustrated with basketball teams' broadcast schedule
AMES, Iowa — The line of students was out the door and wrapped all the way around Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night as students were excited to watch the Cyclones take on Texas, but there is some frustration among the fan base from those who don't have tickets and have to watch at home.
KCCI.com
Light snow over southern Iowa Saturday afternoon
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Saturday, we are monitoring a disturbance that is currently over the Four Corners region in the Desert Southwest. This system is expected to move into the Upper Midwest tomorrow afternoon and evening. It will begin to weaken, but it will be strong enough to produce a band of light to moderate snow generally over the southern portions of the state. A dry layer of air in the low-mid levels of the atmosphere will limit the amount and duration of snowfall for areas closer to Des Moines, but we still anticipate around a trace to 1" generally along the I-80 corridor. Portions of southern Iowa, especially south of US-34 will likely see 1-3", with most locations likely closer to the 1-2" range.
KCCI.com
Grimes experienced record growth in 2022 in this category
GRIMES, Iowa — 2022 was a record year for the city of Grimes. City leaders say Grimes experienced record commercial development growth last year, with over $162 million in new permit valuations. Many of those permits went to restaurants, retail and other services.
KCCI.com
Refreeze possible after heavy, wet snow falls on central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — In Des Moines, people are digging out of the inches of heavy, wet snow dumped on central Iowa Wednesday night. "The side streets are pretty slushy and stuff. But the main streets are pretty good," Chico Brown said as he shoveled snow in front of his home in the Union Park neighborhood.
KCCI.com
Stolen car hit by train in Iowa
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for the occupants of a stolen car that was hit by a train. The collision happened just before 4 a.m. on Friday. Deputies say the car was reported stolen from State Center last night. According to law enforcement,...
KCCI.com
Fire investigation underway in Waukee
WAUKEE, Iowa — Firefighters are investigating a fire at a commercial building in Waukee. KCCI has a photojournalist at the scene now on North 10th Street. There are multiple emergency vehicles outside the Quad/Graphics building, but there are no flames visible from the outside. The Waukee Fire Department confirms...
KCCI.com
WATCH: Cars struggle up Des Moines hill as heavy snow falls
DES MOINES, Iowa — A little car hockey was going on Wednesday night as the snow started to fall. The heavy wet snow had many people doing some puck-like slipping and sliding around. Cars had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ninth Street in downtown Des Moines.
KCCI.com
Hoyt Sherman Place celebrates special milestone
DES MOINES, Iowa — The famous Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines is celebrating a special milestone this year. For its 100th anniversary, the celebration is a year long. The venue hosted its first show on Jan. 21, 1923. A lot has changed in 100 years, but the venue continues to be the spot for music, dance and live performances.
KCCI.com
Iowa DOT responds to multi-vehicle crash in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa — In Clarke County, Iowa Department of Transportation crews are working to clean up a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 just north of Osceola. We don't know if anyone was hurt in the crash.
KCCI.com
Take a look: Truck lands on its top in Story County
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The slick roads made driving treacherous in some places, like Story County. A photo taken by the Story County Sheriff's Department shows one truck that rolled onto its top. Sheriff's deputies say slick roads are to blame for the crash on Highway 65 near Colo.
KCCI.com
Iowa man enters Alford plea in case involving baby's death
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Oskaloosa man who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 4-month-old child has entered an Alford Plea to lesser charges. Officials said Johnny Dale Jr., 24, entered the plea Thursday to child endangerment causing serious injury and other charges. An Alford Plea...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines mother: 'My son is suicidal after being bullied at school'
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines mother is speaking out against bullying after her son was injured at school. Christopher Benamon, 10, is a 5th grader in West Des Moines. His mother wants people to hear his story to help prevent others from suffering as he has.
KCCI.com
Man sentenced for assaulting West Des Moines woman before she died
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man found guilty of assault causing bodily injury after he was acquitted of a woman's murder has learned his fate. Trisha Kunze died in February after she fell from her third-story apartment balcony in West Des Moines. Prosecutors say before she died, she...
KCCI.com
Windsor Heights police investigate homicide, suicide
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Windsor Heights police say that around 1:24 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to a report of a deceased person at 6406 Carpenter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found 45-year-old Kristie Allen, of Windsor Heights, dead. Police say evidence at the scene indicates that Allen was assaulted...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Des Moines Public Library adds computerized system in 1987
DES MOINES, Iowa — Prior to 1987, it was frustrating sometimes to look through several cards to find a book at the library. That was before the Des Moines Public Library added a computerized system called the public access catalog. Watch the video above to see how this technology...
KCCI.com
Des Moines family, seven others sue Snapchat alleging app facilitated sale of deadly pills
DES MOINES, Iowa — Ciara Gilliam died in August 2022 after taking a pill she thought was Xanax, but turned out to be laced with fentanyl. Now, her family and seven others across the country are suing Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, alleging the app facilitated the sale of deadly pills.
KCCI.com
Two metro bar owners charged with using GPS device to stalk woman
ANKENY, Iowa — Two metro bar owners are charged with using a GPS device to stalk a woman. Steven McFadden was arrested again. McFadden is the owner of the Grumpy Goat restaurants and Tipsy Crow bar in the metro. The owner of Zora Bar and Rooftop, Edwin Allen, was...
KCCI.com
A Sisters Promise: two women vow to help domestic violence victims after their sister's death
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Central Iowa family is working to connect with domestic violence survivors and victims before it's too late after their family lost one of their own nearly a year ago. Twenty-three-year-old Trisha Kunze died in February after she fell from her third-story apartment balcony in...
