Volunteers worked at Books For Africa’s Atlanta Warehouse on MLK Day of Service

About 70 college and high school students and others from the greater Atlanta area volunteered on Jan. 16 as a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at the Books For Africa warehouse, 1491 Cobb Industrial Drive, Building B in Marietta.

The volunteers came from Spelman and Morehouse Colleges, both Historically Black Colleges and Universities; Kennesaw State University; The Lovett School in north Atlanta; Repair the World Atlanta, a Jewish service organization; and a local group from North River Church of Christ in Marietta.

The warehouse is open for volunteers six days a week and traditionally hosts large groups on MLK Day each year.

"We want to honor the legacy of Dr. King and provide a community service opportunity by having volunteers sort books to be sent to students throughout Africa," said Jen Hale, the Atlanta Community Liaison for Books For Africa.

A nonprofit based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Books for Africa remains the largest shipper of donated text and library books to the African continent, shipping over 56 million books to all 55 countries in Africa since 1988. Last year alone, they shipped 3.2 million books valued at over $26.7 million, and 355 computers and e-readers containing over 1,065,000 digital books, to 27 African countries. Over $3.2 million was raised last year to ship these books to the students of Africa.

For more information, visit www.booksforafrica.org .