Milwaukee, WI

Greta Nunez

Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of Equality

Justice Point, a non-profit based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, claims that its purpose is to guarantee that justice is attainable to all. Even though they receive five million dollars annually from the Milwaukee County Courts, the organization charges $25 to contest inconclusive and often incorrect rapid drug tests - a rate that many who are awaiting trial and are not guilty cannot afford.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Family of Dontre Hamilton celebrates what would have been his 40th birthday

MILWAUKEE — The family of Dontre Hamilton, who was killed by Milwaukee police in 2014, is putting on a birthday party in his memory. He would have turned 40 on Jan. 20. Dontre Hamilton, a Black man, was shot multiple times and killed in Red Arrow Park by, a now former, Milwaukee police officer on April 30, 2014.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee's first alcohol-free cocktail bar encouraging healthy lifestyle

MILWAUKEE — Alcohol is the most commonly used addictive substance in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services. That’s why one bar is offering an alternative. Whether you’re on a journey away from alcohol or you just want to try something new, Honeybee Sage Wellness and Apothecary...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Interactive bus stops aims to fight gun violence

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee broke its homicide record for the third year in a row in 2022. It’s an issue city leaders and community members said they will continue to combat. One Milwaukee mother is helping people impacted by gun violence share their stories. Debra Gillispe...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MLK Drive and Vliet Street shooting; man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20 near MLK Drive and Vliet Street. It at approximately 3:30 a.m. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Referendums on cash bail and public assistance heading to voters in April

State lawmakers on Thursday approved two resolutions that will now head to voters on April 4. The first, a proposed constitutional amendment, would change how judges decide cash bail for people charged with violent crimes. If passed by voters, it would give judges more criteria to consider when imposing bail on a detained person.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Pandemic FoodShare benefits to end next month, impacting millions

MILWAUKEE — Families across the state will no longer receive extra FoodShare program COVID-19 pandemic benefits starting March 1. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, every Wisconsin household on FoodShare received two monthly payments. The first monthly payment is the household’s “Regular FoodShare Amount,” and the second monthly payment is the “Extra COVID FoodShare Payment.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus; driver charged

MILWAUKEE - A bus driver has been criminally charged – accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Travita Terry is facing one count of neglecting a child. According to the criminal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shots fired on doorbell camera, mother, kids in home

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee doorbell camera captured shots fired on N. 17th Street on Monday, Jan. 16. The woman who lives in the home said she and her daughter and grandchildren were inside when it happened. "By the grace of God," she said, no one was hurt. She said it...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-19-23 marsy’s law for wisconsin

Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin is partnering with the Fond du Lac County District Attorneys Office and ASTOP to highlight crime victims’ rights. Red silhouettes were on display Tuesday outside the Fond du Lac city-county government center to spread awareness of Wisconsin’s nearly three year old constitutional amendment. State director for Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, Nela Kalpic, says the silhouettes are a reminder of the importance of advocating on behalf of survivors. “And really highlight what rights are available to victimsif they find themselves becoming a victim of crime and help educate them and encourage them to ask questions,” Palvic told AM 1170s Between the Lines program. Eight individual silhouettes wewre on display featuring a different crime victim right provided under the law, such as the right to privacy and the right to be heard.
FOND DU LAC, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Racine police highlights staffing shortages after two officers shot

RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said he believes having two of his officers shot overnight highlights how tough things have been for his department lately. During a press conference on Wednesday, Robinson applauded the responding officers for their resiliency — staying on the scene after being...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 91st and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded near 91st and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Officials say during an argument, the shooter, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, shot the victim. The 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

82nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee police seek shooter

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in a shooting near 82nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Police said the man fired several shots from his vehicle, striking a victim. The shooter fled in his vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee missing boy last seen near Appleton and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy. Sckuyler Hayward was last seen Jan. 16 near Appleton and Keefe. He's 5'3" tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He...
MILWAUKEE, WI

