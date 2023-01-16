ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in fatal east Columbus shooting

A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus on Monday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe man indicted for murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Updated Ohio State tool assesses cancer, heart disease risk

Storm Team 4: Evening Forecast for Friday, Jan. 20.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Nearly 400 cars stolen from central Ohioans in 2023, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than three weeks into 2023, police have identified what is proving to be one of the most common crimes in central Ohio, especially among juvenile offenders: car thefts. Nearly 400 cars have been stolen in the greater Columbus area since Jan. 1, according to police reports. This week, Clinton Township […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Detective dog in Ohio looking for her investigative partner

"If you see Kara walking down the street, you're probably going to see her nose to the ground. She just loves sniffing and investigating her environment."
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Look inside: $1.5 million historic home near Victorian Village

A Columbus home dating back to 1895 is on the market for $1.5 million, complete with a third-floor retreat, stained-glass windows, and a balcony with north skyline views.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Abandoned Argyle Park market catches fire

Watch in the video player above: Firefighters on the scene at the old Hudson Street Market, which caught fire Thursday morning COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fire has been contained at a former business on the northeast side of Columbus Thursday morning. Firefighters on the scene said that a fire broke out at what was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify three bodies found in Dublin house

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the three people found dead inside a Dublin home on Wednesday. Officers found Rajan Rajaram, 54, Santhalatha Rajan, 51, and Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, dead in their home in the 7000 block of Balfoure Circle, according to the Dublin Police Department. It called in the Ohio Bureau of […]
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot while in car in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot Tuesday night while riding in a car in Linden. Police said a man was riding in a car with a family member along Hamilton Avenue just after 9 p.m. Gunshots were fired in the area, hitting the victim while he was...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Megabus Returns To Columbus Next Week

Megabus announced yesterday that service to and from Columbus will kick off next week. In 2017, Megabus discontinued service to Columbus without much fanfare at all. It wasn’t the first time the company had left the area. In fact, Megabus stopped offering routes to and from Columbus just two months after they initially opened back in 2006.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rapid COTA transit lines coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is designing rapid transit lines to go along West Broad and East Main Streets to accommodate a growing Columbus population. The bus rapid transit lines will travel in a designated lane, making public transit commutes faster along the route. The goal is to make transportation in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Howard man dead after car crashes, overturns in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Howard, Ohio man died Friday morning when his car crashed into a tractor-trailer and overturned between Fredericktown and Mount Vernon. While driving northbound on State Route 13 near Green Valley Road in Morris Township, 45-year-old Jason Auck’s Toyota Scion XA swerved over the centerline and struck a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, […]
HOWARD, OH

