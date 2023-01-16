Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
Suspect identified in fatal east Columbus shooting
A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. Suspect identified in fatal east Columbus shooting. A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. Storm Team 4 Evening Forecast for Friday,...
Chillicothe man indicted for murder
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
NBC4 Columbus
Updated Ohio State tool assesses cancer, heart disease risk
Storm Team 4: Evening Forecast for Friday, Jan. 20. Storm Team 4: Evening Forecast for Friday, Jan. 20. Chillicothe man indicted for murder, family remembers …. Chillicothe man indicted for murder, family remembers victim as gentle giant. Central Ohio behavioral center to hold gambling addiction …. Central Ohio behavioral center...
Nearly 400 cars stolen from central Ohioans in 2023, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than three weeks into 2023, police have identified what is proving to be one of the most common crimes in central Ohio, especially among juvenile offenders: car thefts. Nearly 400 cars have been stolen in the greater Columbus area since Jan. 1, according to police reports. This week, Clinton Township […]
NBC4 Columbus
Detective dog in Ohio looking for her investigative partner
"If you see Kara walking down the street, you're probably going to see her nose to the ground. She just loves sniffing and investigating her environment." Detective dog in Ohio looking for her investigative …. "If you see Kara walking down the street, you're probably going to see her nose...
NBC4 Columbus
Look inside: $1.5 million historic home near Victorian Village
A Columbus home dating back to 1895 is on the market for $1.5 million, complete with a third-floor retreat, stained-glass windows, and a balcony with north skyline views.https://nbc4i.co/3wnRAbb. Look inside: $1.5 million historic home near Victorian …. A Columbus home dating back to 1895 is on the market for $1.5...
Columbus gun laws dodge block on enforcement, going into effect soon
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A Fairfield County judge on Friday opened an opportunity for the City of Columbus to enforce its recently passed gun limitations that have been embattled by a lawsuit. Attorney General Dave Yost, acting on behalf of the state, filed the lawsuit against the City of Columbus arguing that its new gun […]
34-year-old Fairfield County man charged for possessing ‘nudity-oriented material’
AMANDA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old Fairfield County man has been arrested after authorities found him in possession of material that contained nudity of a minor. Justin Boyd, 34, of Amanda was charged Friday with one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s […]
NBC4 Columbus
Juvenile hit by oncoming traffic after suspected stolen car crashes in Columbus
Columbus police are looking for multiple juveniles who they say crashed a believed to be stolen car and crashed it Wednesday morning on the northeast side. Juvenile hit by oncoming traffic after suspected …. Columbus police are looking for multiple juveniles who they say crashed a believed to be stolen...
Couple wanted for felony theft of credit cards at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and woman who are facing felony theft charges for stealing credit cards at Easton Town Center. The suspects were in a clothing store at Easton Town Center when the male went behind the counter and stole a wallet from the victim’s purse. The Columbus […]
Abandoned Argyle Park market catches fire
Watch in the video player above: Firefighters on the scene at the old Hudson Street Market, which caught fire Thursday morning COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fire has been contained at a former business on the northeast side of Columbus Thursday morning. Firefighters on the scene said that a fire broke out at what was […]
Camera spots suspects leaving Polaris Best Buy with over $3,000 in products
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are looking for suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of products from a Columbus electronics store. Security cameras captured photos around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022, of at least four different people inside the Best Buy in the 1300 block of Polaris Parkway. The suspects loaded up […]
Police identify three bodies found in Dublin house
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the three people found dead inside a Dublin home on Wednesday. Officers found Rajan Rajaram, 54, Santhalatha Rajan, 51, and Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, dead in their home in the 7000 block of Balfoure Circle, according to the Dublin Police Department. It called in the Ohio Bureau of […]
WSYX ABC6
Man shot while in car in Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot Tuesday night while riding in a car in Linden. Police said a man was riding in a car with a family member along Hamilton Avenue just after 9 p.m. Gunshots were fired in the area, hitting the victim while he was...
Suspect scoped out Columbus store before it lost $6,000, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center lost $6,000 in two thefts in two weeks. The store selling sunglasses saw a man walk in around 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, and then picked up merchandise worth $3,000 before leaving quickly without […]
columbusnavigator.com
Megabus Returns To Columbus Next Week
Megabus announced yesterday that service to and from Columbus will kick off next week. In 2017, Megabus discontinued service to Columbus without much fanfare at all. It wasn’t the first time the company had left the area. In fact, Megabus stopped offering routes to and from Columbus just two months after they initially opened back in 2006.
Man sentenced for rape after Bumble date with 11-year-old in Columbus
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Union County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said a man will spend over a decade in prison after he met up with an 11-year-old from a dating app. Michael Hoang Ngo, 26, thought he was meeting a 23-year-old match from the dating app Bumble in late April 2022, according to Union County […]
Rapid COTA transit lines coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority is designing rapid transit lines to go along West Broad and East Main Streets to accommodate a growing Columbus population. The bus rapid transit lines will travel in a designated lane, making public transit commutes faster along the route. The goal is to make transportation in […]
Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
Howard man dead after car crashes, overturns in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Howard, Ohio man died Friday morning when his car crashed into a tractor-trailer and overturned between Fredericktown and Mount Vernon. While driving northbound on State Route 13 near Green Valley Road in Morris Township, 45-year-old Jason Auck’s Toyota Scion XA swerved over the centerline and struck a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, […]
