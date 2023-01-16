Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Protesting solar project wages
A group of protesters organized by the Laborers’ District Council of Ohio used sky-high inflatable props of a rat and a fat cat near Wednesday the intersection of S.R. 138 and New Market Road near Buford to bring attention to issues faced by workers at a nearby solar farm project underway by California-based SOLV Energy company.
Times Gazette
East Clinton senior killed in crash
An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pickup truck driven by Timmi L. Mahanes, 18, of New Vienna, was headed...
Times Gazette
Stolen gasoline, Barrett’s Mill, hoops records
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
Land bank will pay $50K toward Elliott Hotel demo
An agreement was made for action on the Elliott Hotel — the more than 130-year-old Greenfield structure that partially collapsed in August of 2021 — at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation. Todd Book, the land bank’s legal counsel, said that after discussions...
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 9700 block of S.R. 785 after a report of a male being disorderly during a child custody exchange. After investigation, the parties separated. No charges were issued. A resident of the 1000 block of Leonard...
Times Gazette
Major changes coming for SNAP and Medicaid
Major changes coming to Medicaid and SNAP due to the end of pandemic measures were announced at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Jeremy Ratcliff, director of Highland County Jobs and Family Services (HCJFS), said that in March 2020, “major adjustments” were made to Medicaid and SNAP.
Times Gazette
Local collegiate news
The following has been compiled from as assortment of news releases:. Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has announced that the following students have been named to the fall 2022 president’s list. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer. Local students on the list include Brandon Lawson of Hillsboro, Chelby Roades of Hillsboro and Teresa Napier of Lynchburg.
Times Gazette
ECHS begins fundraiser for spring musical
East Clinton High School is looking for help with its creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky production. Kristi Grover, director of the East Clinton High spring musical “The Addams Family”, sent a letter asking for help in raising funds through a patron drive. In the letter, Grover highlights that...
Times Gazette
SOESC holds organizational meeting
The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) had its organizational meeting on Jan. 17 at the SOESC Wilmington office. Richard Peck was elected president of the board, succeeding Roy Hill. Dr. Norma Kirby was elected vice president for 2023. Ruth Ann Ruth was appointed to serve as the board’s legislative liaison.
Times Gazette
Former trooper sentenced for rape
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A retired Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was recently sentenced to five years in prison for the rape of a minor. Robert Ruth, 58, formerly of 21 Residence Drive in Washington C.H., pleaded no contest in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to the second count of a grand jury indictment — first-degree felony rape — as part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office. Two counts of first-degree felony rape and one count of third-degree felony sexual battery were dismissed.
Times Gazette
WC lecture series highlights Quaker values
Jon Watts is a Quaker singer/songwriter, videographer and multimedia artist. As a songwriter, he has toured the country sharing stories of the early Friends and his own spiritual journey growing up Quaker in Richmond, Virginia and attending the Quaker Leadership Scholars Program at Guilford College. From that unique background he...
Times Gazette
Fire guts house on Greenfield’s Lovers Lane
Firefighters are pictured at the scene of a house fire Thursday at 12316 Lovers Lane in Greenfield. Emergency personnel at the scene told AIM Media Midwest that all occupants of the house were able to escape safely.
Times Gazette
Lady Indians drop close one against Trace
The Miami Trace Lady Panthers traveled to Highland County to take on the Hillsboro Lady Indians on Jan. 11 in a Frontier Athletic Conference basketball game. At the end of the first quarter, Miami Trace led Hillsboro 13-9. Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs of Miami Trace and Blake Herdman of Hillsboro each scored five points in the opening period.
Times Gazette
Times Gazette
The best tennis players in the Frontier Athletic Conference were named First Team for 2022 and received their plaques at the fall sports banquet. Pictured are (front, l-r) Natalie Malone and Skyler Hatfield of Jackson; Jenna Goddard, Miami Trace; (back, l-r); Caitlin Davis, Miami Trace and Haley Laughlin, Avery Miller and Player of the Year Bella Flores, all of Chillicothe.
Times Gazette
Hillsboro’s Williams, Thoroman honored
The top cross country runners in the Frontier Athletic Conference were given their first team awards at the FAC’s fall sports banquet for 2022. Pictured (l-r) are Kaelin Pfeifer, Miami Trace; Simone Fleurima, Alana McKenzie and Katherine McCallum of Chillicothe; Addie Wechter, Jackson; and Jailyn Williams and Taylor Thoroman, of Hillsboro.
