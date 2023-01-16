Read full article on original website
Camp Lejeune Marine arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol attack investigation
A Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune is accused of entering the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 attack. Federal agents arrested Sgt. Dodge Dale Hellonen in Jacksonville, North Carolina, on Wednesday. The FBI said Hellonen went into the Capitol during the attack with two other active-duty Marines. A mob...
Jackie M. Swanner
Jackie McGowan Swanner, age 83, a resident of Plymouth, NC, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, NC. A funeral service will be held Monday, January 23, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Long Acre Chapel Christian Church, 24597 NC 32, Plymouth, NC and will be officiated by Rupert Wallace. Burial will follow in Long Acre Chapel Church Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jimmy Ginn, Erickson Harrell, Aaron Swanner, Matthew Swanner, Justin Swanner, and Kelly Swanner. Honorary pallbearers include Keith Woolard and Jimmy Bunch.
Patsy Ellen Harris
Patsy Ellen Harris, 64, who was born in Beaufort County hospital in Washington, NC, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in Fuquay-Varina, NC, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth Ray Harris Sr. and Oma Jae Harris. She is survived by her son, Brandon Harris-Smith; Sister, Pam Harris Crooke; Brother, Kenneth Ray Harris Jr.; Nephew, Josh Rowland; and Niece, Elizabeth Crooke. She will forever be remembered as a beloved mother and family member, loyal friend, and an exceptionally strong and talented woman. Memorials may be made to Ware’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 2788 Market Street Ext., Washington, NC 27889. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.thomasfuneral.com. A private memorial service will be held in Washington, NC, at a later date.
Yvonne Corey Gibbs
Yvonne Corey Gibbs was born on December 17, 1952. She received her formal education at the Beaufort County Schools in Washington, N.C. Yvonne Corey Gibbs accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age and was united with St. John Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, where she served as a member of the Vault Club, Willing Workers Club, Children’s Church Ministry, and The Women Ministry.
Local reps appointed to committees
Beaufort County’s elected representatives in the NC General Assembly were appointed to committees this week, just before lawmakers return for the upcoming legislative session set to convene Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Raleigh. Both chambers of state government announced committee assignments after returning long-standing leaders to their positions earlier this...
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
Friends of the Brown Library hosts annual book sale
The Friends of the George H. and Laura E. Brown Library book sale is a reader’s paradise, because they can comb through more than 25,000 of mostly donated books which have been divided by genre. The annual sale takes place at the Washington Civic Center where bookworms of all ages, shapes and sizes are greeted first by the earthy aroma of worn pages.
Kinston intersection will be reconstructed for safety
KINSTON – A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. The N.C. Department of Transportation is closing the open median where Lowe’s Home Improvement and Pinelawn Memorial Park are located and will construct what is known as a reduced conflict intersection. The innovative design will use a raised median to redirect […]
Jeffrey Kevin Hunnings
Jeffrey Kevin Hunnings, 43, passed from this life to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 15, 2023. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 21, from 11:00-1:00 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. A private family service will be held. He was the son of Jeffrey Wayne Hunnings and Kathy Wier Hunnings. Kevin was born in Greenville on October 6, 1979. As a child, he enjoyed visiting his grandparents on the Bogue Sound, riding on his granddaddy’s lap while cutting grass, and sneaking into the candy jar to eat jelly beans whenever he could. He played Winterville Little League baseball from Pee Wee League starting with Coach Buck Deaver. Kevin’s dad started coaching a team when he was 9 years old. Starting their first game, Kevin talked his dad into letting him pitch and he pitched a No Hitter game that day. Upon going to Hargrave Military School, he played second base. He came back to D.H Conley for his senior year and went on to graduate from Pitt Community College where he graduated with academic honors in Welding. Kevin was hired in the Maintenance Department at Cherry Point where his welding career took off. From there, he received many certifications throughout his career to include welder, pipe fitter, and rigger being able to handle any job small or large, and was promoted to foreman. Kevin enjoyed being with his daughter, the water, fishing, and playing his Martin guitar and singing. Many friends knew him as KG. The family would like to thank everyone who was a part of Kevin’s life who helped to make him the kind and caring person he became. Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Mary Hunnings, Lou Wier Johnson and John Wier; uncles, Gary Hunnings, Allen Smith, and John Carter Wier. In addition to his parents, Kevin is survived by his daughter, Susan Grace “Gracie” Hunnings; brother, Michael Lee Hunnings; fiancé, Tonya Ratliff Counts; uncles and aunts, William and Linda Hunnings, Mary Hunnings, Michael and Jo Ann Wier, and Jackie Wier Smith. Donations may be made to Hooker Memorial Christian Church, 1111 Greenville Boulevard SE, Greenville NC 27858 or a church/charity of your choice. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Local law enforcement agencies and FBI looking to share resources
Local law enforcement agencies and representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) met on Tuesday (Jan. 17) to discuss how they can build mutually beneficial partnerships. The meeting took place at the Inner Banks STEM Center in Washington. Representatives from the FBI, NCIS, U.S. Coast Guard, Beaufort County Sheriff’s...
Optimum opens a second retail location in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Multimedia provider Optimum has opened a new retail store in Greenville. The new store is located at 4420 East 10th St., Suite 130. The original store is located at 2120 W. Arlington Blvd. in Greenville. The new retail store will have an interactive in-store experience where potential customers can see the […]
Ten buildings at Simon Bright Apartments demolished to ease congestion
The Kinston Housing Authority (KHA) is demolishing 80 of the 224 units, or ten buildings at Simon Bright Apartments. The Corbett group out of Goldsboro is doing the demolition. “Currently, at Simon Bright we have driveways that only allow for one vehicle to pass at a time, and there are...
Area Death Notices - Jan. 16, 17 & 18
Theodore Hrywny 90, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Michael Voss, Morehead City. Michael Voo...
Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville apartment complex
Residents of Town Center Apartment Homes in Jacksonville went before the Jacksonville City Council to express their concerns and to find out the current state of the apartments after being told in 2021 they would have to vacate. Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville …. Residents of Town...
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
ENC seniors say Social Security checks increases much needed
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the new Social Security checks for 2023 begin to roll out this month, some have already received them, but many are still waiting. As inflation continues to have an impact on the cost of living here in the United States changes are coming to Social security checks.
Highest-paying management jobs in Jacksonville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly […]
Food Farm Printers to close for all outside business
Food Farm Printers announced they will be closing down to all outside business in the next few weeks. At 108 E. Washington Avenue in Kinston, the printing service sent out an email to their local clients announcing their intent to close. Farm Food Printers provided a range of printing services to local businesses and individuals through business cards, banners, flyers, posters, logo design, as well as other printing media.
North Carolina man scores $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County man scored $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. Richard Todd, of Roanoke Rapids, took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. He purchased his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids.
