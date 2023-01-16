ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL Announces Teams for 2023 International Games

The NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the 2023 regular season. London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will once again host two international games, with the Bills and Titans heading to England. The Jaguars will...
Weighing fifth-year options for 2020 NFL Draft's first-round selections

With players chosen in the 2020 NFL Draft having finished their third regular season, it's decision time on fifth-year options for the class' first-rounders. All drafted rookies are given four-year contracts to begin their careers -- and teams have the option to extend that contract for a fifth year with players selected in the first round. The fifth-year option window for the Class of 2020 opened Jan. 9, with the final deadline set for May 1. So, which players deserve to stick with their team through the 2024 campaign?
2023 NFL offseason quarterback market preview: Which teams are in need? Who could be available?

2022 record: 7-10 Running a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund? That’s easy if you’re David Tepper. Finding a franchise quarterback? Not so much. The Panthers owner failed in his quests to land Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson, leaving Carolina to wheel out Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, P.J. Walker and Baker Mayfield to rough-and-tumble results over the last two seasons. In a parallel reality, the Panthers drafted Justin Fields and don’t exist in this column, but team brass felt cover man Jaycee Horn would make a bigger impact. Chasing after Sean Payton tells you Tepper's desire to turn the club around, but does the offensive guru really want to dive into this quarterbacking black hole? Not to mention, handing away a flock of picks to the Saints for their former coach would only set the Panthers farther away from wrangling a legitimate starter at the position. Why not hold onto interim coach Steve Wilks and trade up in the draft for a would-be face of the franchise?
NFL International Series: The five overseas matchups we want to see in 2023

The NFL has released the list of designated teams that will be participating in the 2023 International Series, with five games set to be played in Europe throughout the regular season. Germany was treated to its first-ever regular-season game in 2022, with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers putting on a...
Steelers OC Matt Canada to return for 2023 NFL season

Two consecutive finishes as the NFL's 23rd-ranked offense won't cost Matt Canada his job. Canada will return as Steelers offensive coordinator in 2023, the team confirmed on Wednesday, per multiple local reports. Canada has been under fire seemingly since he rose to offensive coordinator in 2021. The criticism has been...
Cowboys to sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad, plan to stick with embattled Brett Maher

After Brett Maher's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad night at the office on Monday, the Dallas Cowboys are reaching out for reinforcements at placekicker -- just in case. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round duel with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per a source. The team later announced the signing.
NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Chiefs RUN wild; Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones forge epic bout

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Divisional Round schedule). With the Jaguars' defense zeroed in on not letting Patrick Mahomes make the big play downfield, the Chiefs record a season-high total on the ground. Andy Reid schemes up running lanes for Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and friends, who eclipse the 189-yard rushing mark the Chiefs logged twice this season (in Week 4 and Week 15).
Finding Manti Te'o

Manti Te'o has experienced a rollercoaster of high-profile moments in his life - a journey that now includes fatherhood and induction into the Polynesian Hall of Fame. In "Finding Manti," NFL Network senior chief reporter Steve Wyche examines Te'o's path to redemption and self-acceptance as he moves on to a new chapter.

