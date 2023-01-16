Read full article on original website
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Titans GM Ran Carthon wants time to evaluate QB Ryan Tannehill, roster before making decisions
Ran Carthon received a big welcome upon his arrival in Tennessee, but the Titans' new general manager will soon have big decisions to make. At Friday's introductory press conference, Carthon was asked about the future of the quarterback position, specifically Ryan Tannehill's status. "I don't think that's fair at this...
NFL Announces Teams for 2023 International Games
The NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the 2023 regular season. London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will once again host two international games, with the Bills and Titans heading to England. The Jaguars will...
2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Bengals-Bills in AFC Divisional Round
2022 · 14-3-0 WHERE: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.) The course of the NFL season changed dramatically the last time the Bengals and Bills met. It will do so again, albeit for very different reasons. Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest paused and later canceled the teams’ meeting in Week 17,...
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Weighing fifth-year options for 2020 NFL Draft's first-round selections
With players chosen in the 2020 NFL Draft having finished their third regular season, it's decision time on fifth-year options for the class' first-rounders. All drafted rookies are given four-year contracts to begin their careers -- and teams have the option to extend that contract for a fifth year with players selected in the first round. The fifth-year option window for the Class of 2020 opened Jan. 9, with the final deadline set for May 1. So, which players deserve to stick with their team through the 2024 campaign?
Chargers GM Tom Telesco says HC Brandon Staley's job was never at stake: 'He has our whole support'
The Los Angeles Chargers shook up their offensive coaching staff this week, firing coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day. However, general manager Tom Telesco told reporters that head coach Brandon Staley's job was never at stake. "That was probably more your (media) discussion than ours," Telesco said Thursday,...
Who needs a Super Bowl LVII win the MOST? My picks for all eight Divisional Round teams
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he delves into who would benefit most from finishing this season on top. The goal of every NFL player, coach and executive is as simple as...
2023 NFL offseason quarterback market preview: Which teams are in need? Who could be available?
2022 record: 7-10 Running a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund? That’s easy if you’re David Tepper. Finding a franchise quarterback? Not so much. The Panthers owner failed in his quests to land Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson, leaving Carolina to wheel out Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, P.J. Walker and Baker Mayfield to rough-and-tumble results over the last two seasons. In a parallel reality, the Panthers drafted Justin Fields and don’t exist in this column, but team brass felt cover man Jaycee Horn would make a bigger impact. Chasing after Sean Payton tells you Tepper's desire to turn the club around, but does the offensive guru really want to dive into this quarterbacking black hole? Not to mention, handing away a flock of picks to the Saints for their former coach would only set the Panthers farther away from wrangling a legitimate starter at the position. Why not hold onto interim coach Steve Wilks and trade up in the draft for a would-be face of the franchise?
RB Index, Divisional Round: Ranking the top 10 rushers remaining in the NFL playoffs
The NFL Divisional Round is chock-full of talented playmakers with the ball in their hands, especially when it comes to rushers. After poring over the rosters of remaining playoff teams, I've come up with a ranking of the 10 best ball-carriers set to take the field this weekend. Amassing just...
NFL International Series: The five overseas matchups we want to see in 2023
The NFL has released the list of designated teams that will be participating in the 2023 International Series, with five games set to be played in Europe throughout the regular season. Germany was treated to its first-ever regular-season game in 2022, with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers putting on a...
Steelers OC Matt Canada to return for 2023 NFL season
Two consecutive finishes as the NFL's 23rd-ranked offense won't cost Matt Canada his job. Canada will return as Steelers offensive coordinator in 2023, the team confirmed on Wednesday, per multiple local reports. Canada has been under fire seemingly since he rose to offensive coordinator in 2021. The criticism has been...
Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: DeAndre Hopkins' future in Arizona will be evaluated in 'coming weeks'
One of the first tasks for new Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort will be determining the club's path forward with star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. During the GM's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill noted that Hopkins' future would be top of mind once Ossenfort settles in.
Bears OC Luke Getsy, Raiders DC Patrick Graham to lead coaching staffs at 2023 Senior Bowl
The coaches are set for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will lead the American team and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will head the National team, per a source informed of the situation.
Bengals LT Jonah Williams (knee), RG Alex Cappa (ankle) ruled out vs. Bills in Divisional Round
Joe Burrow will be without three of his five starting linemen when he takes the field Sunday in Orchard Park, New York. Left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and right guard Alex Cappa (ankle) have been officially ruled out of Cincinnati's Divisional Round game versus Buffalo. Williams suffered his knee injury...
Cowboys to sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad, plan to stick with embattled Brett Maher
After Brett Maher's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad night at the office on Monday, the Dallas Cowboys are reaching out for reinforcements at placekicker -- just in case. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round duel with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per a source. The team later announced the signing.
NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Chiefs RUN wild; Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones forge epic bout
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Divisional Round schedule). With the Jaguars' defense zeroed in on not letting Patrick Mahomes make the big play downfield, the Chiefs record a season-high total on the ground. Andy Reid schemes up running lanes for Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and friends, who eclipse the 189-yard rushing mark the Chiefs logged twice this season (in Week 4 and Week 15).
Finding Manti Te'o
Manti Te'o has experienced a rollercoaster of high-profile moments in his life - a journey that now includes fatherhood and induction into the Polynesian Hall of Fame. In "Finding Manti," NFL Network senior chief reporter Steve Wyche examines Te'o's path to redemption and self-acceptance as he moves on to a new chapter.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says kicker Brett Maher 'needs to practice well this week'
One day after the Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad following Brett Maher's four-miss playoff game, head coach Mike McCarthy said there is no lack of faith in Maher. "It doesn't take anything away from our trust in Brett," McCarthy told reporters on Thursday. "I just think...
Jags to riches: How Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence revitalized Jacksonville in one season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One second after kicker Riley Patterson nailed the 36-yard field goal that clinched the biggest comeback victory in Jacksonville Jaguars franchise history, quarterback Trevor Lawrence leaped out of his anxious squat on the sideline in jubilation. He was the first player to excitedly run on the field and a parade of Jaguars followed him.
