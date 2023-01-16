No club in the Divisional Round is a bigger underdog than the Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s no shocker, of course, since the Jags will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jaguars will gladly take that tag and run with it. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t have things to work on. With that laid out, let’s look at some of the issues the Jaguars have when they face the Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO