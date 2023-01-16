Read full article on original website
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s latest move ignites Gisele Bundchen speculation
It’s now almost three months since Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen called it quits. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback got divorced from his wife and the mother of his children after a tumultuous period in their relationship that reportedly had a lot to do with his decision to un-retire from football last summer. Both […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s latest move ignites Gisele Bundchen speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Jaguars issues that could spell disaster vs. Chiefs
No club in the Divisional Round is a bigger underdog than the Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s no shocker, of course, since the Jags will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jaguars will gladly take that tag and run with it. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t have things to work on. With that laid out, let’s look at some of the issues the Jaguars have when they face the Chiefs in the Divisional Round.
‘The officials don’t care’: Eagles exploiting unfair advantage thanks to Jason Kelce
The Philadelphia Eagles were the best team in the NFL this season for most of the campaign. The reasons behind their success can be listed by the dozen. But at least one edge they’ve utilized over their opponents belongs in a grayer area than most thanks to some under-the-radar finagling by center Jason Kelce. They’ve […] The post ‘The officials don’t care’: Eagles exploiting unfair advantage thanks to Jason Kelce appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023
Cody Bellinger recently told his Chicago Cubs teammate Ian Happ on the “Compound Podcast” how the shift departure in 2023 will help him and other hitters. “It (the shift going away in 2023) just opens up a completely different part of the game,” Bellinger said. “Your whole life, growing up, you hit a line drive, […] The post Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
MLB world reacts to Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado’s shocking 3B ranking
St. Louis Cardinals’ fan-favorite star third baseman Nolan Arenado is regarded as one of the best players in baseball. Cardinals fans and non-Cardinals fans tend to agree that he’s one of the best third baseman in all of baseball alongside Manny Machado and Jose Ramirez. However, MLB Network’s “MLB Now” ranked Arenado as the 5th […] The post MLB world reacts to Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado’s shocking 3B ranking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Atlanta writer floats Vaughn Grissom position change for Braves, and it’s not shortstop
It’s no secret the Atlanta Braves have a farm system that is one of the deepest Major League Baseball has to offer, and Vaughn Grissom is one of those prized prospects. With that talent comes high expectations, and the Braves need Grissom and others to produce quicker than originally expected. The question is where can […] The post Atlanta writer floats Vaughn Grissom position change for Braves, and it’s not shortstop appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the biggest stars in the NFL today. Mahomes was selected 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and has taken the league by storm ever since. He already has one MVP (in line to win another) and led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers X-Factor vs. Cowboys, and it’s not Christian McCaffrey
The race to the Super Bowl is getting tighter, and the Divisional Round is the second-to-last step to the big game. The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, and they’ll be looking to keep their winning streak alive. San Francisco is coming off a big 41-23 […] The post 49ers X-Factor vs. Cowboys, and it’s not Christian McCaffrey appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence’s Arrowhead Stadium comments will have Chiefs fans bringing the noise vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to welcome Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars to town this weekend ahead of their AFC Divisional Round clash. Arrowhead Stadium is one of the best environments in all of the NFL, but the Jags quarterback doesn’t seem to think Chiefs fans will make it too difficult for him […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s Arrowhead Stadium comments will have Chiefs fans bringing the noise vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Crimson Tide eyeing Oklahoma coach as potential Bill O’Brien replacement
ESPN’s Pete Thamel mentioned Oklahoma football offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as a potential name to replace Alabama OC Bill O’Brien should he find his way onto another coaching staff, Sooners Wire writer Ben Dackiw wrote in a Thursday article. “I would think that Nick Saban saw the fits that Tennessee and Josh Heupel gave him […] The post Crimson Tide eyeing Oklahoma coach as potential Bill O’Brien replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa drops cryptic tweet after heartbreaking injury-riddled season
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t said much since being ruled out for the end of the regular season and the team’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills after sustaining a third concussion. But on Friday, the signal-caller spoke out on the injury-riddled campaign, leaving many fans bewildered as to what he could’ve meant. “When […] The post Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa drops cryptic tweet after heartbreaking injury-riddled season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson will be fired up with latest Browns’ coaching move
Although the Cleveland Browns are coming off a losing season, Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb were given some good news Tuesday when the team officially brought back a key part of the offense for next season. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan extended his contract with the Browns, despite drawing interest from the New York Jets […] The post Deshaun Watson will be fired up with latest Browns’ coaching move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of Bengals clash
Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen has captivated NFL fans across the country, but not Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones. Jones called out Allen’s sloppy play at times this season and predicted his reign as one of the top QBs in the NFL would soon come to an end. Allen and the Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals […] The post Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of Bengals clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets agree to deal with veteran outfielder
The New York Mets and veteran OF Tommy Pham are reportedly in agreement on a contract pending physical, per Andy Martino. The deal is reportedly worth $6 million over 1-year with $2 million in incentives, per Bob Nightengale. The Mets have been looking to add outfield depth. They were reportedly interested in Andrew McCutchen before […] The post Mets agree to deal with veteran outfielder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Josh Allen is imploding,’ Bills QB gets harsh reality check from Kordell Stewart
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is considered one of the most dynamic and explosive quarterbacks in the NFL. However, former Steelers, Bears and Ravens quarterback Kordell Stewart sounded the alarm about Allen’s recent play. “Josh Allen is imploding as we speak. He falls outside of the Top 5 for me.”@KSlash10 had THOUGHTS about the Bills […] The post ‘Josh Allen is imploding,’ Bills QB gets harsh reality check from Kordell Stewart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals make shocking Kliff Kingsbury replacement decision
Among the top priorities of the Arizona Cardinals after their 2022 NFL campaign ended is to find a replacement for Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired by the team after a huge letdown of a season. There are several candidates currently being linked to that vacant head-coaching job down in Arizona, and the list now welcomes […] The post Cardinals make shocking Kliff Kingsbury replacement decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
