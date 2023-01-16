Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Lebanon High boys defeat Corvallis in dual swim meet
The Lebanon High boys swimming team took a narrow win over Corvallis High in a dual meet Tuesday at Osborn Aquatic Center 150-128. The Warriors got two wins from senior Kase Basting, who won the 100 freestyle in 55.36 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 1:07.66. Lebanon’s Boston Borgmann took...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Beavers announce 2023 football schedule
Oregon State and Oregon will play their annual rivalry game next season on Friday, Nov. 24 at Autzen Stadium. The Beavers announced their 2023 football schedule Wednesday and the game at Oregon is the second of two Friday games for Oregon State this fall. The Beavers will also host Utah in a Pac-12 Conference game Sept. 29.
Lebanon-Express
Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Jan. 18)
"The Oregon Constitution and Benton County: The Roots of Racial Exclusion," 10:30 a.m., Corvallis Museum, 411 SW Second St. Bill Robbins will present a lecture on the intentional discriminatory clauses written into the Oregon Constitution of 1857, representing the values of white male immigrants from the states and territories including Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee. Those beliefs, common among most of the white male electorate in other states and territories during and following the Civil War, were codified in the Oregon Constitution. These prejudiced clauses specifically restricted the rights of African American, Native American and Asian Oregonians. Cost: $5 for those who are not members of the Benton County Historical Society.
Lebanon-Express
Watch: Albany park cleanup a mess
Each fall, city employees gather Albany's leaves into a "big pile." Then volunteers once again spread the leaves out.
Lebanon-Express
Expect delays, closures for offramp work in Corvallis
Oregon Department of Transportation will detour traffic around a Corvallis offramp for months while crews repair the elevated roadway at highways 34 and 99 that was damaged in late November 2022 after it was struck by a truck. Crews will work to repair the offramp, mostly at nights, closing down...
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon neighbors: Obituaries for January 19
Frank Thomas, a three-time All-Star with his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates who later became the top hitter on the expansion New York Mets, has died at age 93.
Lebanon-Express
Corvallis traffic stop yields 1/4 lb of meth
Sheriff’s deputies cited a 48-year-old Corvallis woman with felony drug charges in an early morning traffic stop after, investigators say, they found about a quarter of a pound of methamphetamine in the pickup she was driving. A Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a Chevrolet Silverado at 1:05 a.m....
