Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
Baltic Index Posts Fourth Weekly Fall
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, fell for the fourth straight week as rates for capesize vessels slumped. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, was down 38 points, or about 4.7%, at 763 — its lowest in over two-and-a-half years.
marinelink.com
Maersk: Weak Economic Growth to Continue Hurting Demand in 2023
Shipping line Maersk said Wednesday the economy continued to face a high degree of uncertainty moving in to 2023, with the pressure of inflation, declining incomes, and further factors having an impact on households’ disposable income. This was shared in the "Ocean" segment of its Europe market update. Maersk...
marinelink.com
Insolvency at European Storage Terminal Supports Tank Storage Rates
The insolvency of a major storage terminal planned in northwest Europe has supported regional tank storage rates for diesel and gasoline, just as European traders rush to fill up diesel tanks ahead of a Feb. 5 ban on Russian fuel. Earlier this month, the district court in Rotterdam declared the...
marinelink.com
Product Tankers Poised to Profit from Jet Fuel Rebound
The airline industry has been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic and seaborne jet fuel cargo volumes suffered along with it. In comparison to pre-pandemic levels, available seat kilometers dropped nearly 90% in early 2020. Initially, air cargo volumes fell as well but saw volumes climb 5-10% above pre-pandemic levels in 2021. During 2022, the surge in cargo volumes slowed along with global economic growth prospects whereas passenger traffic continued to recover. Now, the relaxation of COVID restrictions in China offers hope for a recovery in the airline industry as well as in jet fuel shipments.
marinelink.com
Panama Has Canceled Registry to 136 Iran-linked Vessels
Panama's vessel registry, the world's largest, has withdrawn its flag from 136 ships linked to Iran's state oil company in the last four years, the country's maritime authority said this week, pushing back against claims by an anti-nuclear group. Shipments of Iranian crude hit all-time highs in the last two...
marinelink.com
VIDEO: Jan de Nul's Les Alizés Vessel Departs China for First Offshore Wind Mission in Germany
Offshore installation company Jan De Nul said Thursday that Les Alizés, its next-generation heavy lift vessel, had sailed away from the CMHI Haimen Shipyard in China and is currently heading for Europe. The vessel was delivered by the shipyard on January 16 and departed Thursday. Les Alizés is designed...
First small modular nuclear reactor design certified for use in U.S.
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has certified the design for what will be the United States' first small modular nuclear reactor.The rule that certifies the design was published Thursday in the Federal Register. It means that companies seeking to build and operate a nuclear power plant can pick the design for a 50-megawatt, advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor by Oregon-based NuScale Power and apply to the NRC for a license.It's the final determination that the design is acceptable for use so it can't be legally challenged during the licensing process when someone applies to build and operate...
marinelink.com
Team Resolute Wins $1.97B Deal to Build Three UK Navy Support Ships
Team Resolute, a consortium comprising BMT, Harland & Wolff, and Navantia UK, has secured a contract worth £1.6 billion (currently around $1.97 billion) to deliver three naval support ships for the UK Navy. Harland & Wolff Group said Wednesday that, further to its announcement on November 16, 2022 regarding...
marinelink.com
Euronav VLCCs Named at Hyundai Samho
South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries on January 10 hosted a naming ceremony for a pair of new very large crude carriers (VLCC) it is constructing for Belgian shipowner Euronav. The Cassius and Camus are being built as liquefied natural gas (LNG) ready with the ability to cut CO2...
marinelink.com
Hoegh Pens 10-year FSRU Charter Deal with Germany
Höegh LNG said Thursday it had signed a binding 10-year charter with the German government for the supply of the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Hoegh Gannet. The FSRU vessel will be based at the Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH-run Elbehafen LNG project in Brunsbüttel. The Elbehafen LNG...
marinelink.com
Offshore Wind: Shipbuilder Selected for Crowley, Esvagt JV SOV
Following the news on Wednesday that Crest Wind, a joint venture between Crowley and ESVAGT, is set to build a service operation vessel for operations in the U.S. offshore wind sector, the partners have now selected a shipbuilder for the SOV construction. Fincantieri Marine Group said Wednesday it had reached...
marinelink.com
Marlink, Fraunhofer CML Team Up to Speed Up Digitalization, Define RoI Scenarios in Shipping Industry
Maritime communications specialist Marlink signed an agreement with research institute Fraunhofer CML (Center for Maritime Logistics and Services) to identify Key Performance Indicator (KPI) data to accelerate digitalization and define the Return on Investment (ROI) scenarios for long term operational efficiency. Within this agreement, Marlink will leverage its BridgeLink solution...
marinelink.com
Marlink, Fraunhofer CML Institute Partner on Ship Digitalization Project
The project outcomes will enable shipowners to better understand how to optimise voyages, reduce fuel consumption and optimise operational maintenance. Copyright Photo Gallery/Adobe Stock. Marlink and research institute Fraunhofer CML (Center for Maritime Logistics and Services) annonced a partnership to identify Key Performance Indicator (KPI) data to accelerate digitalization and...
marinelink.com
Shipping Still in Dark Over Clean Fuel Solutions, Industry Official Says
Shipping companies are still waiting for "real green" fuel solutions as part of decarbonization efforts to clean up the industry, a leading industry official said. Shipping, which transports around 90% of world trade and accounts for nearly 3% of the world's CO2 emissions, is under growing pressure from environmentalists to deliver more concrete action, including a carbon levy.
marinelink.com
LNG to Play a Leading Role in the Energy Transition, ABS Head Tells USCG Leaders
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) will play a leading role in meeting shipping’s decarbonization goals, Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO, said in a keynote speech delivered to U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) leaders at the Liquefied Gas and Alternative Fuels Senior Executive Forum. “We are going to have...
marinelink.com
Third Floating LNG Terminal Arrives in Germany
A floating terminal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) arrived in the port of Brunsbuettel on Friday, the third such vessel to start up in recent weeks as Germany rushes to diversify away from former top supplier Russia. The Hoegh Gannet floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) arrived at the...
marinelink.com
Norway's HAV to Design Service Operation Vessel for U.S. Offshore Wind Project
CREST has chosen HAV Group ASA’s subsidiary HAV Design to develop a newbuild service operation vessel (SOV) destined for a US offshore wind project. "The contract marks the U.S. breakthrough for HAV Design, which becomes the first European ship designer to develop an SOV for the U.S. market," HAV Group said.
marinelink.com
VIDEO: Liebherr Debuts Lift Height Extension of STS in Australia
Liebherr Container Cranes completed its first ship to shore lift height increase with their new patented jacking system as part of Liebherr Transform. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Liebherr engineers at Patrick Terminals – Brisbane Autostrad. Patrick Terminals – Brisbane Autostrad located on the eastern coast...
marinelink.com
Production Floater Market Outlook Brightening
IMA/WER has just completed its Annual Review and Five-Year Forecast of Orders for Floating Production Systems. The report:. •provides a detailed look back at developments in the deepwater sector over the past year,. •assesses 12 underlying market drivers that will determine the pace of production floater orders over the next...
marinelink.com
First Steel Cut in Turkey for Acta Marine's New Offshore Wind Vessel Duo
The steel cutting ceremony of the first of two next-generation Methanol MDO/HVO-powered DP2 Construction Service Operating Vessels for Acta Marine was held on January 18, 2023, at Tersan in Turkey. The SX216 design of the vessel has been developed exclusively and in close collaboration with Ulstein Design & Solutions AS.
Comments / 0