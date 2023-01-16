Read full article on original website
Some local trails remain closed post-storms
Some local trails continue to remain closed after winter storms hit the Central Coast. Santa Maria's Los Flores Ranch Park will be closed all of January.
Traffic Records Suffers Flood Damage
ATASCADERO — The local community came together during the storm on Monday, Jan. 9, due to flooding on Traffic Way. What started out as a typical stormy day, where many shop owners stayed home, turned into something else entirely when the businesses on the 5000 block of Traffic Way were notified of possible flooding.
Central Coast highway reopens after lengthy closure due to flooding, mudslides
The road had been closed since Jan. 9.
Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public
Nojoqui Falls Park is closed to the public due to unconfirmed reports of storm damage. The post Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Nipomo residents continue to clean up aftermath from storm and flooding impacts
NIPOMO, Calif. – Clean-up is underway in neighborhoods in Nipomo. Streets and homes were impacted by the recent storms. It caused the creek near East Branch Street to overflow and flood the entire street. Residents say logs and debris covered the area, and the flooding took days to recede. Some struggled to get inside their The post Nipomo residents continue to clean up aftermath from storm and flooding impacts appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UPDATE: Firefighters determine cause of house fire in Atascadero
A fire broke out at a house in Atascadero on Friday. It was first reported at about 9:45 a.m. in the 7500 block of Balboa Rd.
Looking Back to 1941: Heavy rains and wind damage entire coast
Posted: 5:48 am, January 18, 2023 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. – Heavy rains and raging winds have done serious damage to the entire California coast during the storm which up until today has drenched San Luis Obispo County and Paso Robles. Local rainfall has been recorded as 16.97 inches for...
Shelter for SLO County residents displaced by storms to open in Morro Bay
Here’s where the shelter’s located and when it will be open.
Dramatic rise of Lopez Lake water level shows impact of recent rainfall
The water level at Lopez Lake has doubled within the last weeks. It's a remarkable turnaround for the South San Luis Obispo County reservoir, which was close to an all-time low level just weeks ago. The post Dramatic rise of Lopez Lake water level shows impact of recent rainfall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Burglars hit SLO County thrift shop that helps rescue dogs: ‘Someone violated our space’
The resale shop raises money for medical bills for senior and special needs dogs.
Three-car crash strikes one and closes traffic briefly on HWY 135 Wednesday night
A female pedestrian was hit in a three-car crash that briefly closed two lanes of traffic on Highway 134 north and Foster Road at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Three-car crash strikes one and closes traffic briefly on HWY 135 Wednesday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Traveling on Highway 41? Here’s why you can still expect delays
A major road repair continues to slow traffic between Morro Bay and Atascadero.
Noozhawk
Still No Reopening Date for Highway 154 as Caltrans Crews Clear Roadway and Assess Storm Damage
Highway 154 has been closed for more than a week as Caltrans crews clear rockfalls and mudslides from the roadway that connects the Santa Barbara South Coast and the Santa Ynez Valley. As of Tuesday afternoon, there still was no estimate for when the highway will reopen. It was shut...
KMJ
Pismo Beach, Oceano Dunes Hit With Damage and Erosion
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The storms have caused a tremendous amount of beach erosion at Pismo Beach and closed down the Oceano Dunes for ATV riders and campers. “I was amazed because what we are seeing back here is 5 feet of erosion of a dune and normally, the waves don’t get this far inland,” said Ronnie Glick, the State Park Acting District Superintendent.
Arroyo Grande declares local emergency due to storm. Here’s what that means
The state of emergency will be in effect for the next week, the city said.
New developments on local parks affected by last weeks rainstorm in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Due to last week’s rainstorm, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department are extending its decision to keep Los Flores Park closed. One of the most popular places for outdoor recreation are the many city parks across Santa Maria. "It’s important because not only does it bring our children together but I The post New developments on local parks affected by last weeks rainstorm in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms
A massive crack has been discovered in the cliffs of Shoreline Park above Leadbetter Beach according to Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, extreme caution near and below the cliffs is advised. The post Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Did the Steel Curtains Help Montecito?
Success, like beauty, lies squarely in the eye of the beholder. In the case of the six steel nets strung across Montecito creeks designed to prevent another deadly debris flow, the answer will remain decidedly undecided for the time being. “I don’t know that we know,” said county supervisor Das Williams — whose district includes Montecito — of the steel nets’ impact during last week’s torrential downpours. “But it seems like it was somewhere between successful and very successful.”
syvnews.com
Snow Leopard Festival returns to Santa Barbara Zoo Jan. 29
The Santa Barbara Zoo will host its annual Snow Leopard Festival on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when kids can enjoy sledding in 80 tons of snow while zoo animals like Kisa the snow leopard play in their own snow as enrichment. The snow play area...
Central Coast communities continue to deal with post-storm recovery
Some Central Coast communities are still continuing to deal with post-storm recovery. The city of Arroyo Grande has assigned a liaison to assist Arroyo Grande residents affected by the recent storms.
