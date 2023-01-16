ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

The Atascadero News

Traffic Records Suffers Flood Damage

ATASCADERO — The local community came together during the storm on Monday, Jan. 9, due to flooding on Traffic Way. What started out as a typical stormy day, where many shop owners stayed home, turned into something else entirely when the businesses on the 5000 block of Traffic Way were notified of possible flooding.
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Nipomo residents continue to clean up aftermath from storm and flooding impacts

NIPOMO, Calif. – Clean-up is underway in neighborhoods in Nipomo. Streets and homes were impacted by the recent storms. It caused the creek near East Branch Street to overflow and flood the entire street. Residents say logs and debris covered the area, and the flooding took days to recede. Some struggled to get inside their The post Nipomo residents continue to clean up aftermath from storm and flooding impacts appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NIPOMO, CA
KMJ

Pismo Beach, Oceano Dunes Hit With Damage and Erosion

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The storms have caused a tremendous amount of beach erosion at Pismo Beach and closed down the Oceano Dunes for ATV riders and campers. “I was amazed because what we are seeing back here is 5 feet of erosion of a dune and normally, the waves don’t get this far inland,” said Ronnie Glick, the State Park Acting District Superintendent.
PISMO BEACH, CA
News Channel 3-12

New developments on local parks affected by last weeks rainstorm in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Due to last week’s rainstorm, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department are extending its decision to keep Los Flores Park closed. One of the most popular places for outdoor recreation are the many city parks across Santa Maria. "It’s important because not only does it bring our children together but I The post New developments on local parks affected by last weeks rainstorm in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Did the Steel Curtains Help Montecito?

Success, like beauty, lies squarely in the eye of the beholder. In the case of the six steel nets strung across Montecito creeks designed to prevent another deadly debris flow, the answer will remain decidedly undecided for the time being. “I don’t know that we know,” said county supervisor Das Williams — whose district includes Montecito — of the steel nets’ impact during last week’s torrential downpours. “But it seems like it was somewhere between successful and very successful.”
MONTECITO, CA

