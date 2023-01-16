Read full article on original website
Louisiana Severe Weather Threat – Timing for Today’s Storms
The entire state of Louisiana from Venice to Shreveport and Tallulah to Lake Charles is a risk for strong to severe storms today. The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting the worst of today's strong storms to stay north of I-10. The SPC says cities and towns such as Alexandria, Fort Polk, Ruston, and Monroe are at a greater risk for severe storms than residents of Lafayette, New Iberia, and Morgan City might be facing today.
lincolnparishjournal.com
UPDATED: Severe weather alert in effect for today
Strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our area from the west today and will continue into the early evening hours. SW Arkansas, NW Louisiana, and Deep East Texas between 8AM to 4 PM. NE Louisiana and South-Central Arkansas 2PM to 8PM. Wind speed values around 20 mph with gusts...
KSN.com
Colder air returns, more wintry weather this weekend
There are some lingering snow showers to the north this morning but as low pressure keeps pulling away from us snow will only continue to wrap up. Areas that are snowpacked to the northwest will need to allow extra travel time. Clouds will break and we will see some sun return.
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
KNOE TV8
Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - There are multiple reports of damage following the severe weather in south Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2023. Tree fell on a home in Parkers Chapel of Union County. Trees down “everywhere” on Cody Rd. in Parkers Chapel near Parkers Chapel School. Tree damage...
999ktdy.com
Severe Thunderstorms Could Threaten Much of Louisiana By Mid-Week
Much of Acadiana should prepare for the potential threat of severe thunderstorms by mid-week. Forecasts are calling for much of Louisiana to get strong thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon, into the early Wednesday evening hours. According to forecasts that I have seen, the biggest threat may be damaging winds and the...
waldronnews.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arkansas history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Arkansas Department of Health issues warning about eating fish caught from Bull Shoals and Norfolk lakes
The Arkansas Department of Health has warned about walleye caught from either Bull Shoals or Norfolk lakes.
Is Louisiana Nearing CWD Crisis As More Deer Test Positive?
Years ago we might have thought that Louisiana was just one of God's chosen or we were too careful to ever allow Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, to affect the huge whitetail herd that call the Bayou State home. Turns out we were neither. Well, I still hold the opinion...
wbrz.com
New storm restoration charge coming to Entergy customers' bills
BATON ROUGE - We all knew we'd be paying for it eventually. The Louisiana Public Service Commission has approved more Entergy restoration costs. Entergy will be financing another $1.5 billion in storm costs using low-cost bonds. That's on top of the $3.6 billion already approved. The costs are related to restoring the grid after Hurricane Ida in 2021, a storm that brought historic wind and damage.
Unique local retail store opening in Louisiana this weekend
A unique local retail store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2024, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Louisiana.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
Truck driver falls asleep at the wheel, closes down interstate for hours
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Interstate 10 eastbound at FM365 has reopened following an early Tuesday morning crash. A Mack truck tractor pulling two FedEx semi-tailors overturned on the highway at 7:25 a.m. Troopers believe the driver was traveling east on Interstate 10 when he fell asleep and hit a...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
Louisiana hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from tree stand
A hunter was rescued over the weekend following a tree stand accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
