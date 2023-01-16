The entire state of Louisiana from Venice to Shreveport and Tallulah to Lake Charles is a risk for strong to severe storms today. The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting the worst of today's strong storms to stay north of I-10. The SPC says cities and towns such as Alexandria, Fort Polk, Ruston, and Monroe are at a greater risk for severe storms than residents of Lafayette, New Iberia, and Morgan City might be facing today.

