Louisiana State

KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Severe Weather Threat – Timing for Today’s Storms

The entire state of Louisiana from Venice to Shreveport and Tallulah to Lake Charles is a risk for strong to severe storms today. The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting the worst of today's strong storms to stay north of I-10. The SPC says cities and towns such as Alexandria, Fort Polk, Ruston, and Monroe are at a greater risk for severe storms than residents of Lafayette, New Iberia, and Morgan City might be facing today.
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

UPDATED: Severe weather alert in effect for today

Strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our area from the west today and will continue into the early evening hours. SW Arkansas, NW Louisiana, and Deep East Texas between 8AM to 4 PM. NE Louisiana and South-Central Arkansas 2PM to 8PM. Wind speed values around 20 mph with gusts...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSN.com

Colder air returns, more wintry weather this weekend

There are some lingering snow showers to the north this morning but as low pressure keeps pulling away from us snow will only continue to wrap up. Areas that are snowpacked to the northwest will need to allow extra travel time. Clouds will break and we will see some sun return.
WICHITA, KS
5newsonline.com

How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
ARKANSAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KNOE TV8

Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - There are multiple reports of damage following the severe weather in south Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2023. Tree fell on a home in Parkers Chapel of Union County. Trees down “everywhere” on Cody Rd. in Parkers Chapel near Parkers Chapel School. Tree damage...
EL DORADO, AR
999ktdy.com

Severe Thunderstorms Could Threaten Much of Louisiana By Mid-Week

Much of Acadiana should prepare for the potential threat of severe thunderstorms by mid-week. Forecasts are calling for much of Louisiana to get strong thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon, into the early Wednesday evening hours. According to forecasts that I have seen, the biggest threat may be damaging winds and the...
LOUISIANA STATE
waldronnews.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arkansas history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
wbrz.com

New storm restoration charge coming to Entergy customers' bills

BATON ROUGE - We all knew we'd be paying for it eventually. The Louisiana Public Service Commission has approved more Entergy restoration costs. Entergy will be financing another $1.5 billion in storm costs using low-cost bonds. That's on top of the $3.6 billion already approved. The costs are related to restoring the grid after Hurricane Ida in 2021, a storm that brought historic wind and damage.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
LECOMPTE, LA
southarkansassun.com

Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation

The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR

