atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
YAHOO!
FedEx driver called racial slurs by Ga. man in viral video reveals what happened that day
A video of a Georgia man yelling racial slurs at a Black FedEx worker has gone viral since it was posted on social media earlier this week. Investigators are now looking into whether charges should be filed against the man in the video. Channel 2′s Justin Carter was at the...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett police searching for second suspect in deadly car dealership shooting
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police have identified a second man wanted for a deadly shooting near a Snellville car dealership in December. Police said 41-year-old Conyers resident Stoney Williams is wanted for malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault for the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Snellville woman Courtney Owens.
YAHOO!
Authorities searching for suspect in East Hall convenience store armed robbery
Jan. 20—The Hall County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say robbed an East Hall convenience store Thursday night. The man entered Don Mangum Grocery on Harmony Church Road about 8 p.m. and pulled out a gun before demanding money. No one was injured, authorities said. The...
School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window
Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
Five people suspected of armed robbery at house party near Gainesville arrested
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Five people suspected of conducting an armed robbery at a house party near Gainesville have been arrested. Four people were robbed at gunpoint at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 at a party at a home in the 100 block of McConnell Drive. According...
YAHOO!
Woman arrested, accused of shooting husband in Coweta County
Deputies in Coweta are investigating after a man says his wife shot him Wednesday night. Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Smokey Road in Newnan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Once they arrived, they found a man...
Hall County man arrested after slamming into concrete wall, deputy’s patrol car, authorities say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man was arrested after slamming into a Hall County Sheriff deputy’s patrol car on Monday. Hall County Sheriff officials said just after 3 p.m. Monday, a deputy saw 45-year-old Joey Patrick Dunagan driving erratically on Wild Smith Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
accesswdun.com
Two Decatur men arrested after attempting to flee a traffic stop
Two suspects from Decatur were arrested over the weekend after they fled from an attempted traffic stop in a stolen vehicle on Atlanta Highway south of Gainesville. Nyquavious Kalmonte Jordan and Joe Jean Roquemore, both 18, were traveling northbound on Atlanta Highway at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday in a Hyundai Elantra. According to a press release, they were driving about 20 mph over the speed limit.
YAHOO!
Cherokee County mother, 11-year-old son found after 2 weeks missing, deputies say
The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office says they have found a woman and her son. Officials said 40-year-old Hope Allison and her 11-year-old son, Aaron Allison Neal, were reported missing after last being seen in the Ball Ground area on January 9. The sheriff’s office announced Friday afternoon that the pair...
Driver not charged after crash that left 7-year-old cheerleader in a coma, mother says
Police are investigating a crash that left a 7-year-old cheerleader fighting for her life. Now, the family is wondering why police haven’t charged the driver who hit them. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where the crash happened on I-85 South in Chamblee just two days before Christmas. Ashley Askew said that the family car broke down on the highway, so she let the car drift to the to the HOV lane and stop on the left shoulder, which is when a woman slammed into their car.
DUI driver arrested after leading police on nearly 100 mph chase, police said
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dash camera video shows a suspected DUI driver hit nearly 100 mph while almost crashing into another car before wrecking. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Buford Highway in Duluth, where police said 27-year-old Eduardo Hernandez drove 94 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone, leading police to chase him down early in the morning last Sunday.
Suspect in kidnapping of 2 women in Rockdale arrested in DeKalb, cops say
A man suspected of kidnapping his child’s mother and his own mother in Rockdale County over the weekend was arrested Sunday evening in DeKalb County, authorities said.
Deputies: 2 men found shot in the head in metro Atlanta, one dead
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left two men shot in the head Tuesday just before midnight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officers, they responded to the area of Deep South Road near...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of murdered DeKalb County delivery driver wants answers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It has been eight months since someone shot and killed Paris-James Smith, eight months for his mom Chacana Smith to wonder why anyone would take her son’s life. "I’m very heartbroken. I’m in disbelief in denial at times," Smith said. "It’s been a lot of...
Red and Black
Athens police investigating shooting on Old Hull Road
On Jan. 16, at 5:51 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a shooting at the 200 block of Old Hull Road. The victim, a 24-year-old male, was found with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital, according to an ACCPD press release. This is an ongoing investigation....
Ga. man accused of shoplifting at Walmart caught with 37 pounds of marijuana in trunk, police say
MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who was busted for shoplifting at a Walmart found himself in even more trouble when officers found 37 pounds of marijuana in his trunk, according to the Morgan Citizen. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Markus Rashad Tull,...
Coweta County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
A shooting in Coweta County has left one person dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security
The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
10-year-old boy found after running away when being checked into Hughes Spalding Hospital
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for your help finding a 10-year-old boy who ran away from Hughes Spalding Hospital while his aunt was checking him in. According to police, officers responded to 35 Jesse Hill Jr. on a missing juvenile call at about 4:30 a.m. today. Upon arrival,...
