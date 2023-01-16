The Iona Gaels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Iona and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Gaels winning the first 88-76 at home and Manhattan taking the second 74-72.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO